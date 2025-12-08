Mamdani Bravely Abandons His Humble, Rent-Stabilized Hovel for the People's Taxpayer-Funded Mansion

Zohran Mamdani, nepo baby turned New York City Mayor elect, will be giving up his rent-controlled apartment (thanks to the state) to move into free housing (thanks to the state). So, he's moving from housing partially subsidized by taxpayers to accommodations fully paid for by taxpayers. Nice work if you can get it. Oh, also his family are millionaires, but Americans have always assisted with his housing.

Zohran Mamdani is leaving this modest rent-stabilized Queens apartment for Gracie Mansion https://t.co/p2Xd8jBWOh pic.twitter.com/HrxuHvVq9z — New York Post (@nypost) December 8, 2025

As Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani prepares to take office in January, he is poised to leave behind the modest Astoria apartment he has called home since 2018 — a rent-stabilized one-bedroom that has long been a talking point for both supporters and critics. The move across the East River marks a dramatic lifestyle shift for the Democratic Socialist, who confirmed he will relocate to Gracie Mansion with his wife, Rama Duwaji, after inauguration. The newlywed couple has spent the past several years tucked inside a prewar elevator building on 35th Street, where records show Mamdani initially paid about $2,000 a month for the unit, later rising only to roughly $2,300. The listing for the apartment promoted a “spacious living room,” a separate windowed kitchen fit for sit-down meals, wood floors and a king-sized bedroom with two closets — with heat and hot water folded into the rent. Laundry and a building super were among the few amenities. Photos advertising the building depict no-frills charm typical of older Astoria stock. The previous listing that Mamdani also saw at the time of renting the unit noted that the “photos are of [a] similar apartment in the same building.” Mamdani — the son of filmmaker Mira Nair and academic Mahmood Mamdani — said the decision to move to Gracie Mansion was rooted in security, as well as governing focus.

At least he’s staying true to Socialism.



Nice things for the ruling class, nothing for the peasants. https://t.co/oCuLa9zqG8 — Shloime Zionce | שלומי זייאנץ 👑 (@Chusidel) December 8, 2025

Let’s be real, he was never going to turn down free housing. The bigger question missing from the headline is will he give up his rent stabilized apartment or be a resource hoarder?



“it’s still unclear whether he plans to hold onto the apartment or give it up altogether.” https://t.co/NrtnNYOPQ9 — Jean (@queens_parents) December 8, 2025

Apparently, it's possible he may hold onto his subsidized apartment whlie he's living in the Governor's Mansion. Heaven forbid another person in need who doesn't come from generational wealth has a chance for a decent place to live. What a guy!

Mamdani needs to be under investigation for naturalization fraud. — JKash 🍊MAGA Queen (@JKash000) December 8, 2025

Socialism guys — Mr Scarlet (@MisterScarlett) December 8, 2025

To the commies go the spoils.. everyone else, tent city.. it’s what they voted for! — sqwerl (@sqwerlteam6) December 8, 2025

Mamdani just keeps failing forward.

Doubt he's gonna let his apartment go. On second thought, we expect his net worth to skyrocket, so maybe he will want a mansion instead. — Doesn't matter (@80snewwaver) December 8, 2025

He should elect to withhold $240,000 a year from his $300,000 yearly salary towards NYC taxes and only accept what the average NYer makes. Cmon @ZohranKMamdani be a champion of the people. Also no NYPD personal security. They are racists and make us less safe — John Girzle (@JRizzo614) December 8, 2025

This sounds like a great plan! Be down with the struggle, Zohran!

