VIP
Sen. Mark Kelly Tells Rachel Maddow He Knows About Political Violence

Six Years on the Table: Wisconsin Judge Who Tried to Hide an Illegal from ICE Heads to Trial

justmindy
justmindy | 1:00 PM on November 27, 2025
AP Photo/Devi Shastri

A Judge in Wisconsin is headed to trial and will face up to six years in prison for trying to use her power to keep an illegal from being deported. Good!

She played stupid games and now she might earn a stupid prize.

They need to throw the book at her so other judges don't follow suit. 

That's a good question.

Let the chants ring out.

They must make an example of her. 

Teach her a lesson so no other judge gets any stupid ideas. 

Can't win them all. 

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

