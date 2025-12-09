VIP
Texas Woman: Don’t Dare Scare Women With Lies About Miscarriage
Tim Walz Tells Gavin Newsom He Scares Conservatives Because He Can Fix a...
Joy Reid Says America Was Founded by Killers and Leeches
I Must, I Must, I Must Increase My Bust—“Now Try Forgetting Me, Losers”...
Sen. John Fetterman Defends Erika Kirk Against Jennifer Welch's Claim She's a 'Grifter'
The Hill: Let's Celebrate the Marine Corps' 250th Birthday by Abolishing It
A Lot of Those Supporters Are Crazy ... Mark Kelly’s Deplorables Moment Lands...
University Administrator Attempts to Block ICE From Arresting Registered Sex Offender
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Argues It’s in Americans’ Best Interest to Defer to...
Parish Erects Nativity Scene With Jesus Replaced by ‘ICE Was Here’ Sign; Christ...
Krystal Ball Admits That Jasmine Crockett’s Star Power Is Undeniable
VIP
Church Bells vs. Loudspeaker Sharia: Local Man Pretends He Can’t Hear the Difference
Tree Nuts: Scott Jennings Pushes Back on Democrats’ ‘Naturally Occurring Inflation Under B...
The Guy Who Lied About Border Patrol Whips Now Says Mass Deportation Equals...

Elon Musk Lives Rent-Free in Yet Another Botoxed Chardonnay Socialist’s Head ... Ahem, Jennifer Welch

justmindy
justmindy | 9:30 PM on December 09, 2025
Twitter

Leftist podcaster Jennifer Welch is behaving like a maniac again. Please be warned, she uses profanity frequently so this is not safe for work or around little ears.

Advertisement

She has lost her marbles. 

She's also a liar because it's not true.

Elon is hardly a drain on American society.

Recommended

'You're Going to Blame Whitey?' Bill Maher EMBARRASSES Ana Kasparian Over the Middle East and Israel
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

And it's not even close.

A trash pile of wine boxes is all. 

These aren't smart people.

Advertisement

The Left really thinks they can gaslight America into believing this nonsense. 

Just another reason she is so self-loathing.

She was really just a caricature of middle aged, Leftist white women, clearly. 

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ELON MUSK LIBERAL MEDIA MENTAL HEALTH PRO-PALESTINIAN SOCIALISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'You're Going to Blame Whitey?' Bill Maher EMBARRASSES Ana Kasparian Over the Middle East and Israel
Grateful Calvin
I Must, I Must, I Must Increase My Bust—“Now Try Forgetting Me, Losers” Kamala Harris, Probably
justmindy
University Administrator Attempts to Block ICE From Arresting Registered Sex Offender
Brett T.
Tim Walz Tells Gavin Newsom He Scares Conservatives Because He Can Fix a Truck
Brett T.
Sen. John Fetterman Defends Erika Kirk Against Jennifer Welch's Claim She's a 'Grifter'
Brett T.
Joy Reid Says America Was Founded by Killers and Leeches
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'You're Going to Blame Whitey?' Bill Maher EMBARRASSES Ana Kasparian Over the Middle East and Israel Grateful Calvin
Advertisement