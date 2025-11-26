'Seditious Six' Dem's Warning About Nat'l Guard Has Earned Renewed Scrutiny After the...
VIP
THERE It Is! The 'Seditious Six' Really Shouldn't Be So Predictable

Media Smear Fails: Not Leavitt’s Relative — Absent Mom Who Overstayed Visa Detained by ICE

justmindy
justmindy | 4:30 PM on November 26, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

It will be no shock to learn the framing of this story is completely inaccurate. Karoline Leavitt is a Republican who works for President Trump so she is apparently not owed any honesty by Corporate Media.

This was the initial framing of the story. The Media tried to play if off as Leavitt having a relative arrested by ICE for being in America illegally. Not so much.

The truth? Leavitt's brother had a child with a woman over a decade ago who overstayed her visa. Karoline has not spoken to this woman in years, and clearly, they are not related. Obviously, Karoline loves her nephew, but that still makes her no relation to this woman. None of us can choose who our sibling makes a child with.

Furthermore, the child does not even live with his mother. He lives with Karoline's brother and his actual wife in New Hampshire. The mother who was arrested for being in America illegally lives in Boston. Clearly, Karoline has nothing to do with this woman in any way, shape or form. 

Of course, the Leftists will do their best to cast aspersions and make false accusations. If they really cared about this situation, they would leave the family to handle it privately and not expose this child's private situation to any more scrutiny. 

That must be it.

The Left wouldn't understand not using their government positions to protect criminal relatives (see Hunter Biden). 

DONALD TRUMP ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION KAROLINE LEAVITT MEDIA BIAS

