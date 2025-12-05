No, Great-Grandma From Sweden Didn’t Steal $1 Billion and Wire It to Terrorists

The Left struggles with many concepts. One of the most troublesome to them is analogies. They have a very difficult time identifying similarities between two like events. The Somali community in Minnesota is in the news right now because some of them stole a great deal of money from the state through fraud. Apparently, this tweep believes people are just mad because the are black. Yes, really.

My great-grandparents migrated to the US from Sweden. They went directly to Minnesota where the Swedish immigrant community was. They still spoke Swedish. Still did Swedish customs. Ate Swedish food. Were Americans freaked out they didn’t “Americanize”? — Meacham (@MeachamDr) December 3, 2025

If those grandparents stole billions from the state, the community probably was pretty upset with them, no matter the color of their skin. Otherwise, the situations are not 'analogous'.

What a ridiculous comparison. To quote a missionary working with Swedish migrants:



"they do not seek the shelter of the American flag merely to introduce and foster among us ... socialism, nihilism, communism ... they are more like Americans than are any other foreign peoples." https://t.co/0GQxaoSK1r pic.twitter.com/qCC8NfigaC — 🌲 (@xLeNormande) December 4, 2025

Generally, Americans are fine with people moving here who want to live in our system of government and speak English. Funny how that works.

They can't win arguments, so they prefer circular logic.

You can see how the story is going by how quickly it goes from the actual thing that caused the outrage (the billions in organized fraud across multiple programs) to something completely else. Also the answer is yes. Yes they did freak out. https://t.co/9FT8bQjZNu — Carl Paulus (@CarlPaulus) December 4, 2025

Did the immigrant swedish community they were part of bilk and defraud the government of over 1 billion dollars? https://t.co/BLQAxcZnso — They call me bruce (@ringtrick) December 5, 2025

Probably not.

How many $$ did the defraud from taxpayers? https://t.co/EwmOgzDY4D — Keith Maniac, from Guatemala (@from_maniac) December 5, 2025

My great-grandparents did the same, only Norway. Some never really got comfortable in English.



But they made sure the kids spoke English - because there was no incentive not to.



There are plenty of incentives *not* to assimilate today, and it's not just Somalis. https://t.co/mCxwbo7ANo — Mitch "The Wałęsa Project" Berg 🇺🇸🇳🇴🇪🇪🇦🇷 (@mitchpberg) December 4, 2025

That's the problem.

Just as a matter of historical record, Americans were so "freaked out" by the Ellis Island wave that they closed the border for a generation. https://t.co/2LZT5LfH0s — Category Theory Hangout (@cg_geometry) December 5, 2025

Oh, there is that pesky issue.

How much money did they steal from Minnesota and send back to Sweden? https://t.co/0zOraiKQTc — Slinky (@Stenogabue) December 5, 2025

I notice he didn't say that they raped women, lived off the state, defrauded the state, or sent money to terrorist groups. https://t.co/H9famaJ2O7 — Eric Bjerke, Sr. (@ebjerke) December 4, 2025

Facts are hard for Leftists.

Democrats should read something other than Harry Potter every once in a while.

