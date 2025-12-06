NYT's Peter Baker Ignites Outrage with False 'Trump Birthday Giveaway' Hit Job—It's Just...
VIP
SCOTUS Takes on Trump's Birthright Citizenship Crackdown: A Battle Over the 14th Amendment...
Netflix to Buy Warner Brothers. Will the Snyderverse Make a Return?
Joe Biden Emerges From Dems' Forced Retirement to Remind Us We Are the...
Rising to the Caucasian: Jake Tapper’s ‘White’ Lie Is Beyond the Pale but...
Harmeet Dhillon Exposes 260K Dead + Thousands of Illegals on Voter Rolls –...
It's ALL Non-Standard! Doctors Admit Performing Horrific 'Non-Standard' Gender Surgeries o...
The MN Welfare Fraud Scheme Just Got REALLY Uncomfortable for Tim Walz and...
Out of the Mouths of Babes: Teen Girls Torch Democrat Governor for Betraying...
VIP
If Anyone Is 'Garbage,' It Is Elected Democrats and Their Manufactured, Selective Outrage
President Trump’s Soccer Take Triggers National Emergency-Level Meltdown
'What Happened Should Worry Everyone': Adam Schiff Mortgage Fraud Case Witness Shares EYE-...
Elissa Slotkin's 'Seditious Six' Narrative Crumbles on 'Morning Joe'
'MASSIVE Fraud Uncovered' --> New Obamacare Data Shares DAMNING Look Into Shady Subsidy...

Pure Evil in a Tiara: Georgia Woman Murders 18-Month-Old Son of Boyfriend

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 AM on December 06, 2025
Twitchy

In a case that proves beauty is only skin deep and has nothing to do with the kindness of a person's heart, a former Georgia beauty queen has been charged with killing her boyfriend's child because she wanted a child with him. What a monster.

Advertisement

Also, there must have not been that much competition because she really isn't beautiful. 

That's the truth.

If you're upset your boyfriend has a child, maybe don't date a man with a child. There's an idea.

Recommended

NYT's Peter Baker Ignites Outrage with False 'Trump Birthday Giveaway' Hit Job—It's Just Flag Day, Dummy
justmindy
Advertisement

It appears she has an engagement ring on. Hopefully, whatever man is dumb enough to be with her doesn't have any children. 

She's just sorry she got caught.

Harsh, but fair. 

She deserves all the mocking, honestly.

If you are a single parent, do not leave your child with people you are dating until you are very very sure they are very responsible and kind people. 

Advertisement

Unfortunately, she looks like she will have a hefty food bill. 

Hopefully, she will never get out in time to ever have a child. 

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CRIME DOMESTIC TERRORISM GEORGIA JUSTICE CLARENCE THOMAS JUSTICE AMY CONEY BARRETT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NYT's Peter Baker Ignites Outrage with False 'Trump Birthday Giveaway' Hit Job—It's Just Flag Day, Dummy
justmindy
'What Happened Should Worry Everyone': Adam Schiff Mortgage Fraud Case Witness Shares EYE-OPENING Post
Sam J.
Rising to the Caucasian: Jake Tapper’s ‘White’ Lie Is Beyond the Pale but Has Online Posters Laughing
Warren Squire
Netflix to Buy Warner Brothers. Will the Snyderverse Make a Return?
Aaron Walker
Joe Biden Emerges From Dems' Forced Retirement to Remind Us We Are the United States of... WHAT!?
Doug P.
Harmeet Dhillon Exposes 260K Dead + Thousands of Illegals on Voter Rolls – DOJ Now Cleaning House
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

NYT's Peter Baker Ignites Outrage with False 'Trump Birthday Giveaway' Hit Job—It's Just Flag Day, Dummy justmindy
Advertisement