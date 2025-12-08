Governor Jared Polis’ For You Page is Apparently Run by a Broken Algorithm and Zero Adult Supervision

Jared Polis is the Governor of Colorado. He also has bizarre taste in X recommends.

It doesn’t mean I agree with them most or all of the time, but I recommend following public intellectuals @RichardHanania and @captgouda24 who are doing actual thinking which is rare these days — Jared Polis (@jaredpolis) December 7, 2025

These two are very strange characters, to say the least. Of course, tweeps had no problem reminding Polis of that.

Hey, man. I know people are saying you posted this because those guys support pedophilia and bestiality. There’s no “but”, here. I just wanted to let you know the people saying that are right. — Magills (@magills_) December 8, 2025

Of course, this is a bit tongue in cheek, but they both have composed some tweeps that could go in the oddities file.

I mean come on pic.twitter.com/yspid73ldj — Forest Mommy🌲🗡💪🏹🌲🌲 (@ForestMommy) December 7, 2025

They don't deserve sympathy. They deserve lots more therapy and possibly medication. Probably some jail time, if they truth were known.

That's the guy.

And then there is Richard.

Be honest: it’s about the sex stuff, isn’t it? — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@christopherrufo) December 8, 2025

It appears it might be.

Governor I’m hurt by the lack of a twitter endorsement :( — Armand Domalewski (@ArmandDoma) December 7, 2025

Of course, the other pick me weirdo Leftists chimed in mad because they didn't get an endorsement.

No — our revulsion to it is a mental defect. There is nothing morally wrong with bestiality. I apologize if I was unclear. — Nicholas Decker (@captgouda24) May 30, 2025

Oh, he was very very clear.

The world would love to know what his favorite tweet is from this wackadoodle.

pic.twitter.com/HydvsxMX5t — Typos of the New York Times (@nyttypos) December 8, 2025

It just gets worse.

In April the good capt wrote an article wondering when it might be time to murder republicans. Good job — MakewiEatsSpam (@MakewiEatsSpam) December 8, 2025

That's probably the least objectionable thing he's written lately.

Governor what is your favorite hanania post — Real Estate Lawyer (@SinaiLawFirm) December 8, 2025

kind of cool timeline we’re on — Gabriel (@gbrl_dick) December 7, 2025

If cool now means 'cringe', absolutely.

Name some times you've agreed with them. — Cody Johnston (@drmistercody) December 8, 2025

And were these tweets any of those times?

Nope, sorry. You don't get to sign numerous laws that sexualize children and then pretend you're not a creepy wierdo. pic.twitter.com/WM43CIAuK1 — Pathofmostresistance (@Pathofmostresi1) December 7, 2025

Just going to put this right here.

How much is the ransom, and where are they holding your wife? — Veritas Libertas (@VeritasLiberta8) December 7, 2025

Good lord man. And here's to think that several times I've named you as a Dem I'd vote for president. pic.twitter.com/gI33EKU65p — Michael Sanislo (@the_sigh_op2) December 8, 2025

Jared it's been HOURS

Why is this post still up!! — Natalie Noemi (@gaptoothdummy) December 8, 2025

Apparently, he has very bad advisors.

