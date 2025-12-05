No, Great-Grandma From Sweden Didn’t Steal $1 Billion and Wire It to Terrorists

No Richard Gere, Illegals Aren’t ‘Just Like Us’ — Unless Your Maid and...
justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 AM on December 05, 2025
imgflip

The Left struggles with many concepts. One of the most troublesome to them is analogies. They have a very difficult time identifying similarities between two like events. The Somali community in Minnesota is in the news right now because some of them stole a great deal of money from the state through fraud. Apparently, this tweep believes people are just mad because the are black. Yes, really.

If those grandparents stole billions from the state, the community probably was pretty upset with them, no matter the color of their skin. Otherwise, the situations are not 'analogous'. 

Generally, Americans are fine with people moving here who want to live in our system of government and speak English. Funny how that works. 

They can't win arguments, so they prefer circular logic.

Probably not.

That's the problem.

Oh, there is that pesky issue.

Facts are hard for Leftists. 

Democrats should read something other than Harry Potter every once in a while. 

