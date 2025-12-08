Mamdani Bravely Abandons His Humble, Rent-Stabilized Hovel for the People's Taxpayer-Funded Mansion

Rep. Jasmine Crockett's Senate Run Introduced by Rapper: 'Got Two Words for Every...
justmindy
justmindy | 8:30 PM on December 08, 2025
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Zohran Mamdani, nepo baby turned New York City Mayor elect, will be giving up his rent-controlled apartment (thanks to the state) to move into free housing (thanks to the state). So, he's moving from housing partially subsidized by taxpayers to accommodations fully paid for by taxpayers. Nice work if you can get it. Oh, also his family are millionaires, but Americans have always assisted with his housing. 

As Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani prepares to take office in January, he is poised to leave behind the modest Astoria apartment he has called home since 2018 — a rent-stabilized one-bedroom that has long been a talking point for both supporters and critics.

The move across the East River marks a dramatic lifestyle shift for the Democratic Socialist, who confirmed he will relocate to Gracie Mansion with his wife, Rama Duwaji, after inauguration.

The newlywed couple has spent the past several years tucked inside a prewar elevator building on 35th Street, where records show Mamdani initially paid about $2,000 a month for the unit, later rising only to roughly $2,300. 

The listing for the apartment promoted a “spacious living room,” a separate windowed kitchen fit for sit-down meals, wood floors and a king-sized bedroom with two closets — with heat and hot water folded into the rent.

Laundry and a building super were among the few amenities. Photos advertising the building depict no-frills charm typical of older Astoria stock.

The previous listing that Mamdani also saw at the time of renting the unit noted that the “photos are of [a] similar apartment in the same building.”

Mamdani — the son of filmmaker Mira Nair and academic Mahmood Mamdani — said the decision to move to Gracie Mansion was rooted in security, as well as governing focus.

Apparently, it's possible he may hold onto his subsidized apartment whlie he's living in the Governor's Mansion. Heaven forbid another person in need who doesn't come from generational wealth has a chance for a decent place to live. What a guy!

Mamdani just keeps failing forward. 

This sounds like a great plan! Be down with the struggle, Zohran! 

