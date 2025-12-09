The Hill: Let's Celebrate the Marine Corps' 250th Birthday by Abolishing It
As Democrats Pretend to Care About Affordability Trump Is Actually Getting It DONE

A Lot of Those Supporters Are Crazy ... Mark Kelly’s Deplorables Moment Lands in Arizona

justmindy
justmindy | 7:10 PM on December 09, 2025
AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey

Oh, Mark Kelly ... he has had his Hilary 'deplorables' moment now. What a pity. Heh.

Oh well. Hopefully, he'll fade away like Hill-dog.

So, he said 'A lot of them are crazy', but not all of them so it's no big deal? Yeah, no. What he said was awful and he should be held responsible for his words.

Democrats have such little respect for conservatives and they can't help themselves. 

Particularly since he isn't at all better than anyone.

Oh, he absolutely is.

Please.

Particularly, since politicians need voters to win elections.

He's a total poser.

2026 ELECTIONS ARIZONA DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP MARK KELLY

