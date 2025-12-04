Congressman Himes and Out: Maple Syrup Expert & Beekeeper Stung by Reality of Killing Terrorists at Sea

Jim Himes is a Congressman from Connecticut. He describes himself as an expert on maple syrup and an 'apiarist'. That means he keeps bees. Probably, not a guy who is used to hand to hand combat. Today, he was allowed to view the strike on the 'narco-terrorist' boat. Yes, the one all the Democrats have been up in arms about. You'll be shocked to learn Jim was appalled. Snicker.

NEW: Congressman @jahimes (D-CT), Ranking Member of House Intel Committee, emerges from SCIF briefing w/ Admiral Bradley, says he was shown unedited video of the second strike on a narco boat in September that killed two survivors, adding:



“What I saw in that room is one of the… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 4, 2025

I’m guessing most people in that room have never seen what military ordnance is designed to do. https://t.co/nKkYsWFOaX — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) December 4, 2025

It's not for the weak. There are men and women who have to do hard things to ensure the rest of us can live in peace and freedom. Some men keep bees and become experts in maple syrup, while others have to go to war against people who would be happy to harm Americans.

Exactly what John Brennan was doing on CNN in 2020.



Dems get top-secret intelligence, then race straight to the cameras to twist a national security operation into a "scandal."



Their tactic is simple: instill fear in the ranks and destroy public faith in our security forces. https://t.co/KgOf93OfFV — Elliott Echols (@elliott_echols) December 4, 2025

It's a terrible game that puts the reputation of our military members in question. It's wrong.

Kill them all, who cares. https://t.co/ivqOigD1Np — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) December 4, 2025

The best content is non military politicians commenting on military incidents as if they know anything. https://t.co/smNWNIeats — S k y (@Skkyyyyyyyyyyy) December 4, 2025

If our military ever needs advice on choosing maple syrup or keeping bees, Congress critter Jim can weigh in. Until then, zip it.

The left only want to protect everyone except Americans. God help our men and women that serve our great nation. https://t.co/xZMfwzVmLa — Del Way (@del_way) December 4, 2025

If that’s one of the most troubling scenes he’s ever seen, apparently he hasn’t been to Bridgeport in his own state. https://t.co/4ojulJhyR7 — Red76 (@Red76fox) December 4, 2025

Sounds like he is becoming the new Adam Shiff of the house. https://t.co/irqev6mrqh — LeftyBuster (@LeftyBuster) December 4, 2025

It certainly appears that way.

He's lying. This is pathetic and the same tactic Adam Schiff used. https://t.co/2f5NxGPty8 — Yeti (@angryalbinoyeti) December 4, 2025

Twin lying liars who lie.

Anyone remember all the damaging evidence Adam Schiff seen in those meetings?



Yeah, they can't tell you what they saw in those meetings, they can only lie about it! https://t.co/erUWAkpVdc — Cbvheartland (@Cbvheartland2) December 4, 2025

Isn't that convenient for them?

Hint



Every single dem is going to come out and say “It was disturbing”



Every single republican is going to come out and say the opposite and offer an account on what took place and what the reasoning was. https://t.co/smNWNIeats — S k y (@Skkyyyyyyyyyyy) December 4, 2025

Per usual, Republicans bring reason and Democrats cast aspersions with no evidence.

