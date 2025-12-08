Maine State Rep. Mana Abdi Can’t Stand the U.S. – Pack Your Bags and Head Back to Your Beloved Homeland

Maine state representative Mana Abdi finds life in America to be very hard. It seems someone who could come to a foreign country and be elected to government position would appreciate the new country, but apparently not.

Maine State Rep. Mana Abdi criticized her U.S. experience, saying life in America, especially Kansas, has been difficult, remarking: “Coming to the States… everything was a shock… and every day was something new and I was like ‘Oh my God this is getting worse…’” pic.twitter.com/3FPdSuBcS0 — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) December 6, 2025

Surely, she could return to Somalia since she hates it here so much.

Why don’t you go back then? https://t.co/EQVryeRDgh — Marc Thiessen 🇺🇸❤️🇺🇦🇹🇼🇮🇱 (@marcthiessen) December 7, 2025

Maybe she can still get her $1000 check, too.

Assimilation is not required to make noncitizens comfortable.



hat tip: @JDVance https://t.co/WTDeiWE77t — Andrea E (@AAC0519) December 6, 2025

Why is she still here? https://t.co/pfWHwsKCFr — Charlotte (@RetiredandRight) December 6, 2025

No one invited you, no one asked you come here, no one wants you here, no one likes you here. https://t.co/EOpaXdEPB6 — King_Sparc 🇺🇸 (@king_sparc) December 7, 2025

Don't go away mad. Just go away.

Perhaps you should go back to your country of origin. Comments such as hers make me wonder what did they think they would experience? https://t.co/zAv25Gd6Dl — Beth Akeson (@bethakeson) December 6, 2025

Nobody invited you and wanted you here.https://t.co/Q0FvSHvE7n — Daniela Collins (@romans11732) December 6, 2025

It's crazy to show up at a party uninvited and then complain about having a bad time at the party, particularly when you elbowed your way onto the planning committee for upcoming events.

Wait, where is she from? Is she from Somalia? https://t.co/JApK2rHdfo — Mike Gonzalez (@Gundisalvus) December 8, 2025

Sounds like she made her mind to.not like it here nor integrate at all. I mean shes at at talk show for Muslims so very echo chamber https://t.co/L2nRUB0qsz — Rogue Scholar (@Jack57112973) December 7, 2025

That's why there should be many steps and years and evidence of integration before someone gets their citizenship.

Then Mana Abdi should go home and leave us alone. She herself tells us she's more comfortable anywhere else. https://t.co/Z5qIRmMWGv — Vanessa Landry (@VanLan40646) December 6, 2025

She should go back and reform her own country.

I call BS

Kansas? - the land of abolition, the defeater of the 'great compromise'? Drug store sit-ins where people willingly gave their seats at the counter to protesters?

I think she's upset about the freedom and friendly camaraderie between many cultures. https://t.co/lqcDZ21AqN — Hyperbolaman (@Hyperbolaman) December 6, 2025

This cult of victimization is a dead horse. Nobody is stopping her from going back.. https://t.co/NPtRsYgRVL — Ted (@Tedgforce) December 7, 2025

In fact, there is a whole bunch of people cheering her return. They'll even help her pack.

