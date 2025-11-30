Rep. Jayapal’s Census Tweet Backfires Spectacularly – Thanks for Confirming the Conspiracy Theory Is Real

Gravy Train in Panic Mode: Afghan Evacuation Lobby Melts Down as Terror Incidents...
FDA Claims COVID Shot Killed 'No Fewer Than 10 of 96 Children' and...
BRUTAL Post Explaining WHY It's Ultimately the Democrats' Fault Millions Will Be Deported...
LA Residents Demand Answers From Karen Bass Since 'They Pay Taxes' and LOL,...
TN State Senator Heidi Campbell Declares Naturalized Americans Aren’t Real Citizens in Att...
DC Shadow Senator Demands Troops Leave So No One Has to Guard the...
November 30, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

President Trump doesn't want illegals counted in the census. Why? Those numbers mean more Congressional seats. Democrats count on getting more seats off the backs of illegals. It's their con. Illegals should not bring more seats because they don't deserve representation. They aren't citizens. This upsets Pramila Jayapal because she is one of the Congress critters who beneftis when a whole bunch of illegals get counted. 

They may not admit it, but it's true, nonetheless. 

The census also exists to ensure American citizens are represented, not people sneaking into our country. 

Unfortunately, that's the thing people who vote for Democrats are lacking.

Don't forget snakes, birds, fish and hamsters. They deserve representation, too.

That's logical. Democrats don't do logic.

