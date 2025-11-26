McFaul Brags About Obama-Era Russia Expertise, Gets Ratio’d Into Next Week

DHS Puts Media/Dem Spin on ICE Detainees Into 'Shockingly Dangerous' Perspective
justmindy
justmindy | 1:55 PM on November 26, 2025
AP Photo/Fabrice Coffrini, Pool, File

Listen, working for Obama and his outlook on foreign policy is nothing to go on Elon Musk's internet and brag about, Mr. Michael McFaul.

Advertisement

He thinks we have memory loss. 

If only the Obama team were half as good as they imagine they were.

Just a bit of a history lesson.

This is an excellent question.

Sounds that way.

His legacy on any topic isn't much to write home about, honestly. 

Oh, the storied reset button.

To be fair, Obama was exceptional at being terrible. Kudos for that, at least. 

Obama and all of his cronies are incapable of feeling any shame. 

