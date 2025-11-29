Waiting for the Adhan in the Shadow of a Stolen Cathedral: The Coexistence Delusion

Stephen A. Smith: Trump’s Not Going After Dems for Election Drama, It’s Because...
justmindy
justmindy | 3:50 PM on November 29, 2025
imgflip

A Vatican correspondent thought he was sharing a heartwarming example of religions 'co-existing', but X quickly disabused him of that notion. 

Actually, a religion interrupting the day of those who do not practice their religion requiring them to stop their activities and wait for them to finish, is not co-existing, they are forcing others to comply. 

Also, let's talk about the history of the 'Hague Sophia Mosque'. Hint: It wasn't a mosque.

The Muslims took a church from Christians.

It was a stolen Christian church. Period. 

We need more bells!

Only one side actually has any intentions of actually 'coexisting'. 

Thanks for clearing that up. 

