Gobble & Waddle Saved – But Trump Almost Doomed Them as 'Chuck & Nancy' in Epic Pardon Prank (WATCH)

President Trump hosted the annual turkey pardoning, and the names originally considered for the turkeys were absolutely hilarious.
President Trump hosted the annual turkey pardon at the White House on Tuesday — saying he considered naming this year’s gobblers “Chuck and Nancy.” pic.twitter.com/M6P0YEV6iO— New York Post (@nypost) November 25, 2025
The humans they could have been named after are the biggest turkeys in the United States so they would have been aptly named.
Gobble & Waddle are living their best life. President Trump is about to pardon them. Karoline Leavitt and her son are in the White House briefing room with turkeys.— AJ Huber (@Huberton) November 25, 2025
America’s annual tradition of the Presidential Turkey Pardon is back. America is back. Happy Thanksgiving week! pic.twitter.com/ZeHOqJLSsZ
That turkey gobbler and Nancy's neck look pretty similar, to be honest.
November 25, 2025
Isn't that the truth?
He should have denied the pardons, executed and eaten them.— \m/-=3Đ∇サ=-\m/ (@CargoShortLife) November 25, 2025
In a truly just world.
A federal judge ruled that the President has no authority to pardon turkeys 😂— Lance Michael 🇺🇸 (@HyperspaceRev) November 25, 2025
Don't give them any ideas.
I don’t care what anyone says - I love, love, love the White House turkey pardon! 🦃 https://t.co/cwLFRABp1q— Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) November 25, 2025
Apparently, the turkeys were actually named 'Waddle' and 'Gobble', but Trump's nicknames were much more entertaining.
Gobble & Waddle living their best life.— The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 25, 2025
🇺🇸 Don’t miss the Presidential Turkey Pardon — 12 PM EST! pic.twitter.com/YwCtCdn3Mz
Trump didn't need an auto-pen to pardon the turkey like Biden did.— Cryptid Politics (@CryptidPolitics) November 25, 2025
Trump was also able to walk out alone and didn't need someone to guide him.
November 25, 2025
Some might say it's fake.
NYT already calling it an abuse of power.— Timothy Peterson (@nsquaredvalue) November 25, 2025
It would be funny if it wasn't so close to the truth.
National hero 😂— Ralph (@OuttaOttawa) November 25, 2025
Democrats are going to be up in arms about this.— TheArtofWinning (@Trumpismist) November 25, 2025
They'll always find something to complain about.
