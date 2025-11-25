Dude in Nicaragua Discovers LED Light Shows, Declares China Superior to USA

America is apparently not as advanced as China because our buildings don't have nightly light shows.

Why is China so much more advanced than the United States?



pic.twitter.com/MHaypJvDHT — Benjamin Rubinstein (@BenFRubinstein) November 24, 2025

It's kind of strange to talk about the advancement of the United States when you apparently choose to live in Nicaragua. Not exactly the most modern society.

Go figure🙄

Shut up and get out of our politics stupid foreigner pic.twitter.com/ac5U5hbEvY — Micah Toole (@toole_micah) November 24, 2025

Maybe Benjamin should focus on the country he lives in.

China isn’t “more advanced” overall — it’s just faster and more centralized. When a one-party government decides to build something, there’s no Congress, no elections, no public pushback, so things move at lightning speed.



But that speed comes with a cost: less freedom, less… — Carolina Isabel Fonseca Vera 🇵🇦 (@CarolinaIsabelF) November 24, 2025

When the government controls everything, they can move pretty fast on development.

They are not more advanced. We possess the technology to do that but, in the US, you would have to get every individual building owner to agree. In China, the government or the party owns the majority of those building and can easily command other owner to participate. — Alan Mosher (fka Grumpy Old Al) (@ConservativaPol) November 24, 2025

So why aren't millions of migrants trying to move to China? — Seth Grossman (@Grossman4NJ) November 25, 2025

If China is so great, we have a whole bunch of illegals we'll be happy to send them.

"Pretty lights are enough to convince me something is better." — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) November 25, 2025

Disney World would rock that guy's world.

So advanced that chinese people move to the US if possible, but rarely do americans move to China — Raphaël Lima - Ideias Radicais (@raphaellimasp) November 24, 2025

When Americans do go live in China, they stay a few years and then can't wait to return. They rarely stay.

Because it isn't? — Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) November 25, 2025

When you gut human rights and can force people to work for below poverty level wages without privacy rights, free speech, or due process you can build things cheaply and then harvest the organs of any noncompliant workers in case any elite members of the Party need spare parts. — Okie_Rancher (@Okie_Rancher) November 24, 2025

GE, an American company, invented LED lights.



That China uses them in gaudy fashion doesn’t make them more advanced. https://t.co/VeBN4lZSDi — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 25, 2025

Literally, China needs our technology to even do their little light show.

If you've been there, you know they aren't. https://t.co/0EpMDPX749 — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) November 25, 2025

NGL, that looks like my nightmare. https://t.co/CDOG6f4cpb — Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) November 25, 2025

It's so overstimulating.

foreign psyop accounts when China buildings have blinky lights https://t.co/Z8KRSLpLWf pic.twitter.com/kThX31jnm7 — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) November 25, 2025

LEDs throughout your smog ridden dystopia = advanced. https://t.co/CuAvOk4F9X — Another loud opinion (@Rationaltake) November 25, 2025

Why are so many "America First" types shilling CCP propaganda? https://t.co/nrAruyJ0HO — James Lindsay, anti-Communist (@ConceptualJames) November 25, 2025

It's very strange.

