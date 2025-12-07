Real Americans, Real Jobs, Real Results – Deportation Wave Hits Louisiana and Phones Won’t Stop Ringing

A construction worker in Louisiana says suddenly his business has blown up with new customers ever since the Trump Administration began to deport illegals.

Construction company owner says he is seeing a difference ever since ICE has been in Louisiana.



“No immigrants want to go to work … and it is so amazing. I’ve gotten more calls in the last week than I’ve gotten in the last 3 months.” pic.twitter.com/sCn6ck6IL0 — ICE of TikTok (@ICEofTikTok) December 7, 2025

Mass migration is theft of the American Dream. It has always been this way, and every position paper, think tank piece, and econometric study suggesting otherwise is paid for by the people getting rich off of the old system. https://t.co/O4sv8oxPVO — JD Vance (@JDVance) December 7, 2025

Suddenly, there are no illegal workers undercutting wages for American tradesmen and there is plenty of work for hard working people.

This is good. Praise God.

Deport all illegals immediately.

Americans only. https://t.co/Z6pl9z4A21 pic.twitter.com/4H7bQkGE5h — Peter (@peterpeccavi) December 7, 2025

Most Americans will never realize just how much have been taken from them via immigration and foreign workers but its a lot. Everyone under the age of 50 has paid a drastic price to make foreigners dreams come true. https://t.co/9qDVh9c01m — Paul (@WomanDefiner) December 7, 2025

The American government has been so focused on helping illegals when the benefits should have been going to American citizens.

Real Americans. Real stories. Real results.



These stories are being told across the country as @Sec_Noem implements the largest deportation operation in American history.



Our jobs are returning to our citizens. https://t.co/s95nKfWnZQ — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) December 7, 2025

Thank goodness the focus is now on protecting Americans.

End OPT and H-1B and the jobs recession in American white collar tech is over. https://t.co/ClQIRobsl0 — Barefoot Student (@BarefootStudent) December 7, 2025

But I have been ASSURED that these are jobs Americans just won’t do!!! https://t.co/8jxeApYwNs — The Gay Republican 🇺🇲✝️ (@GayRepublicSwag) December 7, 2025

Americans will do any job if they are compensated enough. They just won't work for pennies.

This construction company owner in Louisiana explains what happens when you flood the country with illegals: he says they were killing his industry because general contractors have been hiring illegals for cheap and refusing to hire Americans and pay American wages.



The… https://t.co/Aj3997Ix3q — ULTRAMAGA NEWS ✍🏻 Maskless in Fascist Minneapolis (@marypatriott) December 7, 2025

That's it, precisely.

Everyone I know in construction is saying that the subcontractors (usually a capataz with papers running crews of illegals) are vanishing like in that one Avengers movie. https://t.co/CH7tJGLJ2c — Dr. Ben Braddock (@GraduatedBen) December 7, 2025

You have no idea how much better your life will be after remigration.



Housing will be cheap.



Work will be easily found, and it will pay well.



Streets will be clean and safe.



Taxes will be low, because social services will only be necessary for those in genuine need. https://t.co/bPfwQRS3Hw — John Carter (@martianwyrdlord) December 7, 2025

Fingers crossed.

