Media Smear Fails: Not Leavitt’s Relative — Absent Mom Who Overstayed Visa Detained by ICE

It will be no shock to learn the framing of this story is completely inaccurate. Karoline Leavitt is a Republican who works for President Trump so she is apparently not owed any honesty by Corporate Media.

A relative of White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has been detained by ICE.



(https://t.co/uAbqi3Miwd) pic.twitter.com/u8sWRXkhcx — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 26, 2025

This was the initial framing of the story. The Media tried to play if off as Leavitt having a relative arrested by ICE for being in America illegally. Not so much.

BREAKING: The mother of White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt’s nephew has been detained by federal immigration officials in Massachusetts.



Bruna Caroline Ferreira — was taken into custody in Revere, MA, after allegedly overstaying a tourist visa that expired back in… pic.twitter.com/1PZ9uV1kmQ — Tony Lane 🇺🇸 (@TonyLaneNV) November 26, 2025

The truth? Leavitt's brother had a child with a woman over a decade ago who overstayed her visa. Karoline has not spoken to this woman in years, and clearly, they are not related. Obviously, Karoline loves her nephew, but that still makes her no relation to this woman. None of us can choose who our sibling makes a child with.

The woman, Bruna Caroline Ferreira, is from Brazil and the mother of Leavitt's nephew. She was arrested near Boston on November 12, according to her attorney, who spoke with CNN. The outlet reports Leavitt's nephew lives full-time in New Hampshire with her brother, Michael.… pic.twitter.com/KmA44IqJvZ — TMZ (@TMZ) November 26, 2025

Furthermore, the child does not even live with his mother. He lives with Karoline's brother and his actual wife in New Hampshire. The mother who was arrested for being in America illegally lives in Boston. Clearly, Karoline has nothing to do with this woman in any way, shape or form.

👀 WOW Karoline Leavitt’s NEPHEWS MOM was detained by ICE. One thing is for sure you. Can’t accuse this administration of favoritism

Bruna Ferreira the mother was picked up by ICE weeks ago in Massachusetts and is now held in Louisiana.

HER BROTHER MICHAEL HAS THE NEPHEW… pic.twitter.com/d4Vs6Ecmxr — Johnny St.Pete (@JohnMcCloy) November 26, 2025

Of course, the Leftists will do their best to cast aspersions and make false accusations. If they really cared about this situation, they would leave the family to handle it privately and not expose this child's private situation to any more scrutiny.

If this is true - illegal is still illegal…. J/s It doesn’t take decades to get legal… — angela simms (@angelasimms7) November 26, 2025

You’ll be shocked to know that, in fact, it’s not actually a relative https://t.co/VmYa55fbUW — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) November 26, 2025

I think the noble journalists use the term "relative" because Karoline Leavitt and the woman with whom her brother was briefly acquainted are both descended from Lucy (Australopithecus). — Philip Greenspun (@PhilipGreenspun) November 26, 2025

That must be it.

I'm not sure what their point would be,

even if it were a relative.



"Breaking News!

Karoline Leavitt maintains her

principles, even while suffering

negative consequences for doing so." — Crash Lander (@TheCrashlander) November 26, 2025

The Left wouldn't understand not using their government positions to protect criminal relatives (see Hunter Biden).

