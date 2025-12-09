McDonald's Polarizing AI Christmas Commercial Roasted as Creepy and Joyless

No Lies From Trump Detected: Jasmine Crockett's Opening Senate Campaign Ad Is a...
justmindy
justmindy | 8:10 AM on December 09, 2025
AP Photo/Nati Harnik

McDonalds' Christmas commercial is entirely created by AI and people have opinions. 

A whole bunch of actors lost an opportunity to work this Christmas. Oops! Maybe they'll all stop being so mouthy and self righteous if they can easily be replaced. 

Actually, it was AI.

To be fair, at least they are getting paid.

'Please make the cookie talk' and 'Please make Grammy way less creepy'. That's some tough stuff. 

Let's be fair, the fries are bomb. 

The ad is pretty annoying, but they probably saved a bunch of money.

They aren't focused on the reason for the season, clearly.

To be fair, Coke and McDonald's fries together are an unbeatable combo.

Apparently. 

