Congressman Himes and Out: Maple Syrup Expert & Beekeeper Stung by Reality of Killing Terrorists at Sea

December 04, 2025
AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File

Jim Himes is a Congressman from Connecticut. He describes himself as an expert on maple syrup and an 'apiarist'. That means he keeps bees. Probably, not a guy who is used to hand to hand combat. Today, he was allowed to view the strike on the 'narco-terrorist' boat. Yes, the one all the Democrats have been up in arms about. You'll be shocked to learn Jim was appalled. Snicker.

It's not for the weak. There are men and women who have to do hard things to ensure the rest of us can live in peace and freedom. Some men keep bees and become experts in maple syrup, while others have to go to war against people who would be happy to harm Americans. 

It's a terrible game that puts the reputation of our military members in question. It's wrong.

If our military ever needs advice on choosing maple syrup or keeping bees, Congress critter Jim can weigh in. Until then, zip it.

It certainly appears that way.

Twin lying liars who lie.

Isn't that convenient for them?

Per usual, Republicans bring reason and Democrats cast aspersions with no evidence. 

