From the River to the Rotunda: Tlaib Boasts Hamas Supporters Are Taking Over America

When they tell you what their plan is, believe them.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib calls for Hamas supporters to mobilize and take over America. pic.twitter.com/yB9vOvURF4 — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) November 29, 2025

Advertisement

“Look at this rooms, mother*******! We ain’t going anywhere!”



She’s a walking advertisement for immigration restriction. https://t.co/VshjlkRhXk pic.twitter.com/c4vq4EGV14 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 30, 2025

If ever there was a reason to restrict immigration, she is it.

This woman is legitimate poison. https://t.co/F3ZdOAJpQu — Jay Weber (@JayWeber3) November 29, 2025

As attractive on the outside as she is on the inside. https://t.co/QZPmNtinM5 — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) November 29, 2025

And to be clear, that means, not at all.

Seems insurrectiony, the kind of thing that should, at the least, get her censured in Congress, if not removed, if not tried for incitement. https://t.co/ymyX8aiIYM — James Lindsay, anti-Communist (@ConceptualJames) November 30, 2025

Nothing will happen to her. She knows that. Nothing ever happens to Democrats. The only people who are ever held to account are Republicans.

Why is she allowed to be in Congress?



She should be in jail. https://t.co/4F05LBXKMm — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) November 30, 2025

When somebody tells you they're going to kill you, maybe you should believe them. https://t.co/khlZUmkCgw — Bob Lonsberry (@BobLonsberry) November 29, 2025

That's common sense.

Someone arrest the Trojan elephant and get her OUT OF THIS COUNTRY. She is an enemy of the United States of America and isnt even hiding it @SpeakerJohnson @POTUS @FBI https://t.co/9zMISqND4M — Carrie (@birdgirlc) November 30, 2025

US Representatives are addressed as "The Honorable."

Sadly, there is nothing honorable about this Hamas-supporting potty-mouthed radical. https://t.co/ZO26TnQVms — Lenny Ben-David (@lennybendavid) November 30, 2025

Just because some dummies in her state keep sending her back to Congress doesn't mean the rest of us have to see her as 'honorable' anything. Sorry.

Scum is scum no matter what your title is.

Rashida Tlaib shouldn’t be an American citizen let alone a member of Congress. https://t.co/v75aFVmUyC — Clinton Soffer (@clintonsoffer) November 30, 2025

The enemy, yes enemy, is among us. https://t.co/x5tZRAbY2S — Ted Howze DVM (@Ted_Howze) November 30, 2025

Wake up America, she’s saying it now we’re in Congress and we’re in every corner. She is blatantly, threatening the United States. I hope President Trump sees this. They will take over if we don’t stop it now. She’s saying it out loud wake up. https://t.co/s1iHrgZTXp — Cookie from Florida (@MarthaCasted) November 30, 2025

We can't say she didn't warn us.

We are allowing the country to be overtaken by these people. WAKE UP. https://t.co/5FzHeQh5hi — janice (@chestnuthell) November 30, 2025

Now is the time to take her seriously.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.