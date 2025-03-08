What Could POSSIBLY Go Wrong? WI Judge OKs Early Release for Mentally Ill Slenderman Attacker

Now That He's Lost, Tim Walz Can Finally Offer Suggestions to Fix the...
Amy Curtis
March 08, 2025
Twitchy

In 2014, two preteen girls -- Morgan Geyser and Anissa Weier -- lured a third girl, Payton Leutner, into the woods in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Once there, Geyser stabbed Leutner 19 times while Weier cheered. The girls did it to appease 'Slenderman', an online horror character and meme. Leutner survived the attack.



Weier was sentenced to 25 years in a mental health facility for the crime and released in 2021. Geyser was sentenced to 40 years to life.

But now a judge is releasing Geyser after just over ten years. And that's not all: Geyser now identifies as a 'trans male.'

More from The New York Post:

A Wisconsin judge has agreed to release “Slender Man” stabber Morgan Geyser from a psychiatric hospital despite desperate last-minute efforts by health officials to keep her committed.

Waukesha County Circuit Judge Michael Bohren on Thursday signed off on releasing the 22-year-old from Winnebago Mental Health Institute, nearly 11 years after she almost killed a classmate in a twisted attack to please the creepy “Slender Man” horror character.

The judge initially agreed in January to release Geyser from the facility — but state health officials requested last week to keep her committed over “red flags” in her behavior.

Just so we're clear on this: state health officials say there are 'red flags' in her behavior, and the judge released her anyway.



Those red flags include, according to The New York Post:

They included her keeping secret from her health team that she’d read “Rent Boy,” a novel about murder and selling organs on the black market.

Geyser had also been communicating with a man who collects murder memorabilia — and sent him her own sketch of a decapitated body with a postcard claiming she wanted to be intimate with him, health officials said.

What could possibly go wrong here?

And when -- not if, but when -- Geyser hurts someone, the Left will demand gun control or shrug and say they never saw it coming.

They were warned.

We all see it coming.

Obviously.

Democrats' love and compassion for people is inversely proportional to that person's innocence.



It will not end well.

Sure seems that's what's happening here.

Because reasons.

This writer remembers the story vividly, and her youngest son is almost 12 years old -- the same age as Geyser's victim. She really, really hopes she's wrong and Geyser doesn't harm anyone once released

But she's not optimistic.

And this judge won't be held accountable.

Tags: STABBING TRANSGENDER WISCONSIN TRANS KIDS



