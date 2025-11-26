Your Tax Dollars Brought Him Here: Afghan National Who Entered Under Biden Shoots U.S. Troops in DC

Information is beginning to trickle in about the shooter of the National Guardsmen outside of the White House.

BREAKING: Per multiple federal law enforcement sources, the suspect in custody for the shooting of two National Guard soldiers in DC is an Afghan national who entered the U.S. on 9/8/2021 as part of the Biden admin’s Operation Allies Welcome in the aftermath of the US withdrawal… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) November 27, 2025

Apparently, the shooter should have left in September when his visa expired and is now in this country illegally.

The two National Guardsmen shot today are being treated at a local hospital, according to the Executive Assistant Chief of the Metropolitan PD Jeff Carroll. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 26, 2025

Mayor Bowser says they are in critical condition. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 26, 2025

The mayor confirms this was a "targeted shooting." — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 26, 2025

So, the shooter is a Aghan National who entered under Biden and the shooting was targeted. Thankfully, it appears the victims are still living. Initially, it was reported they were deceased. As always, initial reports can be wrong so it is important to take reports with a grain of salt.

And, of course, conspiracy theorists are already starting to post all kinds of crazy theories.

There is zero reason to bring these people to the other side of the globe to a country they know nothing of, that doesn’t comport to any of their culture or worldview.



They can stay in Doha. It’s safe there. https://t.co/IN4VrwDJ7F — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 27, 2025

Hopefully, after today, it will be very clear why they don't need to come here.

Remember all the podcast hosts who have spent the last year telling you Islamism isn’t a threat and you should instead be obsessed with a tiny nation on the other side of the world.



Then never listen to them again. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 27, 2025

It's important to focus on the real issue and danger and stop focusing on all this nonsense crazy people are spewing.

It's not profiling. It's common sense at this point.

The Afghan national who committed a terrorist attack today came here under a Biden-era program following his disastrous withdrawal



Your tax money literally paid for this Islamic lunatic to come here and shoot people. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 27, 2025

There has been a large group that has recently tried to downplay the threat of terrorism.



Those who have been dismissive of the meaning of “globalize the intifada” and the need to properly vet those who we let into the country.



This threat is real and constant. https://t.co/VWettVrk7o — AG (@AGHamilton29) November 27, 2025

When they tell you who they are, believe them.

The suspect has been identified as 29 year old Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal.



He came to the United States during the 2021 withdrawal. pic.twitter.com/Y6BMSatAYi — AG (@AGHamilton29) November 27, 2025

If I can’t pronounce your name. You’re gone — Kyrie Eleison (@im_learnin) November 27, 2025

Fair enough.

