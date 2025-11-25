Gobble & Waddle Saved – But Trump Almost Doomed Them as 'Chuck & Nancy' in Epic Pardon Prank (WATCH)

President Trump hosted the annual turkey pardoning, and the names originally considered for the turkeys were absolutely hilarious.

President Trump hosted the annual turkey pardon at the White House on Tuesday — saying he considered naming this year’s gobblers “Chuck and Nancy.” pic.twitter.com/M6P0YEV6iO — New York Post (@nypost) November 25, 2025

The humans they could have been named after are the biggest turkeys in the United States so they would have been aptly named.

Gobble & Waddle are living their best life. President Trump is about to pardon them. Karoline Leavitt and her son are in the White House briefing room with turkeys.



America’s annual tradition of the Presidential Turkey Pardon is back. America is back. Happy Thanksgiving week! pic.twitter.com/ZeHOqJLSsZ — AJ Huber (@Huberton) November 25, 2025

That turkey gobbler and Nancy's neck look pretty similar, to be honest.

Isn't that the truth?

He should have denied the pardons, executed and eaten them. — \m/-=3Đ∇サ=-\m/ (@CargoShortLife) November 25, 2025

In a truly just world.

A federal judge ruled that the President has no authority to pardon turkeys 😂 — Lance Michael 🇺🇸 (@HyperspaceRev) November 25, 2025

Don't give them any ideas.

I don’t care what anyone says - I love, love, love the White House turkey pardon! 🦃 https://t.co/cwLFRABp1q — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) November 25, 2025

Apparently, the turkeys were actually named 'Waddle' and 'Gobble', but Trump's nicknames were much more entertaining.

Gobble & Waddle living their best life.



🇺🇸 Don’t miss the Presidential Turkey Pardon — 12 PM EST! pic.twitter.com/YwCtCdn3Mz — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 25, 2025

Trump didn't need an auto-pen to pardon the turkey like Biden did. — Cryptid Politics (@CryptidPolitics) November 25, 2025

Trump was also able to walk out alone and didn't need someone to guide him.

Some might say it's fake.

NYT already calling it an abuse of power. — Timothy Peterson (@nsquaredvalue) November 25, 2025

It would be funny if it wasn't so close to the truth.

National hero 😂 — Ralph (@OuttaOttawa) November 25, 2025

Democrats are going to be up in arms about this. — TheArtofWinning (@Trumpismist) November 25, 2025

They'll always find something to complain about.

