John Pavlovitz Blames Trump and Hegseth for Putting Guard 'In Harm's Way'
Your Tax Dollars Brought Him Here: Afghan National Who Entered Under Biden Shoots U.S. Troops in DC

justmindy
justmindy | 9:20 PM on November 26, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Information is beginning to trickle in about the shooter of the National Guardsmen outside of the White House.

Apparently, the shooter should have left in September when his visa expired and is now in this country illegally.

So, the shooter is a Aghan National who entered under Biden and the shooting was targeted. Thankfully, it appears the victims are still living. Initially, it was reported they were deceased. As always, initial reports can be wrong so it is important to take reports with a grain of salt.

And, of course, conspiracy theorists are already starting to post all kinds of crazy theories.

Hopefully, after today, it will be very clear why they don't need to come here. 

It's important to focus on the real issue and danger and stop focusing on all this nonsense crazy people are spewing. 

It's not profiling. It's common sense at this point.

When they tell you who they are, believe them. 

Fair enough. 

