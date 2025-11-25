Author of 'The End of Policing' Joins Zohran Mamdani's Transition Team
Slender Man Stabber's Escape: Caught with Trans 'Girlfriend' in Truck Stop Bust – A Predictable Disaster

justmindy
justmindy | 4:30 PM on November 25, 2025
AP Photo/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, Michael Sears

Months ago, we predicted releasing the 'Slenderman' stabber early was going to be a huge mistake, and it turns out we were prescient. Morgan Geyser ended up escaping from the group home she was released to, but thankfully was caught  yesterday with a middle aged trans accomplice. What a mess.

Newly released bodycam video from the Posen Police Department shows the moment officers found 23-year-old convict Morgan Geyser, who had escaped her group home in Madison, Wisconsin on Nov. 22, sparking a nationwide manhunt.
Geyser, notoriously known for viciously ambushing and stabbing a classmate 19 times in 2014, when she was just 12 years old, in an effort to please a made-up internet boogeyman called the Slender Man, was captured in bodycam footage hesitant to identify herself to cops, who stopped her 150 miles away from her group home at a truck stop in Posen, Illinois.
But in a surprising twist, police didn’t find Geyser alone. A 43-year-old transgender accomplice was also busted with the convicted stabber.

The body odor and crazy in that video are off the charts.

They look just as expected. 

There has been more than enough evidence to prove that at this point. 

That's a man, baby!

This is it!

So, this was an already mentally unwell young person released from jail too early and then groomed by a trans dude. What a disaster.

It's a reflection of their insides.

It's sickening.

She should have been in prison all along. 

