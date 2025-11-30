Terrible Trio: Far-Leftist Aftyn Behn Gets AOC and Al Gore’s 'Help' for Her...
VIP
Texas Dems’ Hunger Games Just Got a New Tribute and She’s Winning
Gov. Tim Walz Deflects to Trump When Confronted With Minnesota’s Billion Dollar Somali...
Gravy Train in Panic Mode: Afghan Evacuation Lobby Melts Down as Terror Incidents...
Jasmine Crockett Disgraces Sarah Beckstrom's Memory, Demands Trump Deport 'White Supremac...
Anonymous WaPo Hit Piece Plus Shadowy ‘Former Officials’ Concern Troll Letter = 2020...
Rep. Jayapal’s Census Tweet Backfires Spectacularly – Thanks for Confirming the Conspiracy...
'Searing Indictment of the Biden Administration': Byron York Responds to Sen. Amy Klobucha...
Yeah, Good Luck With That: Eric Feigl-Ding Threatens Pete Hegseth With Hague Trials...
'One Hundred Percent Responsible': Minnesota DHS Employees NUKE Tim Walz Over Somali Fraud
Hugh Hewitt Shares 'Long Post' Regarding 'Decision to Order Strikes on Drug Boats'
DINGUS Dem Rep Dan Goldman Claims ICE 'Instigated' Chinatown Riot by... Parking in...
VIP
FDA Claims COVID Shot Killed 'No Fewer Than 10 of 96 Children' and...
BRUTAL Post Explaining WHY It's Ultimately the Democrats' Fault Millions Will Be Deported...

From the River to the Rotunda: Tlaib Boasts Hamas Supporters Are Taking Over America

justmindy
justmindy | 6:50 PM on November 30, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

When they tell you what their plan is, believe them.

Advertisement

If ever there was a reason to restrict immigration, she is it.

And to be clear, that means, not at all. 

Nothing will happen to her. She knows that. Nothing ever happens to Democrats. The only people who are ever held to account are Republicans. 

That's common sense. 

Recommended

Gravy Train in Panic Mode: Afghan Evacuation Lobby Melts Down as Terror Incidents Pile Up
justmindy
Advertisement

Just because some dummies in her state keep sending her back to Congress doesn't mean the rest of us have to see her as 'honorable' anything. Sorry. 

Scum is scum no matter what your title is. 

We can't say she didn't warn us. 

Now is the time to take her seriously. 

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CONGRESS DOMESTIC TERRORISM HAMAS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION TERRORISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Gravy Train in Panic Mode: Afghan Evacuation Lobby Melts Down as Terror Incidents Pile Up
justmindy
Rep. Jayapal’s Census Tweet Backfires Spectacularly – Thanks for Confirming the Conspiracy Theory Is Real
justmindy
Gov. Tim Walz Deflects to Trump When Confronted With Minnesota’s Billion Dollar Somali Fraud Scandal
Warren Squire
Jasmine Crockett Disgraces Sarah Beckstrom's Memory, Demands Trump Deport 'White Supremacists'
Grateful Calvin
'One Hundred Percent Responsible': Minnesota DHS Employees NUKE Tim Walz Over Somali Fraud
Grateful Calvin
Yeah, Good Luck With That: Eric Feigl-Ding Threatens Pete Hegseth With Hague Trials by the ICC
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Gravy Train in Panic Mode: Afghan Evacuation Lobby Melts Down as Terror Incidents Pile Up justmindy
Advertisement