McDonald's Polarizing AI Christmas Commercial Roasted as Creepy and Joyless

McDonalds' Christmas commercial is entirely created by AI and people have opinions.

McDonald's has released an AI-generated Christmas ad



The studio behind it says they 'hardly slept' for several weeks while writing AI prompts and refining the shots — 'AI didn't make this film. We did'



Comments have been turned off on YouTube pic.twitter.com/Es5ROvI7n2 — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) December 8, 2025

A whole bunch of actors lost an opportunity to work this Christmas. Oops! Maybe they'll all stop being so mouthy and self righteous if they can easily be replaced.

Actually, it was AI.

AI users wanna be taken seriously so bad! Like shut up already! https://t.co/tIpjci9mWy pic.twitter.com/6Shebh6Qjt — 💜Questa the Violet Queen💜 (@ROQUESwan) December 8, 2025

To be fair, at least they are getting paid.

“says they 'hardly slept' for several weeks while writing AI prompts”



We can’t be serious https://t.co/OTpL8Wjj3E pic.twitter.com/H8y6bml23V — Cadendabomb 🎄❄️ (@Cadendabombs) December 8, 2025

'Please make the cookie talk' and 'Please make Grammy way less creepy'. That's some tough stuff.

It's joyless, artificial, nauseating, and made by a combo of automation and people who clearly don't want to be there.



All in all, a perfect representation of what it's like eating at McDonald's. https://t.co/wrlTvOv3HX — Alyssa Hazel, Page Turner (@AlysssaHazel) December 8, 2025

Let's be fair, the fries are bomb.

If they were going for creepy, depressing, deeply unfunny, clumsily shot, poorly edited, and inauthentic — nailed it! https://t.co/qH7drYVTJ3 — Richard Roeper (@RichardERoeper) December 8, 2025

The ad is pretty annoying, but they probably saved a bunch of money.

Big money corporation people when you have to type into an ai prompt instead of actually doing work https://t.co/bbB4EB7cpV pic.twitter.com/rKfDCLwRut — paper craft (@YonKaGorPaper) December 8, 2025

AI slop aside, "Christmas sucks because shopping and decorations, go eat cancer in a bun until January" has to be the most Redditarded message I've seen in a commercial. https://t.co/pAUOJdVbII — Mikhail J. Clive - Author 📚🐯 (@Tyras_Mikhail) December 9, 2025

They aren't focused on the reason for the season, clearly.

It genuinely pains me when reading about AI and people use the phrase “writing AI prompts” like it’s something to be proud of artistically.



Cannot believe our advancement of society is the plague of AI. https://t.co/cKZskFXzq0 — Sam “Octane” Larew (@OctaneSam) December 9, 2025

Besides being fake, this ad is horrid. https://t.co/ffobMSM6c0 — Eva Newcastle (@EvaNewcastle) December 8, 2025

The reason Coke or McDonald’s are the early adopters for AI ads is because they know we’ll still consume their product even if we hate their marketing. They’re so big that all they care about is you seeing the logo at least once a day to be reminded. The ad content is irrelevant. https://t.co/qoi4vnSWTE — Alicia Stella (@AliciaStella) December 9, 2025

To be fair, Coke and McDonald's fries together are an unbeatable combo.

So it took an entire studio WEEKS of constant, near sleepless work nights to come up with this soulless nothing of an ad? https://t.co/Fskj5sFIHy — Just Lurking (@BraxtonJs) December 9, 2025

Apparently.

