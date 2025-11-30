DC Shadow Senator Demands Troops Leave So No One Has to Guard the...
TN State Senator Heidi Campbell Declares Naturalized Americans Aren’t Real Citizens in Attack on Elon

justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 AM on November 30, 2025
Twitchy

Apparently, the former Mayor of Nashville and current Tennessee State Senator Heidi Campbell does not believe naturalized citizens can actually claim the United States as their own. That's good to know if President Trump decides to revoke naturalization of some citizens. Surely, Heidi will support that since she has made it clear they aren't actual citizens at all. 

Campbell told Elon as much (through tweet) today. She also went onto to say a bunch of other stupid nonsense, but that is the most important part. 

That's an excellent question.

Willing to bet Elon Musk has done more for citizens of this country than Heidi Campbell ever will do.

It's certainly telling.

Not a thing but tweeting nonsense on X.

Apparently, she prefers the illegal ones who take up American resources and live off welfare. That's a typical Democrat thought process. 

She's a Democrat. They're dumb. She's just doing what Democrats do.

Sounds good!

