Rep. Ilhan Omar Claims She Knew Nothing About $250 Million Welfare Fraud Scheme
Dumbo Gumbo: Leftist Pro-Illegal Alien Protesters Disrupt Council Meeting Over New Orleans...
Mollie Hemingway Nails It — FBI Sat on Jan 5 Pipe Bomb Intel...
Local News Reports on the Rich History of Somali Integration in Minnesota
ME! ME! ME!: Senator Mark Kelly Wants Us to Know His Recent Media...
VIP
Don’t Name It, Don’t Solve It: Why the Left Is Furious Trump Called...
Gavin Newsom Says 'Judgmental' Democrats Need to Be ‘Culturally Normal’ to Appeal to...
Congressman Himes and Out: Maple Syrup Expert & Beekeeper Stung by Reality of...
ABC’s Martha Raddatz Has New Information on Pete Hegseth’s ‘War Crime’
Anarchist. HRM. Miranda Devine Notices Something TELLING About Pipe Bomb Suspect Brian Col...
Kennedy Family Cancer Diagnosis Ends in Political Hit Job
Dean Cain Makes Jessica Tarlov's Anti-Trump Drug Boat Bombing Rant Even FUNNIER Pointing...
The Drug-Boat Hoax BLOWS UP — and ABC’s Own Panel Is the Reason...
Adam Kinzinger’s Wife Threatens Repubs 'Normalizing Trump' and YEAH, That Was Really Reall...

Walz Complains People Are Driving By and Yelling the ‘R’ Word—X Replies With Road Trip Plans and No Chill

justmindy
justmindy | 6:10 PM on December 04, 2025
Twitchy

Tim Walz claims people are driving by his house and calling him the 'r' word. Apparently, that word is 'retard'. 

Advertisement

Or a 'big dummy'. 

Where's the lie?

If the shoe fits.

Oh, look! A new funny family holiday activity. 

Just imagine living in a country where people can't mock their elected officials. America could never.

Recommended

Mollie Hemingway Nails It — FBI Sat on Jan 5 Pipe Bomb Intel While Destroying J6 Grandmothers
justmindy
Advertisement

Is it slander if it's true?

If Tim Walz wanted this to stop, talking about it out loud and making it clear it bothered him was the exact wrong move. 

He is not a very smart fellow.

It's all massive deflection.

Advertisement

And kicking them out of the military. 

Touche.

Who among us ... 

Those who don't live in Minnesota will have to settle for calling him names on X. 

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

 

Tags:

COVID-19 GUN CONTROL MINNESOTA SOCIALISM TIM WALZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Mollie Hemingway Nails It — FBI Sat on Jan 5 Pipe Bomb Intel While Destroying J6 Grandmothers
justmindy
Anarchist. HRM. Miranda Devine Notices Something TELLING About Pipe Bomb Suspect Brian Cole's Home
Sam J.
Dumbo Gumbo: Leftist Pro-Illegal Alien Protesters Disrupt Council Meeting Over New Orleans ICE Surge
Warren Squire
Local News Reports on the Rich History of Somali Integration in Minnesota
Brett T.
Dean Cain Makes Jessica Tarlov's Anti-Trump Drug Boat Bombing Rant Even FUNNIER Pointing to Just 1 Word
Sam J.
ME! ME! ME!: Senator Mark Kelly Wants Us to Know His Recent Media Blitz Has Nothing to Do With Him
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Mollie Hemingway Nails It — FBI Sat on Jan 5 Pipe Bomb Intel While Destroying J6 Grandmothers justmindy
Advertisement