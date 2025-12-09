I Must, I Must, I Must Increase My Bust—“Now Try Forgetting Me, Losers” Kamala Harris, Probably

Um, Congratulations?
Kamala Harris to the New York Times:— Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 9, 2025
"There will be a marble bust of me in Congress. I am a historic figure like any Vice President of the United States ever was." 🤣 pic.twitter.com/EQWLjgnlQO
Imagine being this unaware of your own mediocrity and insufferableness https://t.co/cnAWVJWXoz— Caroline Downey (@carolinedowney_) December 9, 2025
Biden had to pick Kamala because he promised to choose a Black woman VP and Susan Rice was too insufferable. Nice bust, though.
Straight outta Veep. https://t.co/x0iZhawnf5— Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) December 9, 2025
When truth is stranger than fiction.
No really... who talks like this? https://t.co/3a3LllWtXq— Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) December 9, 2025
Laughable nonsense.— JWF (@JammieWF) December 9, 2025
Just like most of her usual word salad.
her name will be etched in history along with Richard Johnson, Charles Curtis, Charles Fairbanks, and Alben Barkley https://t.co/120yRUYUXT— Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) December 9, 2025
Such notable historical figures. Heh.
The only thing bigger than Kamala's ego is her incompetence. https://t.co/BjOiRyPqdu— Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) December 9, 2025
She's a legend in her own mind.
Who’s going to tell her?? https://t.co/eKeSGRCiV4— Patrick Goldstein (@patrickbigpix) December 9, 2025
Why bother? She's too dumb to understand people are laughing at her, not with her.
https://t.co/fC3iKX1KzC pic.twitter.com/gRui7P9ew7— jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) December 9, 2025
Truly, she is the Alben W. Barkley of our time https://t.co/wZLXdV8w63— John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) December 9, 2025
Cmon Kamala, please stop pitching @VeepHBO more episode ideas. https://t.co/KPQNAefs2t— Sam Markstein (@Sam_Markstein) December 9, 2025
At this point, it's almost impossible for the writers to come up with more absurd scenarios than real life.
Honestly kudos to her campaign team in '24 for being able to limit interviews for as long as they did. Harris on the record is always a real treat for conservatives. https://t.co/CXnEpMKads— Brittany (@bccover) December 9, 2025
It's gold for 'Twitchy', honestly.
Kamala Harris is nothing if not humble. https://t.co/BjOiRyPqdu— Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) December 9, 2025
Oh, she's absolutely nothing.
The way anyone in DC thinks of themselves is not even real https://t.co/cuT6fsbkBX— Theodore, Son of Theodore, Grandson of Theodore... (@mrteej321) December 9, 2025
Historic figure needs to constantly tell everyone what a historic figure they are https://t.co/TWhfXzERvB— Matt Gorman (@MattGorman) December 9, 2025
So glad Kamala is here to remind us of how awesome she is.
One of the consequences of drinking: Saying moronic things. @KamalaHarris is a clown. https://t.co/QmlQHfc1TE— Rocheleau C A (@c_rochelea37518) December 9, 2025
And then she passed out because she was blackout drunk https://t.co/nPELIZGAfM— stock 🐟⭕️⚡️💀 (@_mattstock_) December 9, 2025
Probably.
Even if this is true, this is not really the kind of thing people brag about unless they have otherworldly egos https://t.co/sVc3pc7HxS— Zachary Faria (@ZacharyFaria) December 9, 2025
https://t.co/1hmHuoFu4u pic.twitter.com/2lnELBmZru— G (@stevensongs) December 9, 2025
Actual artist rendition.
Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.
Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member