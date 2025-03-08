What Could POSSIBLY Go Wrong? WI Judge OKs Early Release for Mentally Ill Slenderman Attacker

In 2014, two preteen girls -- Morgan Geyser and Anissa Weier -- lured a third girl, Payton Leutner, into the woods in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Once there, Geyser stabbed Leutner 19 times while Weier cheered. The girls did it to appease 'Slenderman', an online horror character and meme. Leutner survived the attack.

Weier was sentenced to 25 years in a mental health facility for the crime and released in 2021. Geyser was sentenced to 40 years to life.

But now a judge is releasing Geyser after just over ten years. And that's not all: Geyser now identifies as a 'trans male.'

More from The New York Post:

A Wisconsin judge has agreed to release “Slender Man” stabber Morgan Geyser from a psychiatric hospital despite desperate last-minute efforts by health officials to keep her committed. Waukesha County Circuit Judge Michael Bohren on Thursday signed off on releasing the 22-year-old from Winnebago Mental Health Institute, nearly 11 years after she almost killed a classmate in a twisted attack to please the creepy “Slender Man” horror character. The judge initially agreed in January to release Geyser from the facility — but state health officials requested last week to keep her committed over “red flags” in her behavior.

Just so we're clear on this: state health officials say there are 'red flags' in her behavior, and the judge released her anyway.

Those red flags include, according to The New York Post:

They included her keeping secret from her health team that she’d read “Rent Boy,” a novel about murder and selling organs on the black market. Geyser had also been communicating with a man who collects murder memorabilia — and sent him her own sketch of a decapitated body with a postcard claiming she wanted to be intimate with him, health officials said.

What could possibly go wrong here?

Well look at the bright side... at least she's going to have a severe hormonal imbalance now.



FANTASTIC.

Great decision making skills by the judge, there. 👍 — Wildfire Whispers (@WildfireWhisper) March 7, 2025

And when -- not if, but when -- Geyser hurts someone, the Left will demand gun control or shrug and say they never saw it coming.

They were warned.

Trans violence again? — Hazel Appleyard (@HazelAppleyard_) March 7, 2025

We all see it coming.

Shes still obviously mentally unwell. — StormyT 🌿 (@OutLikeA_Lamb) March 7, 2025

Obviously.

This is insane and needs to be reconsidered.

Why do democrats love criminals so much? — 🇺🇸 Ryan 🇺🇸 (@Ryan_In_Mi) March 7, 2025

Democrats' love and compassion for people is inversely proportional to that person's innocence.

Um, she's been in a MENTAL INSTITUTION for dangerous and violent DELUSIONAL thoughts and behavior. These so-called mental health "professionals" are just ENCOURAGING her delusion. This will not end well. https://t.co/M4HdPQ11UA — Vicki McKenna (@VickiMcKenna) March 7, 2025

It will not end well.

She knows the playbook. Become trans and be absolved of any wrong doing and receive praise and positive reinforcement from the left. Master class on finessing the system. https://t.co/TcBWTzivly — Aido ⁶𓅓 (@CaptMorgan11693) March 8, 2025

Sure seems that's what's happening here.

How does having a serious, untreated mental health problem qualify her for release from hospital? https://t.co/joJxPX7Iuo — Progressive Misogyny (@JustMisogyny) March 8, 2025

Because reasons.

This writer remembers the story vividly, and her youngest son is almost 12 years old -- the same age as Geyser's victim. She really, really hopes she's wrong and Geyser doesn't harm anyone once released

But she's not optimistic.

And this judge won't be held accountable.