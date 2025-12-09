The Guy Who Lied About Border Patrol Whips Now Says Mass Deportation Equals Genocide

Sawyer Hackett is one of the people who spread the 'Border Agents on horseback whipping illegals' story that proved to be false, yet the Biden Administration never walked it back. Now, he's spreading another whopper.

It's time to start calling Trump immigration agenda what it is: ethnic cleansing pic.twitter.com/CC0h64EkEm — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) December 8, 2025

Trump's immigration agenda is just 'don't come into this country unless you are allowed to', but somehow that is 'ethnic cleansing'. Got it.

Totally unsurprising to see such an insane take from Hackett, considering he's largely responsible for falsely claiming Border Patrol agents were using "whips" against illegal aliens in 2021. https://t.co/rFCzMVCFku pic.twitter.com/9hhO40wguK — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) December 9, 2025

Liars lie. That's what they do.

“If stopping the immigration is ethnic cleansing, then what is the immigration?” https://t.co/n7pguqbo5h pic.twitter.com/rRfFKacNAG — Plantation Scientist (@plantationdrip) December 9, 2025

If it’s ethnic cleansing to get them out, then it’s ethnic replacement to bring them in. They’re going back. https://t.co/79EcS9ot82 — Josh Rainer (@JoshRainerGold) December 9, 2025

It stands to reason.

Then by your metric...



Flooding a nation with illegals is also "Ethnic Cleansing" https://t.co/4OnRXHxi0e pic.twitter.com/i8tFJufSde — MrTzo 🌲 (@Gutz64376589) December 9, 2025

Sawyer Hackett won't like that 'Uno Reverse' card.

He's probably already on their radar.

lol what a dummy. If this was true they’d be deporting full ethnic groups regardless of citizenship. Instead they’re deporting people who are here illegally. https://t.co/YxLBlDUhP2 — nonessential person according to the science (@iamchrisyoung) December 9, 2025

Sawyer knows that, but being reasonable doesn't get him any attention.

I'm so sick of this smug type telling me they know better. https://t.co/fmYHz3uzm0 — Rynau𝕏 (@Rynaux) December 9, 2025

Calling mass deportation of illegal immigrants “ethnic cleansing” is repulsive Holocaust-minimizing garbage. It’s not a race thing; it’s a citizenship thing. He just exposed himself as a hysterical liar who’ll weaponize genocide for clicks. Disgraceful. https://t.co/7CgwtqVHZ7 — NotTheFullPackage (@NotTheFullP) December 9, 2025

That's a great description of Sawyer's modus operandi.

Ethnic cleansing is when a government forces people out of their homeland because of their ethnicity.



Securing your own border is the exact opposite.



A nation telling the world

“you cannot enter illegally… you must follow the law… you must respect sovereignty… you must go… — A Gene Robinson (@AlBuffalo2nite) December 8, 2025

Sawyer is a clown and everything he believes is nonsense.

