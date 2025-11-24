Sports Writer Mourns 'Black QB Plight' as Watson Mentors Sanders; 20 Female Accusers’ Plights Don’t Count

Apparently, black quarterbacks in the NFL being paid millions and millions of dollars to throw a ball are an oppressed class of people.

Browns QB Deshaun Watson made his first road trip of the regular season and will be on the sideline today in Las Vegas, helping Shedeur Sanders in his first NFL start vs. the Raiders, as @MaryKayCabot reported. pic.twitter.com/4D4dPeVm4E — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 23, 2025

Not sure DeShaun Watson is a great example since he received the highest contract in NFL history for a quarterback despite having multiple women accuse him of sexual assault. That seems pretty NOT predatory to him and pretty predatory to women.

This isn’t a coincidence that Watson decided to “mentor” Shedeur when the Browns were headed to Vegas. Deshaun Watson can roam around FREE knowing that he has all of the DISCREET massage parlors. What happens in massage parlors in Vegas, STAYS in massage parlors in Vegas. https://t.co/iFYDNsnS4V — 🎭ChaosCentral🎭 (@Michigan4Str8) November 23, 2025

Truth.

Respect to Deshaun Watson for this. He’s hears the scrutiny and noise Shedeur is up against, and even with his own baggage he showed up to support. Deshaun knows the plight of the Black QB in the NFL. Real recognizes real. https://t.co/J72VXYNUkS — Kelsey Nicole Nelson (KNN) (@therealknelson) November 23, 2025

Then, the 'award winning' journalist piped up.

“Plight of the black QB in the NFL”



The NFL had 15 starting black QBs at the beginning of this season, and some people still pretend there are none because of immense racism or something. https://t.co/SgTK7MY3FQ — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 24, 2025

It's time to get a grip.

Hopefully, Deshaun advised him not to sexually assault anyone. pic.twitter.com/txI8TFBhIo — Gringo El Camino (@GringoElCamino) November 24, 2025

Don't count on it.

Deshaun Watson is not ridiculed because he's black, but because hes a sexual predator https://t.co/ks4kwQSbnr — The Highland Knight (@KnightHighland) November 24, 2025

He should be in jail. He's lucky all he is facing is sick burns on the internet.

So true. Unrelated but Deshaun Watson was beside himself at how many brothels he saw in Vegas. He went to every single one of them and asked the women if they were okay. Class act. https://t.co/vwg92aCj1i — Cousin (@Notadoctor_24) November 24, 2025

He's such a giver.

Uhm, it wasn't the "plight of the black QB" that got Deshaun Watson.



Also, 50% of starting QBs are black and the last three first overall picks are black QBs.



There's no "plight." https://t.co/2MirQZJ5A0 pic.twitter.com/8ymXADJOJ1 — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) November 24, 2025

We have come to the point where women are defending serial sex pests in order to glaze Sheduer … this circus may never end https://t.co/6fqKfu8yHg — Indiana Jones (@QatarAirEnjoyer) November 24, 2025

The cringe is real.

A black QB won the Super Bowl last year. A black QB was the number 1 pick in the draft this year. The plight. https://t.co/UuhdUPVD15 — Ryan (@Eskimosby) November 24, 2025

Your exactly why people don’t want woman talking sports. You’re just pushing a narrative that isn’t true. There’s more black QBs in college and the NFL than ever before. What a weirdo you are. https://t.co/byCPre5uAT — Sweaty Chapman (@SChapman_007) November 24, 2025

Anything for attention.

