'What Happened Should Worry Everyone': Adam Schiff Mortgage Fraud Case Witness Shares EYE-...
Elissa Slotkin's 'Seditious Six' Narrative Crumble On 'Morning Joe'
'MASSIVE Fraud Uncovered' --> New Obamacare Data Shares DAMNING Look Into Shady Subsidy...
Chris Murphy Trips Over a Horde of Rabid Dems in Rush to Blame...
VIP
Ya' LOVE to See It: Turns Out Both Eric Swalwell and Katie Porter...
Jon Favreau Quotes Jesus to Shame Tricia McLaughlin for Debunking Thanksgiving Illegal Sob...
VIP
The Dems Have Been Handed Their Pipe Bomb Suspect Narrative (Yeah, About That...)
1000% FALSE! FBI Public Affairs Asst. Director Fact-NUKES Ken Dilanian's Ugliest Kash Pate...
SURE: CNN ROASTED for Claiming J6 Pipe Bomb Suspect (Who They Said Was...
Jesse Kelly Points to Sen. Schumer's Outrage As Proof Hegseth Threatens More Than...
He's Gonna SPEW: WATCH Mayor Jacob Frey's Face As He Devours Somali Meal...
Mark Kelly's Heroic Battle Against Trump Silencing Him Goes REALLY Wrong As X...
Gavin Newsom's Headed to DC to Find Out Why Trump Hasn't Rebuilt His...
History BOMB: Democrats’ 'Somali Refugees Built America' Fanfic NUKED in 60 Seconds Flat...

President Trump’s Soccer Take Triggers National Emergency-Level Meltdown

justmindy
justmindy | 3:30 PM on December 05, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Trump is an exceptional President and the United States is grateful for his leadership, but even the best men sometimes have a bad opinion. This might be one of the President Trump's. He can't win them all. 

Advertisement

To be fair, the NFL has been a little nuts over the past few years, but that is still the true football in America. 

Now, now! Let's not go overboard. This is all very tongue in cheek, of course. 

Don't give the Democrats any ideas.

Is this Trumps's 'Let them eat Cake' moment? Heh.

Recommended

'What Happened Should Worry Everyone': Adam Schiff Mortgage Fraud Case Witness Shares EYE-OPENING Post
Sam J.
Advertisement

This might be the straw that breaks the camel's back. Snicker.

Americans won't stand for this.

Definitely the ketchup thing. That's unforgivable. 

Maybe he didn't get his Diet Coke today.

It was never great. 

Advertisement

A true statesman.

The lightning couldn't kill Ben, but this take would have been the final nail in his coffin. May he rest in power. 

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

 

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP NFL SPORTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'What Happened Should Worry Everyone': Adam Schiff Mortgage Fraud Case Witness Shares EYE-OPENING Post
Sam J.
'MASSIVE Fraud Uncovered' --> New Obamacare Data Shares DAMNING Look Into Shady Subsidy Applicants
Sam J.
Jon Favreau Quotes Jesus to Shame Tricia McLaughlin for Debunking Thanksgiving Illegal Sob Story (HOOBOY)
Sam J.
Chris Murphy Trips Over a Horde of Rabid Dems in Rush to Blame Trump for Inciting Violence (Roll Tape!)
Doug P.
History BOMB: Democrats’ 'Somali Refugees Built America' Fanfic NUKED in 60 Seconds Flat (Watch)
Sam J.
1000% FALSE! FBI Public Affairs Asst. Director Fact-NUKES Ken Dilanian's Ugliest Kash Patel Smear YET
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'What Happened Should Worry Everyone': Adam Schiff Mortgage Fraud Case Witness Shares EYE-OPENING Post Sam J.
Advertisement