A Lot of Those Supporters Are Crazy ... Mark Kelly’s Deplorables Moment Lands in Arizona

Oh, Mark Kelly ... he has had his Hilary 'deplorables' moment now. What a pity. Heh.

Democrat Mark Kelly - U.S. Senator for a state President Trump won in 2024 - calls 1.7 MILLION Arizonians crazy for supporting President Trump:



KELLY: "He has supporters. A lot of those supporters...are crazy." pic.twitter.com/sHMj1PkQoo — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 8, 2025

Advertisement

Whooooa….



Mark Kelly seems a little early in his career to already be having a “basket of deplorables” moment https://t.co/iakxgCRbfN — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) December 9, 2025

Oh well. Hopefully, he'll fade away like Hill-dog.

Arizona deserves better than this swamp creature. https://t.co/UwgLHlT26G — Benjamin Domenech (@bdomenech) December 9, 2025

The Republican ability to ignore qualifying words is UNMATCHED. He didn’t say “all of those supporters” or “most of those supporters,” he said “a lot of those supporters.” But they’re going to convince 100% of them that he meant them and because they’re dumb, they’ll believe it. https://t.co/Oef6kkcBQn — JOHNNY MAGA (@CoachCroal) December 9, 2025

So, he said 'A lot of them are crazy', but not all of them so it's no big deal? Yeah, no. What he said was awful and he should be held responsible for his words.

Look in the mirror @SenMarkKelly that’s the crazy. https://t.co/ydNW8Eu3PI — Sheryl {Old and in the Way} #2A (@sav01) December 9, 2025

Rule #1 of politics, never insult people that you need to vote for you.https://t.co/k3e6WHSqWB — BananaRepublican (@BananaRep405) December 8, 2025

Democrats have such little respect for conservatives and they can't help themselves.

Paging @HillaryClinton ...

Seditionist @SenMarkKelly takes a page out of Clinton's amazing playbook https://t.co/dZfAVX8X5C — Tony Shaffer (@T_S_P_O_O_K_Y) December 9, 2025

Stop voting for a dweeb who thinks he’s better than you. https://t.co/Ke3Ghurl20 — Apollo12 (@Atomicpolitics1) December 9, 2025

Particularly since he isn't at all better than anyone.

He speaks for & about himself exclusively. https://t.co/FliTZK8O96 — VOX EPONA (@EponaVox) December 8, 2025

I may be crazy, but Kelly is a seditionist. https://t.co/vqBty91sQn — Dennis Collins (@Luscombepilot) December 8, 2025

Oh, he absolutely is.

AZ Voters, you know who not to vote for, Right?! https://t.co/ZmGsMW7aGn — Dawn (@dmhods_dawn) December 9, 2025

Please.

Mark Kelly’s a liar and a traitor and knows he’s in trouble: https://t.co/yuaziArdoA — SilverLake Surfer (@SL_Surfer) December 9, 2025

You can insult a candidate. But stay away from insulting voters.



There is, thankfully, enough idealism in the general population that still believes regular Americans can all get along. Especially among mods/swing voters.



Versions of the 'deplorable' gambit repel those folks. https://t.co/X41SzFyFSl — Lee (in KY) (@Lee_in_KY) December 9, 2025

Advertisement

Particularly, since politicians need voters to win elections.

Classic Democrat projection.



Sorry, WHO is crazy?! https://t.co/6HFB0oAo3N — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) December 9, 2025

His flight jacket. If he can't gain credibility through is actual actions, he can always put his flight jacket on. Oh, oh, oh, don't forget the NAVY hat. — Jeff Fitzmaurice (@steelaworkn) December 8, 2025

He's a total poser.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.