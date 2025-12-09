Elon Musk Lives Rent-Free in Yet Another Botoxed Chardonnay Socialist’s Head ... Ahem, Jennifer Welch

Leftist podcaster Jennifer Welch is behaving like a maniac again. Please be warned, she uses profanity frequently so this is not safe for work or around little ears.

Advertisement

Jennifer Welch: “l just think it’s really important to remind everybody all the time that Elon Musk is a f*****g immigrant that doesn’t pay taxes who is a parasite off the American taxpayer” pic.twitter.com/BNhirAph69 — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) December 9, 2025

The AWFL reflects a truly unique form of mental derangement & psychopathology. Clinically severe internalizing problems. https://t.co/jcgnkqVLwx pic.twitter.com/Rl2pCO1pfr — J.D. Haltigan, PhD 🏒👨‍💻 (@JDHaltigan) December 10, 2025

She has lost her marbles.

Says a social parasite? Pardon me... https://t.co/dkgquOQw1n — Ellsworth Toohey (@Ellsander) December 10, 2025

She's also a liar because it's not true.

The worst people are the AWFLs



(affluent white female liberals) https://t.co/HJLI1qhZyd — Katie Miller (@KatieMiller) December 9, 2025

Space X, Starlink, and Tesla are actual contributions to the American Society.



We need to cancel this wine mom only for having such bad political takes. https://t.co/0laa9Wlpgc — Nate (@BaTeMaN00B) December 10, 2025

Elon is hardly a drain on American society.

l just think it’s really important to remind everybody all the time that this woman looks like an opossum. https://t.co/Y8tKoOI4kV — LG in AZ (@AzMenagerie) December 10, 2025

He has the largest individual tax bill paid in history, but go off. https://t.co/phRBWI8xKJ pic.twitter.com/fRF7lHyEj0 — lifeBeazy (@LifeBeazy) December 9, 2025

And it's not even close.

Elon Musk:

• Jobs created (direct + supply chain): ~600,000

• Salaries paid out by his companies: ~$110 billion

• Taxes he paid in just 2021: $11 billion (largest tax bill for an individual in history)



What have you built, Jennifer? https://t.co/a1liSfA5jA — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) December 9, 2025

A trash pile of wine boxes is all.

We could use a lot more "parasites" like @ElonMusk, and a lot fewer Botox Beaujolais bimbos like this gargoyle. https://t.co/kqB7BcDd7o — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) December 9, 2025

How do liberals consistently manage to find the worst angle of attack https://t.co/3KRhsSAa4c — Quinn🔻 (@Midshevik) December 10, 2025

These aren't smart people.

The leftist mind in a nutshell. A white immigrant billionaire who makes rocket ships and electric cars is a “parasite” but an unemployed black Somali immigrant who scams the welfare system is an integral contributor to American culture who we must welcome and praise at all times. https://t.co/XRtnOLOKyR — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) December 10, 2025

Advertisement

The Left really thinks they can gaslight America into believing this nonsense.

When this woman dies maybe the only thing notable about her will have been that she lived during the time of Elon Musk. https://t.co/PIbzy44Adr — Weaponized Merkin (@glibbertarian) December 10, 2025

She's likely had more abortions than functioning brain cells. https://t.co/yp48xD3oxM — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) December 10, 2025

Just another reason she is so self-loathing.

Of course Elon pays taxes. My god that woman is heinous. There are not beer goggles thick enough to make her appealing in any sense. https://t.co/BxRUguDawx — Gauss Financial 📈📉 (@gausstro) December 9, 2025

I thought Angela was just a mean, maladjusted, dysfunctional, made-up character in “The Office.” False. https://t.co/nYoJduBTa5 — Squonkistador (@Squonkistador) December 10, 2025

She was really just a caricature of middle aged, Leftist white women, clearly.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.