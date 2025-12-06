Pure Evil in a Tiara: Georgia Woman Murders 18-Month-Old Son of Boyfriend

In a case that proves beauty is only skin deep and has nothing to do with the kindness of a person's heart, a former Georgia beauty queen has been charged with killing her boyfriend's child because she wanted a child with him. What a monster.

NEW: Former Georgia beauty queen k*lled her boyfriend’s toddler son in a jealous rage because she wanted to have a child of her own



Trinity Poague, 20, is on trial in Sumter County, Georgia, for the January 2024 murder of 18-month-old Romeo Angeles



She is accused of killing the… pic.twitter.com/uzXasJK7B9 — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) December 5, 2025

Also, there must have not been that much competition because she really isn't beautiful.

If there was ever a case for the death penalty this is it. — Lynn K (@LovemyFLGov) December 5, 2025

That's the truth.

Death penalty



Swift and easy! Absolute DEMON! https://t.co/JtxXHhTNVF — J. McCann (@VoltsThoughts) December 6, 2025

If you're upset your boyfriend has a child, maybe don't date a man with a child. There's an idea.

Ppl really do not be liking your kids smh poor baby. Praying for the mother ❤️ https://t.co/9DNGUXtRgp — Sittin’ up in my room....Still (@lishlo) December 6, 2025

We used to call them witches and burn them at the stake. https://t.co/yosayalyBK — Expedition Society (@ExpeditionSoc) December 6, 2025

A former beauty queen jealous of an 18-month-old baby, so she cracks his skull open while the dad steps out for 20 minutes. This is pure evil. Life in prison isn’t even enough. — fleezy23 (@thelfleezy23) December 5, 2025

It appears she has an engagement ring on. Hopefully, whatever man is dumb enough to be with her doesn't have any children.

Those tears are her feeling sorry for herself. — Ken (@lucky_ruby) December 5, 2025

She's just sorry she got caught.

Praying the jury throws away the key. Justice for baby Jaxton. — BIG ORANGE SOLDIER (@Big_Orange44) December 5, 2025

Was this the obese beauty pageant? This is not beauty this is fat. This is disgusting. — Florida (@FloridaBreezeFL) December 5, 2025

Harsh, but fair.

The first crime was whoever got robbed in that beauty pageant — Enormous James (@RealEnormous) December 5, 2025

The tears are not for the child...



The tears are because she got caught



Former Georgia beauty queen.... Woof pic.twitter.com/uJoQAOwcc3 — Can't Speak English Get The Hell Out 👍 (@staceymcca40139) December 5, 2025

She deserves all the mocking, honestly.

This angers me to no end. I had a 3 month old niece who was strangled to death by her mom’s boyfriend back in 2006. You never fully heal from this. — DarkMAGAWizard🇺🇸 (@TheeMAGAWizard) December 5, 2025

If you are a single parent, do not leave your child with people you are dating until you are very very sure they are very responsible and kind people.

Now we the taxpayers will be feeding her for the rest of her life. Make it make sense. — This little light (@Thslttllight) December 5, 2025

Unfortunately, she looks like she will have a hefty food bill.

Unusual for women to do this within a blended family - more likely to be stepfathers/new male partners. Typical in the animal kingdom, & we are animals. She's an aberration & deserves the maximum punishment for such wanton destruction. Hopefully, her genetic line ends here. — 🦇I🦇Morticia🦇 (@MissStixy) December 5, 2025

Hopefully, she will never get out in time to ever have a child.

