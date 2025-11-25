Slender Man Stabber's Escape: Caught with Trans 'Girlfriend' in Truck Stop Bust –...
Gobble & Waddle Saved – But Trump Almost Doomed Them as 'Chuck & Nancy' in Epic Pardon Prank (WATCH)

justmindy
justmindy | 3:40 PM on November 25, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

President Trump hosted the annual turkey pardoning, and the names originally considered for the turkeys were absolutely hilarious.

The humans they could have been named after are the biggest turkeys in the United States so they would have been aptly named.

That turkey gobbler and Nancy's neck look pretty similar, to be honest. 

Isn't that the truth?

In a truly just world.

Don't give them any ideas.

Apparently, the turkeys were actually named 'Waddle' and 'Gobble', but Trump's nicknames were much more entertaining.

Trump was also able to walk out alone and didn't need someone to guide him.

Some might say it's fake.

It would be funny if it wasn't so close to the truth. 

They'll always find something to complain about.

