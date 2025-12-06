My Way or the Deportation Highway: Nancy Sinatra Forgets Dad’s Real America

Woman Says There Should Be a Law That All Trump Voters Wear a...
justmindy
justmindy | 10:10 PM on December 06, 2025
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File

People should really learn actual history before making comments like 'not my Father's America'. 

Every other President was allowed to assert Presidential powers except Trump to these crazies.

Our schools need to do a better job at educating young people.

Whose parents lived in a time when there was almost no immigration into America. 

Which means they were born in the 50's and 60's. Their parents were mostly born in the 20's and 30's. Guess how much immigration was happening between 1924 and 1965. Almost none.

Oh, her 'Father's America' was draft dodging, apparently. 

Those boots were made for walking right out of America if you are here illegally. 

Nepo baby going to nepo baby. 

It must be nice to be so wealthy you're insulated from the consequences most Americans feel. 

