President Trump’s Soccer Take Triggers National Emergency-Level Meltdown

President Trump is an exceptional President and the United States is grateful for his leadership, but even the best men sometimes have a bad opinion. This might be one of the President Trump's. He can't win them all.

Trump suggests soccer is the true "football"pic.twitter.com/FPlJ2QoAFr — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 5, 2025

To be fair, the NFL has been a little nuts over the past few years, but that is still the true football in America.

second look at unPresidenting https://t.co/4c9PxjhhDm — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) December 5, 2025

Now, now! Let's not go overboard. This is all very tongue in cheek, of course.

Sorry, but this is an impeachable offense. https://t.co/ESn1Y15n4D — Adam Heffner (@AdamHeff) December 5, 2025

Don't give the Democrats any ideas.

Is this Trumps's 'Let them eat Cake' moment? Heh.

This is the most disgusting and incorrect thing a president has ever said. Impeach him now https://t.co/HJ5j9wNDjg — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) December 5, 2025

Let’s be honest, double tap strikes against cartels is not a scandal, but this is. https://t.co/XlpUnajAOZ — GMV (@GMzVll) December 5, 2025

This might be the straw that breaks the camel's back. Snicker.

This is the most un-American thing a sitting U.S. President has ever said. Absolutely shameful. https://t.co/e4e8nXJhQZ — Luke Martin (@Luke_W_Martin) December 5, 2025

Americans won't stand for this.

I support the guy, but not sure what's worse...



His take on football or how he orders his steaks (well done with ketchup) https://t.co/B5XnvxYDZB — Chris Honeycutt (@ChrisHoneycutt) December 5, 2025

Definitely the ketchup thing. That's unforgivable.

Okay fine impeach him https://t.co/WEn8qfWHU3 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) December 5, 2025

The Mancunian Candidate https://t.co/UZjb0msFUV — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) December 5, 2025

Maybe he didn't get his Diet Coke today.

WTF?! Make soccer great again? https://t.co/dVBuOG8UGe — Mark Herrmann (@mark_herrmann) December 5, 2025

It was never great.

Trump has read Clash of Civilizations, extensively studied the history of NATO and geopolitical alignment between American and Europe, now he's carefully opining on how Atlanticism should deepen ever further. It's quite fascinating to watch. https://t.co/8i5emtEJPY — Avery James (@averyfjames) December 5, 2025

A true statesman.

No. American football is football. Soccer is kickball. Where is this globalist BS coming from? https://t.co/gJdV7xQy8k — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) December 5, 2025

Our greatest president, Ben Franklin, is rolling over in his grave at this unpatriotic statement — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) December 5, 2025

The lightning couldn't kill Ben, but this take would have been the final nail in his coffin. May he rest in power.

