Gravy Train in Panic Mode: Afghan Evacuation Lobby Melts Down as Terror Incidents Pile Up

The 'We need more Afghans in the United States' PR team is in crisis and panicking. They are also going on a press tour like no other.

"Afghans are terrified that they're going to be held accountable for this one deranged gunman's actions," Shawn VanDiver, President of @afghanevac tells me.



"I don't think that this is a vetting issue. I think this is a mental health issue," @shawnjvandiver says. pic.twitter.com/EL7RUDszmt — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) November 29, 2025

If you look at AfghanEvac’s tax filings you’ll see they don’t resettle any refugees.



He’s the PR guy the refugee resettlement industry uses to sell mass migration to the public, because they can say “look, look, the VETERAN wants Afghans here!”.



And he’s hitting every network. https://t.co/OXbuo6o0Ua — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) November 30, 2025

They see the gravy train drying up and they are fully melting down.

There have been four Afghan nationals in the last year who either attempted or were successful in committing an act of terrorism https://t.co/IB7pRfb8fw — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) November 30, 2025

That seems like a pretty high number for a relatively small population.

None of them should have been allowed to come here in the first place. Deport them all. https://t.co/PDNOY18Uno — Catherine (@MiamiCate) November 30, 2025

Shawn is correct. We need to launch a huge mental health awareness and support for our Afghan allies who have fought, sacrificed, and been displaced to a foreign country — many without other job skills other than their military or service support.



I am more than willing to be a… https://t.co/oYdstvONJA — Emma Florez 🌷 (@erinflorez01) November 30, 2025

Or, we could use those mental health resources for our own American military personnel and veterans who desperately need help and leave the Afghans to rebuild their own country in the way they see fit.

VanDiver should be deported with them. https://t.co/9YYwxlAG9G — 𝕾𝖜𝖊𝖆𝖗𝖊𝖓𝖌𝖊𝖓 🌲⚔️ 🏴‍☠️ (@Swearengen1971) November 30, 2025

If he is so worried about them, he should go live among them and support their betterment. It's much easier for one American to move to them and help them there rather than bringing a whole bunch of people to a foreign land.

Americans are terrified their kids will be the next victims of Afghans. https://t.co/LVpnzW9G2N — CoolCzech 💎 (@CoolCzech1) November 30, 2025

American should be.

It isn’t that.



It is that we have no way of knowing friend or foe among Afghanis.



We certainly didn’t know it there.



Turns out we don’t know it here. https://t.co/lFHSqfmqlA — Cody Penn-Dent (@codypd) November 30, 2025

It's better to be safe than sorry.

Jihadis are going to jihad.



It’s not mental health. It’s not vetting.



It’s Islam. https://t.co/3amT0cXTRd — Amanda -🇺🇸 💛🤍💜The Meme Witch (@LUSHblueart) November 30, 2025

They're not like us.

Stop gaslighting us. More than 50% of afghans believe non Muslims should be murdered. This man is the norm among afghans not an outlier. Every afghan brought here is playing Russian roulette with citizens lives. pic.twitter.com/hTgE67HfXg — Afewcrayonsshort (@afewcrayons) November 30, 2025

Period.

