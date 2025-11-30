Rep. Jayapal’s Census Tweet Backfires Spectacularly – Thanks for Confirming the Conspiracy Theory Is Real

President Trump doesn't want illegals counted in the census. Why? Those numbers mean more Congressional seats. Democrats count on getting more seats off the backs of illegals. It's their con. Illegals should not bring more seats because they don't deserve representation. They aren't citizens. This upsets Pramila Jayapal because she is one of the Congress critters who beneftis when a whole bunch of illegals get counted.

Advertisement

Every single resident of a community should be counted in the census so that everyone in that community — including U.S. citizens — have the resources they need. It’s that simple. pic.twitter.com/cWslCroGWE — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) November 29, 2025

It's kinda crazy they just admit to the "far-right conspiracy theory" that they were mass importing people for votes.



>not born in the USA https://t.co/v4WIOXcWSH pic.twitter.com/YfCxKCYBc7 — strategicreserve.eth (sr) (@SR_eth) November 30, 2025

They may not admit it, but it's true, nonetheless.

It’s neither the job of government nor the purpose of the census to guarantee people “have the resources they need”



Government exists to protect life, liberty, and property from those who would otherwise deprive us of those things



The census exists to apportion representation https://t.co/Owy1SfLifl — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) November 30, 2025

The census also exists to ensure American citizens are represented, not people sneaking into our country.

NO, The Census should count American Citizens ONLY! Those that bypassed American immigration law and borders do not get to vote on who represents American citizens. https://t.co/m4Ug06TlyW — JC (@jcflyer) November 30, 2025

That’s so nice of her to INCLUDE actual US Citizens. These people tell you who they actually support every single day, and it isn’t you. https://t.co/K8r4DrVOBm — Lost in the Ether (@AnonDogAcct) November 30, 2025

no, only citizens should be counted in the census because only citizens should have political power in the United States. https://t.co/no00VGQAt6 — Phil Labonte (@philthatremains) November 30, 2025

These idiots don’t even hide it anymore… you want to count illegal immigrants so you get more congressional seats. Anyone with a brain sees through your BS https://t.co/Kd0CzAZQfc — Ryan Mooney (@RMooney_7) November 30, 2025

Unfortunately, that's the thing people who vote for Democrats are lacking.

Every LEGAL resident of a community should be counted in the census so that those there illegally don’t get to alter what law abiding citizens want in our constitutional republic. https://t.co/3PudNr2XUp — SladeG ✝️ 🇺🇲 (@Slad3G) November 30, 2025

Then why not count dogs and cats, aren’t they part of the community. They have parks, and certain accommodations exclusively for them. https://t.co/S3HLE9som2 — CJ (@UltraLGB_FJB) November 30, 2025

Advertisement

Don't forget snakes, birds, fish and hamsters. They deserve representation, too.

Wrong.



If illegal aliens and most noncitizens are barred from voting in an election, how would it make any sense that they should still determine representation (through apportionment and electoral college)



Only US citizens should count.



CC: Congress https://t.co/EYvWjBk6hl — Brianna Lyman (@briannalyman2) November 30, 2025

That's logical. Democrats don't do logic.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.