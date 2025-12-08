Governor Jared Polis’ For You Page is Apparently Run by a Broken Algorithm and Zero Adult Supervision

Jared Polis is the Governor of Colorado. He also has bizarre taste in X recommends.
It doesn’t mean I agree with them most or all of the time, but I recommend following public intellectuals @RichardHanania and @captgouda24 who are doing actual thinking which is rare these days— Jared Polis (@jaredpolis) December 7, 2025
These two are very strange characters, to say the least. Of course, tweeps had no problem reminding Polis of that.
Hey, man. I know people are saying you posted this because those guys support pedophilia and bestiality. There’s no “but”, here. I just wanted to let you know the people saying that are right.— Magills (@magills_) December 8, 2025
Of course, this is a bit tongue in cheek, but they both have composed some tweeps that could go in the oddities file.
I mean come on pic.twitter.com/yspid73ldj— Forest Mommy🌲🗡💪🏹🌲🌲 (@ForestMommy) December 7, 2025
They don't deserve sympathy. They deserve lots more therapy and possibly medication. Probably some jail time, if they truth were known.
This guy? pic.twitter.com/E5i6mFw52J— captive dreamer (@captive_dreamer) December 8, 2025
That's the guy.
lol pic.twitter.com/xEH5tcQk5C— Still Boneless (@still_boneless) December 8, 2025
And then there is Richard.
Be honest: it’s about the sex stuff, isn’t it?— Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@christopherrufo) December 8, 2025
It appears it might be.
Governor I’m hurt by the lack of a twitter endorsement :(— Armand Domalewski (@ArmandDoma) December 7, 2025
Recommended
Of course, the other pick me weirdo Leftists chimed in mad because they didn't get an endorsement.
No — our revulsion to it is a mental defect. There is nothing morally wrong with bestiality. I apologize if I was unclear.— Nicholas Decker (@captgouda24) May 30, 2025
Oh, he was very very clear.
What's your favorite @captgouda24 post, Governor?— Joseph Steinberg (@jbsteinberg) December 8, 2025
The world would love to know what his favorite tweet is from this wackadoodle.
December 8, 2025
It just gets worse.
In April the good capt wrote an article wondering when it might be time to murder republicans. Good job— MakewiEatsSpam (@MakewiEatsSpam) December 8, 2025
That's probably the least objectionable thing he's written lately.
Governor what is your favorite hanania post— Real Estate Lawyer (@SinaiLawFirm) December 8, 2025
kind of cool timeline we’re on— Gabriel (@gbrl_dick) December 7, 2025
If cool now means 'cringe', absolutely.
Name some times you've agreed with them.— Cody Johnston (@drmistercody) December 8, 2025
And were these tweets any of those times?
Nope, sorry. You don't get to sign numerous laws that sexualize children and then pretend you're not a creepy wierdo. pic.twitter.com/WM43CIAuK1— Pathofmostresistance (@Pathofmostresi1) December 7, 2025
Just going to put this right here.
How much is the ransom, and where are they holding your wife?— Veritas Libertas (@VeritasLiberta8) December 7, 2025
Good lord man. And here's to think that several times I've named you as a Dem I'd vote for president. pic.twitter.com/gI33EKU65p— Michael Sanislo (@the_sigh_op2) December 8, 2025
Jared it's been HOURS— Natalie Noemi (@gaptoothdummy) December 8, 2025
Why is this post still up!!
Apparently, he has very bad advisors.
