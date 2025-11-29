WaPo Worried the WH's Media Bias Hall of Shame Site Ramps Up Attacks...
Another Day, Another Biden Afghan Plotting Mayhem: Now Targeting Fort Worth

justmindy
justmindy | 1:35 PM on November 29, 2025
imgflip

Well, this is going about as well as one would expect things to go under something the Biden Administration administered. 

Days after another Afghan brought in under Biden shot at the National Guard in Washington DC, killing one and critically injuring another, a man made terroristic threats in Fort Worth. 

Operation Welcome is giving real Trojan Horse vibes at this point.

American heroes shouldn't be gunned down stateside defending our country's Capital. That is unacceptable. 

It certainly looks that way.

No offense, but honestly Americans shouldn't have to worry about who we offend anymore. 

There's a massive problem and America can't keep ignoring it. 

It's almost like elected officials encouraging the military to disobey our duly elected President encourages other rogue actors to act out. 

If they deported him, he'd be celebrated in Afghanistan. Keep him right here in solitude where he receives no praise from other terrorists and can't hurt any Americans.

