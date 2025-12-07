Real Americans, Real Jobs, Real Results – Deportation Wave Hits Louisiana and Phones Won’t Stop Ringing

Utah’s ‘Republican’ Senator Wants You Hugging Immigrants Every Morning—No, Thank You
justmindy
justmindy | 6:45 PM on December 07, 2025
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

A construction worker in Louisiana says suddenly his business has blown up with new customers ever since the Trump Administration began to deport illegals.

Suddenly, there are no illegal workers undercutting wages for American tradesmen and there is plenty of work for hard working people.

The American government has been so focused on helping illegals when the benefits should have been going to American citizens.

Thank goodness the focus is now on protecting Americans.

Americans will do any job if they are compensated enough. They just won't work for pennies. 

That's it, precisely.

Fingers crossed.

DONALD TRUMP ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION JOBS LOUISIANA

