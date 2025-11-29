Waiting for the Adhan in the Shadow of a Stolen Cathedral: The Coexistence Delusion

A Vatican correspondent thought he was sharing a heartwarming example of religions 'co-existing', but X quickly disabused him of that notion.

A practical example of how the two religions coexist: As I began my interview with the Syriac Orthodox Patriarch, Ignatius Aphrem II, about the life of Christians in Turkey, the Muslim call to prayer rose from the famous Hagia Sophia Mosque next door. We waiting a few minutes and… pic.twitter.com/es7xim0Zu7 — Colm Flynn (@colmflynnire) November 29, 2025

Actually, a religion interrupting the day of those who do not practice their religion requiring them to stop their activities and wait for them to finish, is not co-existing, they are forcing others to comply.

Also, let's talk about the history of the 'Hague Sophia Mosque'. Hint: It wasn't a mosque.

Patriarch of the church that built the Hagia Sophia is giving interviews from a hotel room next door



"See? We can coexist!"



Honestly beyond parody — CiroccoDruid (@stillnotking75) November 29, 2025

The two religions "coexist" because one religion denominates and the other meekly accedes.



> Hagia Sophia Mosque



Nauseating, but I'm not an Orthodox Christian. If they can't feel enough outrage to advocate for themselves, it's difficult for anyone else to advocate for them. https://t.co/RbfOjd2CX6 — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) November 29, 2025

The Muslims took a church from Christians.

“Coexist” sure seems like “dhimmitude”.



That “call to prayer” came from the Muslim-occupied Hagia Sophia. https://t.co/txqfak5J2F — Sidge S. Mondo ن (@Magister_Mondo) November 29, 2025

Few things boil my blood so much as the phrase “Muslim call to prayer… from the famous Hagia Sophia masque”. The West has its nose rubbed in all of its perceived ills of centuries past while the Saracen sits in one of Christianity’s most sacred buildings and calls it their own…… — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) November 29, 2025

It was a stolen Christian church. Period.

If you had to reset, it isn’t coexisting. I don’t know if the Orthodox use bells, and I sorely miss them in the States, but: bells. Bells, bells, bells. https://t.co/JszC3d8y9V — Jay (@OneFineJay) November 29, 2025

We need more bells!

showing how they “coexist” by hearing the muslim prayer from the most important christian church https://t.co/yN4vs8rDrn — Rūm ☦︎ (@Antiochian_Rum) November 29, 2025

Coexistence in Turkey is about knowing who is supposed to wait for whom. https://t.co/VVrwcx9lFM — Jacob Ben-David Linker 🇺🇸🕎🇺🇸✡️🇺🇸🕎🇺🇸 (@JacobALinker) November 29, 2025

Sadly, non-Muslims have been conditioned to believe that "co-existence" is an Islamic objective because non-Islamic, illegitimate authorities in the Muslim world have claimed it through the centuries. https://t.co/FrTK9qQO6m — Abu Najm Fernando bin al-Iskandar (@IbnalIskandar) November 29, 2025

Only one side actually has any intentions of actually 'coexisting'.

"Coexist"? Clueless! He's talking to the remnant of a country that was 100pt Christian. These people are historically illiterate, yet pretend to be the intellectual elite. That's where we are! https://t.co/pqasPYKbv4 — 🏛 Kassandra Troy ☦ (@KassieTroy) November 29, 2025

Thanks for clearing that up.

