Mt. Rushmore Ratio: ‘Wrong to deface OUR Mountain’ ... You Took It From Other Tribes and Lost It - COPE

Pretty sure Mount Rushmore belongs to the American people, but whatever, dude.

This photo is very sad because the Lakota people never wanted their mountain defaced like that—especially not with reminders of 4 presidents who were bad for Native Americans, all pushing policies that caused every needless problem facing their tribe spread over generations! pic.twitter.com/khNDl6AY6b — Brett Chapman (@brettachapman) December 5, 2025

Advertisement

The Lakota took the mountain through violence and bloodshed. If it was “their mountain” by right of conquest then it’s ours now by the same right. https://t.co/xnJbwCRotL — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) December 6, 2025

A bit of actual history, for the win.

Since we’re talking wants, the Lakota did want to massacre the Cheyenne when they took the land from them just a few hundred years ago.



Seems like a detail you should add before trying to paint the Lakota as blameless indigenous owners. https://t.co/tr0xI6EyBX — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 6, 2025

It's almost like groups have been conquering each other and fighting for land since time began and that's the way life goes.

A) The Lakota slaughtered at least 3 other tribes to conquer that land.



B) They lost that same land in the same way they won it.



C) Fight harder next time. https://t.co/f8z3j5cVZm — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) December 5, 2025

Only the strong survive.

The proposition that the Lakota were a peaceable people who lived in the Black Hills for centuries until the white man came is an entirely fictional.



Violent, genocidal cannibalistic https://t.co/HKE7gdzfDx — EJ (@Ejmiller25) December 6, 2025

It’s not their mountain https://t.co/TNo5vpNXOB — Michael Duncan (@MichaelDuncan) December 6, 2025

Did the Lakota care about the opinions of the Cheyenne, Crow, Kiowa, and Arapaho when they drove them off that land, @brettachapman? https://t.co/sLtbdJe22C — Ordnance Jay Packard Esq. (@OrdnancePackard) December 6, 2025

No, no they did not.

Who cares what the Lakota wanted?



The friend of a president wanted to carve a memorial to some of our greatest presidents https://t.co/w8oTMRasdR — Not Wes (@NotWesKushner) December 5, 2025

NOTHING about this photo is "sad"



IT IS OUR MOUNTAIN.



The THOUSANDS of People murdered by the Lakota tribe, including entire villages of women and children in raids were primarily Crow, but not exclusively. It also included some Cheyenne, Kiowa, Shoshone villages. Lakota… https://t.co/Jc2GXk9LVC — Act.Forward🇺🇸Christian. Wife. Mom. Pediatrician. (@Act_Forward) December 6, 2025

What do you mean defaced? It had no faces before. It was faced! https://t.co/VcgnT86xwi — W (@WisconsinDummy) December 6, 2025

The face was provided. The mountain should be grateful. Heh.

You need to be very special to score this kind of ratio. https://t.co/7pely8J8HQ — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) December 6, 2025

Advertisement

Yes, a special kind of stupid.

If the Lakota people didn't want their mountain carved up, they should have won the war. https://t.co/f2GKxHRx20 — Brandon Hannibal Donkey (@BrandonDonkey2) December 6, 2025

That's what happens when you lose a war.

This photo is very awesome because did you know that you can beat people in war and carve the faces of your presidents on mountains? That's awesome. https://t.co/WADu4u69ov — Miller Stone (@millstonesLLC) December 5, 2025

It's kind of cool, actually.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.