Six Years on the Table: Wisconsin Judge Who Tried to Hide an Illegal from ICE Heads to Trial

A Judge in Wisconsin is headed to trial and will face up to six years in prison for trying to use her power to keep an illegal from being deported. Good!

🚨BREAKING: A Milwaukee judge is being dragged toward a six-year prison sentence for allegedly helping one undocumented man evade ICE.



Judge Hannah Dugan just arrived at the federal courthouse for her final pretrial hearing, ahead of a December trial where she faces six years in… pic.twitter.com/MQtufgvXbx — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) November 26, 2025

FAFO. I voted for this https://t.co/Mx5sQOIMT5 — That Girl (@ThatGirlNot) November 27, 2025

She played stupid games and now she might earn a stupid prize.

"dragged"



"allegedly"



She is on video doing it and receiving the legally determined sentence for it. Brian here appears to believe that you get to help more than one criminal evade law enforcement before you are punished for helping criminals evade law enforcement. https://t.co/FiJVX6T77Q — Small Gov Lizard (@smallgovlizard) November 27, 2025

They need to throw the book at her so other judges don't follow suit.

I hope she gets the MAX sentence https://t.co/4BPfY5oe0k — Matt Lye (@lye_matthew) November 27, 2025

How do we know that it was just one person? Could she have protected dozens but didn't get caught. https://t.co/dGDxQWSlpc — olderthandirt (@oldie1914) November 26, 2025

That's a good question.

6 years in federal prison is an appropriate sentence for what she did.

I doubt she’ll get that, but she deserves it. https://t.co/OteyxsCdBi — Dale Swanson (@usmc6591) November 26, 2025

Let the chants ring out.

She should also lose her license to practice law https://t.co/IYDDlTwipc — Kuips (@WayneKuipers) November 27, 2025

This story should be getting WAY more attention than it is.



Advocating from the bench must be a punishable offense. https://t.co/Ya9IfA1pD1 — Rich Saunders 🇺🇸 (@RichSau61052334) November 27, 2025

They must make an example of her.

Great! Judges should be held accountable for such actions https://t.co/RSTwd5HuO6 — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) November 27, 2025

Good. Public officials, especially judges, should be held to a higher standard when they break the law. Six years isn't long enough, honestly. https://t.co/GIKve9x8AA — Julie Frost--That Werewolf Writer🐺🦉 (@JulieCFrost) November 26, 2025

Max sentence max fine max penalty. Send this piece of crap to prison. https://t.co/NJuQREyhLi — Johnson (@Johnson438443) November 27, 2025

Teach her a lesson so no other judge gets any stupid ideas.

I was hoping for 12 years, but 6 will do. — Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) November 27, 2025

Can't win them all.

