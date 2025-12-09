I Must, I Must, I Must Increase My Bust—“Now Try Forgetting Me, Losers” Kamala Harris, Probably

Um, Congratulations?

Kamala Harris to the New York Times:



"There will be a marble bust of me in Congress. I am a historic figure like any Vice President of the United States ever was." 🤣 pic.twitter.com/EQWLjgnlQO — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 9, 2025

Imagine being this unaware of your own mediocrity and insufferableness https://t.co/cnAWVJWXoz — Caroline Downey (@carolinedowney_) December 9, 2025

Biden had to pick Kamala because he promised to choose a Black woman VP and Susan Rice was too insufferable. Nice bust, though.

When truth is stranger than fiction.

No really... who talks like this? https://t.co/3a3LllWtXq — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) December 9, 2025

Laughable nonsense. — JWF (@JammieWF) December 9, 2025

Just like most of her usual word salad.

her name will be etched in history along with Richard Johnson, Charles Curtis, Charles Fairbanks, and Alben Barkley https://t.co/120yRUYUXT — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) December 9, 2025

Such notable historical figures. Heh.

The only thing bigger than Kamala's ego is her incompetence. https://t.co/BjOiRyPqdu — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) December 9, 2025

She's a legend in her own mind.

Who’s going to tell her?? https://t.co/eKeSGRCiV4 — Patrick Goldstein (@patrickbigpix) December 9, 2025

Why bother? She's too dumb to understand people are laughing at her, not with her.

Truly, she is the Alben W. Barkley of our time https://t.co/wZLXdV8w63 — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) December 9, 2025

Cmon Kamala, please stop pitching @VeepHBO more episode ideas. https://t.co/KPQNAefs2t — Sam Markstein (@Sam_Markstein) December 9, 2025

At this point, it's almost impossible for the writers to come up with more absurd scenarios than real life.

Honestly kudos to her campaign team in '24 for being able to limit interviews for as long as they did. Harris on the record is always a real treat for conservatives. https://t.co/CXnEpMKads — Brittany (@bccover) December 9, 2025

It's gold for 'Twitchy', honestly.

Kamala Harris is nothing if not humble. https://t.co/BjOiRyPqdu — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) December 9, 2025

Oh, she's absolutely nothing.

The way anyone in DC thinks of themselves is not even real https://t.co/cuT6fsbkBX — Theodore, Son of Theodore, Grandson of Theodore... (@mrteej321) December 9, 2025

Historic figure needs to constantly tell everyone what a historic figure they are https://t.co/TWhfXzERvB — Matt Gorman (@MattGorman) December 9, 2025

So glad Kamala is here to remind us of how awesome she is.

One of the consequences of drinking: Saying moronic things. @KamalaHarris is a clown. https://t.co/QmlQHfc1TE — Rocheleau C A (@c_rochelea37518) December 9, 2025

And then she passed out because she was blackout drunk https://t.co/nPELIZGAfM — stock 🐟⭕️⚡️💀 (@_mattstock_) December 9, 2025

Probably.

Even if this is true, this is not really the kind of thing people brag about unless they have otherworldly egos https://t.co/sVc3pc7HxS — Zachary Faria (@ZacharyFaria) December 9, 2025

Actual artist rendition.

