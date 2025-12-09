Tree Nuts: Scott Jennings Pushes Back on Democrats’ ‘Naturally Occurring Inflation Under B...
The Guy Who Lied About Border Patrol Whips Now Says Mass Deportation Equals Genocide

justmindy
justmindy | 4:00 PM on December 09, 2025
Imgflip

Sawyer Hackett is one of the people who spread the 'Border Agents on horseback whipping illegals' story that proved to be false, yet the Biden Administration never walked it back. Now, he's spreading another whopper.

Trump's immigration agenda is just 'don't come into this country unless you are allowed to', but somehow that is 'ethnic cleansing'. Got it.

Liars lie. That's what they do.

It stands to reason.

Sawyer Hackett won't like that 'Uno Reverse' card. 

He's probably already on their radar.

Sawyer knows that, but being reasonable doesn't get him any attention. 

That's a great description of Sawyer's modus operandi. 

Sawyer is a clown and everything he believes is nonsense. 

