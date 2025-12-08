'Franklin Is OURS Now': Canadian Whines About 'Filthy Americans' Using Canadian Franklin a...
Governor Jared Polis’ For You Page is Apparently Run by a Broken Algorithm and Zero Adult Supervision

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 AM on December 08, 2025
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Jared Polis is the Governor of Colorado. He also has bizarre taste in X recommends. 

These two are very strange characters, to say the least. Of course, tweeps had no problem reminding Polis of that.

Of course, this is a bit tongue in cheek, but they both have composed some tweeps that could go in the oddities file.

They don't deserve sympathy. They deserve lots more therapy and possibly medication. Probably some jail time, if they truth were known. 

That's the guy.

And then there is Richard. 

It appears it might be. 

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Of course, the other pick me weirdo Leftists chimed in mad because they didn't get an endorsement. 

Oh, he was very very clear.

The world would love to know what his favorite tweet is from this wackadoodle.

It just gets worse.

That's probably the least objectionable thing he's written lately.

If cool now means 'cringe', absolutely. 

And were these tweets any of those times?

Just going to put this right here. 

Apparently, he has very bad advisors. 

