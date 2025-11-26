McFaul Brags About Obama-Era Russia Expertise, Gets Ratio’d Into Next Week

Listen, working for Obama and his outlook on foreign policy is nothing to go on Elon Musk's internet and brag about, Mr. Michael McFaul.

When I worked for Obama, I advised him on how to talk to Russian leaders. I never gave the Kremlin advice on how to talk to Obama (and I talked to Ushakov many times!). pic.twitter.com/1B73I7HxAg — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) November 26, 2025

Oh please. McFaul was kissing Kremlin tuchus even *after* the 2016 election. https://t.co/wQHS00fNcR pic.twitter.com/WV4yNn6kwA — Jason Epstein (@Southfive) November 26, 2025

He thinks we have memory loss.

The lack of self awareness in this tweet is absolutely staggering. https://t.co/0BrnuAW67k — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 26, 2025

If only the Obama team were half as good as they imagine they were.

You all started this when you allowed Putin to take Crimea. Stop ! https://t.co/MtWCC9bZUB pic.twitter.com/J3lIWYqK86 — Connie Austin (@ConnieBAustin) November 26, 2025

Just a bit of a history lesson.

why would you ever brag about this considering obama was so thoroughly atrocious on russia https://t.co/M33ulbNNfZ — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) November 26, 2025

This is an excellent question.

So you advised him to be soft as butter on Russia taking Crimea? https://t.co/AtzNUKOsi8 — Eurofederalist (@Eurofedmonarch) November 26, 2025

Sounds that way.

Obama told Medvedev he would “have more flexibility” after the US election and then Russia immediately annexed Crimea.



The Obama administration also refused calls from Congress to provide Ukraine with lethal weapons to defend themselves against Putin which directly correlated to… https://t.co/2CnbiqvgJH — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) November 26, 2025

His legacy on any topic isn't much to write home about, honestly.

This is my most vivid memory of Russian relations🙄 https://t.co/7uLWeDjuYZ pic.twitter.com/vVRgcfojAA — TyphoidMary (@Emperipolisis) November 26, 2025

Oh, the storied reset button.

Seriously? Putin seized Crimea on Obama’s watch (after he refused to enforce his Syria redline). Obama refused to give them weapons to defend themselves, and told Medvedev to tell Putin he’d have “more flexibility” after the election. We’re in this mess because of his weakness. https://t.co/925itRjqYn — Marc Thiessen 🇺🇸❤️🇺🇦🇹🇼🇮🇱 (@marcthiessen) November 26, 2025

"I advised Obama on how to talk to Russian leaders. Then they humiliated him and annexed Crimea. That's how you know I'm the best, because of how terrible I was at my job" https://t.co/Z1ZfAMqEV9 — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) November 26, 2025

To be fair, Obama was exceptional at being terrible. Kudos for that, at least.

“How to talk to Russian leaders”



Obama: This is my last election…After my election I have more flexibility



Medvedev: I will transmit this information to Vladimir.



🤣😂🤣😂 that’s how Obama talked to Russian leaders until they took Crimea. https://t.co/GFiKXqkYcA pic.twitter.com/OtygcIAL6a — Daniel Turner (@DanielTurnerPTF) November 26, 2025

The last person I want to hear from on this is the Russia guy from the most functionally pro-Russia White House we've seen this century.



The total lack of self-awareness is insane. https://t.co/7nKxDbl2QU — Mike Coté (@ratlpolicy) November 26, 2025

If you were capable of shame, you would never speak publicly about the absolute failure of your work in the White House. https://t.co/ghxG4R1U4R — Wonko the Sane (@Amuk31) November 26, 2025

Obama and all of his cronies are incapable of feeling any shame.

