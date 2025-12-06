My Way or the Deportation Highway: Nancy Sinatra Forgets Dad’s Real America

People should really learn actual history before making comments like 'not my Father's America'.

One of the stupidest phrases uttered by people, especially those over 40.



For most of her father’s life, there was close to no immigration, the Democratic Party was the party of the Klan and segregation, and Presidents launched “Operation Wetback.” pic.twitter.com/FFQDmA2SLs — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) December 6, 2025

I had a lady insist that Eisenhower deporting illegals was okay but trump was a fascist for it. https://t.co/sNrF6tpU6H — AZMan (@DesertArizona) December 6, 2025

Every other President was allowed to assert Presidential powers except Trump to these crazies.

The lack of knowledge about the history of immigration in America is stunning. About twenty years ago I had a discussion with a college-educated man who was well-read in American history who didn't know about the period of immigration restriction (1924-65).



People, even… https://t.co/677OgArwZh — Pincher Martin (@PincherMartin8) December 6, 2025

Our schools need to do a better job at educating young people.

Sit down Nancy, you’re out of your depth. https://t.co/QtrGFaXs5a — SenSei Roshi (@ODTrooper) December 6, 2025

Phrase uttered more so by older boomers https://t.co/59OftEs7Xf — Ted (@Tedgforce) December 6, 2025

Whose parents lived in a time when there was almost no immigration into America.

I’d say 60+. That’s a boomer phrase. — Lisa De Pasquale (@LisaDeP) December 6, 2025

Which means they were born in the 50's and 60's. Their parents were mostly born in the 20's and 30's. Guess how much immigration was happening between 1924 and 1965. Almost none.

She blocked me for posting this pic.twitter.com/0XA54rFIYG — Nate k 🇺🇸 (@thenate36) December 6, 2025

Many American families were devastated when the eligible males in their families served in World War 2. Old Blue Eyes avoided serving his country and continued to croon while kids his age were dying. Start spreadin’ the news. — Paddy O’Hooligan (@StSlim82870) December 6, 2025

Oh, her 'Father's America' was draft dodging, apparently.

Here's Frank Sinatra with a signed photograph of the president who threw legal residents of Japanese heritage in internment camps pic.twitter.com/rUY0gfRxxt — ElectionMapsIF (@ElectionMapsIF) December 6, 2025

To be fair, her shining achievement in life was "These Boots Were Made for Walkin'" .



As an intellect?



Not so much. — Jay Bree (@JaySyfr) December 6, 2025

Those boots were made for walking right out of America if you are here illegally.

This is not her father's California.



Thanks to the Democrats she votes for, California has become a third-world shithole. — MsFab (@MsFab123) December 6, 2025

Gee, why does she bring her father up? Is it because nobody would give a fetid crap about her other than she's Frank's daughter?

"If my father saw the sloppy way this half-caf oat milk latte was made, he'd just shake his head and say 'this isn't MY America!" — Sort-Of-Mad Max (@robert42495) December 6, 2025

Nepo baby going to nepo baby.

I don’t think her father would be in favor of what’s happening now. A pampered princess that never worried about anything doesn’t understand sovereignty and the damage to our own citizens — Gupperco (@Gupperco) December 6, 2025

It must be nice to be so wealthy you're insulated from the consequences most Americans feel.

