How the SPEED Act and Affordability Agenda Can Drive America’s Economic Comeback
Senate Candidate Files Hate Crime Lawsuit Against Dearborn Mayor, Council, and Police Depa...
How the Veterans Access Act Could Transform Care for America’s Heroes
Career Criminal With 72 Arrests Sets Woman Aflame on Chicago Train; White House...
Don't Miss Our Massive Black Friday Sale and a Very Special Offer
Slender Man Stabber's Escape: Caught with Trans 'Girlfriend' in Truck Stop Bust –...
Author of 'The End of Policing' Joins Zohran Mamdani's Transition Team
Gobble & Waddle Saved – But Trump Almost Doomed Them as 'Chuck &...
Harmeet Dhillon Notes the Comey and James Indictments Were Dismissed ‘WITHOUT PREJUDICE’
ALARMING Posts From Army JAG Officer Show Just How DANGEROUS the Seditious Six's...
Biden-Pardoned Dem Says If They Recall Mark Kelly They Better Be Ready to...
VIP
He's Running: And NOW We All Know Why Mark Kelly Thought This Sedition...
OH SNAP! ANOTHER Dem's (Sexist?) Texts Leaked And Get THIS... He's Hating on...
It Was the FA'est of Times, It Was the FO'est of Times -->...

Dude in Nicaragua Discovers LED Light Shows, Declares China Superior to USA

justmindy
justmindy | 5:30 PM on November 25, 2025
Eugene Hoshiko

America is apparently not as advanced as China because our buildings don't have nightly light shows.

Advertisement

It's kind of strange to talk about the advancement of the United States when you apparently choose to live in Nicaragua. Not exactly the most modern society. 

Maybe Benjamin should focus on the country he lives in.

When the government controls everything, they can move pretty fast on development. 

Recommended

ALARMING Posts From Army JAG Officer Show Just How DANGEROUS the Seditious Six's Video Really Is
Sam J.
Advertisement

If China is so great, we have a whole bunch of illegals we'll be happy to send them. 

Disney World would rock that guy's world.

When Americans do go live in China, they stay a few years and then can't wait to return. They rarely stay.

Advertisement

Literally, China needs our technology to even do their little light show.

It's so overstimulating. 

It's very strange.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CHINA COMMUNISM FOREIGN POLICY GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

ALARMING Posts From Army JAG Officer Show Just How DANGEROUS the Seditious Six's Video Really Is
Sam J.
Senate Candidate Files Hate Crime Lawsuit Against Dearborn Mayor, Council, and Police Department
Brett T.
Career Criminal With 72 Arrests Sets Woman Aflame on Chicago Train; White House Reacts
Brett T.
Slender Man Stabber's Escape: Caught with Trans 'Girlfriend' in Truck Stop Bust – A Predictable Disaster
justmindy
Eugene Vindman Thumping His Chest About Returning to Active Duty to Defend Mark Kelly Goes REALLY Wrong
Sam J.
Biden-Pardoned Dem Says If They Recall Mark Kelly They Better Be Ready to Recall ALL of Them and... OK?
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

ALARMING Posts From Army JAG Officer Show Just How DANGEROUS the Seditious Six's Video Really Is Sam J.
Advertisement