Another Day, Another Biden Afghan Plotting Mayhem: Now Targeting Fort Worth

Well, this is going about as well as one would expect things to go under something the Biden Administration administered.

BREAKING: An Afghan national was arrested this week after posting a video of himself on TikTok indicating he was building a bomb with an intended target of the Fort Worth area, according to DHS.



Mohammad Dawood Alokozay is charged at the state level with making a terroristic… pic.twitter.com/Dmbmtp3gNs — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 29, 2025

Days after another Afghan brought in under Biden shot at the National Guard in Washington DC, killing one and critically injuring another, a man made terroristic threats in Fort Worth.

Operation welcome. ! Who n is in charge of that https://t.co/LWjShA6kBZ — legal (@Julieliciousme) November 29, 2025

Operation Welcome is giving real Trojan Horse vibes at this point.

Deport all ILLEGAL ALIENS... We can not take chances. https://t.co/GE0ZYaCT8g — William McDaniel (@WMPhoto) November 29, 2025

American heroes shouldn't be gunned down stateside defending our country's Capital. That is unacceptable.

The guy whose video went viral, threatening the Tajiks of Afghanistan with killings and suicide bombings, has been arrested.



I’m glad that people with a terrorist mindset have no safe place anymore. pic.twitter.com/lfUYxK5pyv https://t.co/DnnElYmd6j — Natiq Malikzada (@natiqmalikzada) November 29, 2025

Joe Biden’s Afghan migration policy is a ticking time bomb. https://t.co/26hJ7xLJGd — Morgan Murphy (@MorganwwMurphy) November 29, 2025

It certainly looks that way.

Thanks to DHS for identifying and arresting this terrorist. No offense to the good ones, but the majority of Pashtuns from Afghanistan have extremist ideology and are Taliban sympathizers. https://t.co/U4ocmrnwbF — JAF 🇺🇸 (@fullStackWizard) November 29, 2025

No offense, but honestly Americans shouldn't have to worry about who we offend anymore.

How long until they blame Trump & Israel for this somehow? https://t.co/nAlqQO0dFe — Cityzen119 (@cityzen119) November 29, 2025

The terrorists sleeper cells that were imported in by the @JoeBiden administration have been ACTIVATED!!! @POTUS should hold the entire precious administration accountable for this. ACTIVATE THE @TheJusticeDept https://t.co/IjM1ej2cnR — 🏴‍☠️Bobby Bucs🏴‍☠️ (@BobbyBlu352) November 29, 2025

4th Afghan national in a year to be arrested for either threatening or successfully committing an act of terrorism https://t.co/LacEFFfbzx — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) November 29, 2025

There's a massive problem and America can't keep ignoring it.

Huh. 2 in the same week. And at the same time the seditious 6 stepped out. What a coincidence! https://t.co/U6WxXZj70W — Financial Guys Media Network (@finguys) November 29, 2025

It's almost like elected officials encouraging the military to disobey our duly elected President encourages other rogue actors to act out.

Deportation would even be mercy to this one.



Let him and the devil inside him face the wrath of the law immediately! https://t.co/dmFP0KkY2l — Fash (@oaf_sage) November 29, 2025

If they deported him, he'd be celebrated in Afghanistan. Keep him right here in solitude where he receives no praise from other terrorists and can't hurt any Americans.

