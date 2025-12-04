Walz Complains People Are Driving By and Yelling the ‘R’ Word—X Replies With Road Trip Plans and No Chill

Tim Walz claims people are driving by his house and calling him the 'r' word. Apparently, that word is 'retard'.

Tim Walz says people are driving by his house calling him ‘retarded.’ 😂



pic.twitter.com/tZ7VcBjDVR — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 4, 2025

This is terrible. They should be calling him a fruit instead. https://t.co/MAUd98JDGJ pic.twitter.com/bhWG74RJZe — ℒ (@FletchMatlock) December 4, 2025

Or a 'big dummy'.

Where's the lie?

If the shoe fits.

I would drive 10, maybe 15, miles out of my way to shout "You're retarded" at Walz's house. https://t.co/8Vddtj5W7h pic.twitter.com/VFz48ZM6iN — Wonko the Sane (@Amuk31) December 4, 2025

Oh, look! A new funny family holiday activity.

Just when you thought you couldn’t love America more than you already do. https://t.co/5JSdN9MnrP — Stephen Green (@VodkaPundit) December 4, 2025

Just imagine living in a country where people can't mock their elected officials. America could never.

Is it slander if it's true?

Which one of my spectacular mutuals did this https://t.co/IK3ZTYk29X — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 4, 2025

If Tim Walz wanted this to stop, talking about it out loud and making it clear it bothered him was the exact wrong move.

In my experience a great way to get people to stop calling you retarded is to hold a press conference whining about being called retarded https://t.co/VavPH8PwAb — Sunny (@sunnyright) December 4, 2025

He is not a very smart fellow.

lol it’s crazy his using this to deflect from his failed state of corruption and theft. “I’ll just a press conference and telling people to not drive by my house and call me retarded. Yes I’ll look insane and retarded but they won’t ask me about the corruption I looked the… — Gillys cool dad (@daddyshanec) December 4, 2025

It's all massive deflection.

I hope Tim Walz isn't lying about this. He lies about everything. https://t.co/Vk3j8qXDwK — Nathan Hansen (@nathanmhansen) December 4, 2025

Wow people are calling Tim retarded out the window of their car that’s pretty rough



Hey do you remember when his entire party was calling the unvaccinated murderers?



Like every day, on TV? — VAN (Hardhat Arc) (@Vanguard0x) December 4, 2025

And kicking them out of the military.

Well, Tim, at least they're not calling you a Chinese communist asset. Which would also be truthful. — Eric S. Raymond (@esrtweet) December 4, 2025

Touche.

in my defense, I did have a couple beers. — Gigi Levangie (@GigiLevangie) December 4, 2025

Who among us ...

I wish I lived closer to Minnesota just this one time pic.twitter.com/sfZlMHuhg4 — TeeTee (@InfragilisTee) December 4, 2025

Those who don't live in Minnesota will have to settle for calling him names on X.

