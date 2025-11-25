Slender Man Stabber's Escape: Caught with Trans 'Girlfriend' in Truck Stop Bust – A Predictable Disaster

Months ago, we predicted releasing the 'Slenderman' stabber early was going to be a huge mistake, and it turns out we were prescient. Morgan Geyser ended up escaping from the group home she was released to, but thankfully was caught yesterday with a middle aged trans accomplice. What a mess.

Advertisement

Bodycam shows escaped ‘Slender Man’ stabber Morgan Geyser busted with transgender friend https://t.co/mRCvag3QcE pic.twitter.com/ztRvadR7Qh — New York Post (@nypost) November 25, 2025

Newly released bodycam video from the Posen Police Department shows the moment officers found 23-year-old convict Morgan Geyser, who had escaped her group home in Madison, Wisconsin on Nov. 22, sparking a nationwide manhunt.

Geyser, notoriously known for viciously ambushing and stabbing a classmate 19 times in 2014, when she was just 12 years old, in an effort to please a made-up internet boogeyman called the Slender Man, was captured in bodycam footage hesitant to identify herself to cops, who stopped her 150 miles away from her group home at a truck stop in Posen, Illinois.

But in a surprising twist, police didn’t find Geyser alone. A 43-year-old transgender accomplice was also busted with the convicted stabber.

The body odor and crazy in that video are off the charts.

THEY always have "that" look.🤣 — Its Me👀 (@Darla_1776) November 25, 2025

Wow, it always the ones you least suspect! Just kidding, this exactly why I judge books by their covers & get everything on audio instead you know? — Average Joe Who Definitely Not From China IV (@JoeFleeTheCCP) November 25, 2025

They look just as expected.

What a wacky lib world we live in — Anthony Wolf 🇺🇸 (@awolf_2049) November 25, 2025

How many more examples do we need that this whole trans thing is nothing but a mental illness? — kramed67037 (@Kramed67037) November 25, 2025

There has been more than enough evidence to prove that at this point.

“Girlfriend” 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — TeddyP In NJ (@MAGAinNJ) November 25, 2025

That's a man, baby!

Morgan Geyser is not schizophrenic, autistic, epileptic or trans. She's claiming she's everything under the sun to see what sticks to try to manipulate and get attention. She's a sociopath that should've served the original 40 years she was sentenced to. — jodster36 (@jodster36) November 23, 2025

This is it!

We knew it! There had to be a "trusted adult" grooming her. Morgan Geyser, slenderman stabber, appeared to be living with a trans-identified male at a group home in Sun Prairie, WI following her release from a mental institution.



Morgan was found this morning in Illinois, after… pic.twitter.com/kulDJDQxIh — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) November 24, 2025

So, this was an already mentally unwell young person released from jail too early and then groomed by a trans dude. What a disaster.

Advertisement

Why are they all the most hideous disgusting looking people? https://t.co/lvA1aazSJt pic.twitter.com/GRlUnyIW0T — Tyler (@TyleredTN) November 25, 2025

It's a reflection of their insides.

The transgender movement stripped out all gatekeeping of transgender medicalization, declared that any man who says he is a woman is a woman, and imposed a requirement of affirmation and accommodation onto every citizen and state institution, ensuring that the nexus between the… https://t.co/iUL1KX9zIk — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) November 25, 2025

It's sickening.

Well, this explains her escape. She obviously has mental issues and should have never been able to walk free. https://t.co/6YNONva3DG — Simply Me (@Dogmom202111) November 25, 2025

She should have been in prison all along.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.