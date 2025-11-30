DC Shadow Senator Demands Troops Leave So No One Has to Guard the Guards Getting Murdered

Ankit Jain is a 'Senator' for the District of Columbia. In other words, not really a Senator. He still has real opinions, though, and they are dumb. Exceptionally dumb.

If the National Guard need someone else to guard them, they shouldn't be here in the first place. The Guard has already wasted taxpayer dollars ($201 MILLION for 2025) to do nothing. Now they may be taking officers who are actually fighting crime off the beat to watch over them https://t.co/eW12rvpYwr — Senator Ankit Jain (@ankitjaindc) November 29, 2025

The horrific terrorist attack on patriotic Guard troops cannot be used to paper over the fact that this mission has been a useless failure. Rather than doubling down on it and actually reducing crime-fighting resources in DC, the government must end the deployment immediately — Senator Ankit Jain (@ankitjaindc) November 29, 2025

Perhaps if the National Guard was allowed to protect itself, they wouldn't have this problem. Instead, any time the National Guard does anything. Leftists claim they are engaging in a military takeover.

Saying the Guard ‘shouldn’t be there’ because someone might attack them is the same logic as telling women not to wear skirts so they don’t get assaulted. It shifts responsibility from the attacker to the victim. The problem isn’t the uniform, mission, or the location; the… — Hank Thomas (@HankThomasDC) November 29, 2025

Apparently, their skirts were too short.

Or you’ll kill more of them??? — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) November 29, 2025

Denaturalize and deport foreign subversives — Hubstack (@barryjeaux) November 30, 2025

So you really believe the murderer drove across the country to attack a National Guardsman?



No, he came here to attack the first individual he encountered in a uniform because that individual represented all of us.



It was a warning. — "Beltway" Greg (@BeltwayGreg) November 29, 2025

A person who should never have been in the United States at all.

The real far left terrorists like Ankit Et al are trying to change the narrative and failing miserably. — Sosena (@DestaSolutions) November 29, 2025

You aren’t an American. You’re going back — The Armory (@ArmoryOC) November 30, 2025

You’re not a real senator. You literally do nothing. https://t.co/LDN2sy8Uv4 — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) November 29, 2025

What's the point of you, sir?

Why do we have fake Senators in the US Senate? https://t.co/Yfe1KvB3AK — ☀️Bad Salty Dog☀️ (@Badsaltydog) November 30, 2025

So, DC can continue to pretend they're a state and they matter.

They need someone to guard them because they're currently not allowed to protect themselves from lethal threats.



If they do you'll screech "ThEy'Re ShOoTiNg AmErIcAn CiViLiAnS!"



He's just saying "let me kill you or I'll kill you." https://t.co/SZWq7KN5UP — Voe (@VoeDooDoll) November 30, 2025

“If the National Guard need someone else to guard them, they shouldn't be here in the first place.”



Bold words from someone who is a pretend senator with no governing authority. Tweet loudly into the void, “Senator!” https://t.co/n6wpmADxGz — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) November 30, 2025

Just point and laugh.

