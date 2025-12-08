Maine State Rep. Mana Abdi Can’t Stand the U.S. – Pack Your Bags and Head Back to Your Beloved Homeland

'Franklin Is OURS Now': Canadian Whines About 'Filthy Americans' Using Canadian Franklin a...
justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 AM on December 08, 2025

Maine state representative Mana Abdi finds life in America to be very hard. It seems someone who could come to a foreign country and be elected to government position would appreciate the new country, but apparently not. 

Surely, she could return to Somalia since she hates it here so much. 

Maybe she can still get her $1000 check, too.

Don't go away mad. Just go away.

It's crazy to show up at a party uninvited and then complain about having a bad time at the party, particularly when you elbowed your way onto the planning committee for upcoming events. 

That's why there should be many steps and years and evidence of integration before someone gets their citizenship. 

She should go back and reform her own country. 

In fact, there is a whole bunch of people cheering her return. They'll even help her pack.

