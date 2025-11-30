TN State Senator Heidi Campbell Declares Naturalized Americans Aren’t Real Citizens in Attack on Elon

Apparently, the former Mayor of Nashville and current Tennessee State Senator Heidi Campbell does not believe naturalized citizens can actually claim the United States as their own. That's good to know if President Trump decides to revoke naturalization of some citizens. Surely, Heidi will support that since she has made it clear they aren't actual citizens at all.

A. This is not your country!

B. If America survives it’ll be despite your deplorable values and assault on our country.

C. The fact that you’ve not employed your obscene and undeserved wealth to make the world a better place tells us all we need to know about you. https://t.co/LwxWcvBF1M — Senator Heidi Campbell (@Campbell4TN) November 29, 2025

Campbell told Elon as much (through tweet) today. She also went onto to say a bunch of other stupid nonsense, but that is the most important part.

What I wonder in @Campbell4TN’s view makes Elon Musks “undeserved”? https://t.co/M8GfTwVFO9 — Evan Halperin (@EvanHalperin_) November 30, 2025

That's an excellent question.

Apparently stupid liar has a poster child 👇 https://t.co/tPziEl0FzK — Brian Goodrich (@BrianGo75344181) November 30, 2025

What’s with all the insane white women in Nashville? Also, if this isn’t @elonmusk’s country, then he definitely shouldn’t have paid over $12 billion in U.S. taxes to date. The government should give his money back. https://t.co/NMJUVpP20Q — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) November 30, 2025

Willing to bet Elon Musk has done more for citizens of this country than Heidi Campbell ever will do.

So @elonmusk is a citizen therefore this is his country.



Senator Capmbell call illegals Americans and in the next sentence she reminds naturalized Americans that this is not their country. This is their internalized racism on display.



They only want illegals for votes. https://t.co/wpRPQDAFzo — The Kat lady (@Chickcrc1) November 30, 2025

That karen doesn't believe naturalized citizens are Americans, nor does she welcome naturalized citizens. https://t.co/TBQc3fbdJi pic.twitter.com/zCRx1YUeLR — Navy⚓Brat (@_NavyBrat) November 30, 2025

It's certainly telling.

What have you done this week? https://t.co/ou8tAO5UbC — Shivaraj Tenginakai (@tshivaraj) November 30, 2025

Not a thing but tweeting nonsense on X.

She hates legal immigrants. Wow https://t.co/GM9TeMKHSe — Krist 23 (@Krist23rd) November 30, 2025

Apparently, she prefers the illegal ones who take up American resources and live off welfare. That's a typical Democrat thought process.

How is this person a leader. Elon Musk has ABSOLUTELY USED HIS WEALTH to make the world a better place. He employs 100's of thousands. He has helped millions to gain wealth through stock in his companies. He, the companies, and his employees pay billions in taxes. The products he… https://t.co/G7g8bSS5b0 — Randy Kirk (@RandyWKirk1) November 30, 2025

She's a Democrat. They're dumb. She's just doing what Democrats do.

So you do support the idea that Naturalized Citizens aren't "REALLY" American?



Awesome, let's get to stripping citizenship from naturalized and anchor babies then pic.twitter.com/cG0ozmkoWb — BartonBella (@BartonBella1) November 30, 2025

Sounds good!

