Fareed Zakaria Accidentally Redpills CNN Viewers on Denmark’s Immigration Crackdown and Wh...
Chaos 'Erupts' as Parents Rush Their Children Off School Bus as News of...
Nex Benedict's Father Just Came Out as Transgender, Is Behind Bars for Sexual...
General Mike Flynn Tells James Comey, 'Don't Think It's Over'
Letitia James Is Heartened by Today’s Victory and Remains Fearless in Face of...
Ilhan Omar: 'Somalis have always been the fabric of this nation' – X...
Sen. Mark Kelly Posts His Life Story to Justify His Appearance in 'Seditious...
Pete Hegseth Posts About ‘Despicable’ video by the ‘Seditious Six’, Singles Out Sen....
Finally! Trump Signs Order to Crush Muslim Brotherhood Terror Chapters Nationwide
Host Reminds Dem Rep. Jason Crow NOTHING on His List of Trump's 'Illegal...
Dave French Plays Dumb for Dems' Even Dumber Sedition Stunt
Slotkin Lies About Trump's Military, Chicago Failed Young Women, and Nicki Minaj is...
VIP
He Stole an American’s Identity, Racked Up DUIs, Killed a Grandfather — Then...
LOL! She Can't STAND IT! WATCH Kara Swisher's Face As She Tries Controlling...

Sports Writer Mourns 'Black QB Plight' as Watson Mentors Sanders; 20 Female Accusers’ Plights Don’t Count

justmindy
justmindy | 7:40 PM on November 24, 2025
AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

Apparently, black quarterbacks in the NFL being paid millions and millions of dollars to throw a ball are an oppressed class of people.

Advertisement

Not sure DeShaun Watson is a great example since he received the highest contract in NFL history for a quarterback despite having multiple women accuse him of sexual assault. That seems pretty NOT predatory to him and pretty predatory to women.

Truth.

Then, the 'award winning' journalist piped up.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

It's time to get a grip.

Don't count on it.

He should be in jail. He's lucky all he is facing is sick burns on the internet.

He's such a giver.

Advertisement

The cringe is real.

Anything for attention. 

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

BLACK LIVES MATTER CRIME NFL SPORTS DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Fareed Zakaria Accidentally Redpills CNN Viewers on Denmark’s Immigration Crackdown and Why They're Happy
justmindy
Nex Benedict's Father Just Came Out as Transgender, Is Behind Bars for Sexual Abuse
Brett T.
Ilhan Omar: 'Somalis have always been the fabric of this nation' – X responds with brutal fact-check
justmindy
Chaos 'Erupts' as Parents Rush Their Children Off School Bus as News of ICE Raid Spreads
Brett T.
General Mike Flynn Tells James Comey, 'Don't Think It's Over'
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement