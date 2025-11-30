Gravy Train in Panic Mode: Afghan Evacuation Lobby Melts Down as Terror Incidents Pile Up

Jasmine Crockett Disgraces Sarah Beckstrom's Memory, Demands Trump Deport 'White Supremac...
justmindy
justmindy | 5:30 PM on November 30, 2025
Twitchy

The 'We need more Afghans in the United States' PR team is in crisis and panicking. They are also going on a press tour like no other. 

Advertisement

They see the gravy train drying up and they are fully melting down. 

That seems like a pretty high number for a relatively small population. 

Jasmine Crockett Disgraces Sarah Beckstrom's Memory, Demands Trump Deport 'White Supremacists'
Grateful Calvin
Or, we could use those mental health resources for our own American military personnel and veterans who desperately need help and leave the Afghans to rebuild their own country in the way they see fit. 

If he is so worried about them, he should go live among them and support their betterment. It's much easier for one American to move to them and help them there rather than bringing a whole bunch of people to a foreign land. 

American should be.

It's better to be safe than sorry.

They're not like us. 

Period.

Tags:

AFGHANISTAN MENTAL HEALTH TERRORISM VETERANS

Advertisement

Advertisement

