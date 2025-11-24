Finally! Trump Signs Order to Crush Muslim Brotherhood Terror Chapters Nationwide

President Trump has taken the major step of designating all regional Muslim Brotherhood organizations as 'terrorist' organizations.

🚨 BREAKING: By stroke of pen, President Trump OFFICIALLY orders Marco Rubio and Scott Bessent to designate Muslim Brotherhood chapters as Foreign Terrorist Organizations



MASSIVELY OVERDUE! 🔥



"This order sets in motion a process by which certain chapters or other subdivisions… pic.twitter.com/C6zWBMGkUI — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 24, 2025

"This order sets in motion a process by which certain chapters or other subdivisions of the Muslim Brotherhood shall be considered for designation as Foreign Terrorist Organizations, consistent with section 219 of the INA (8 U.S.C. 1189) and specially designated global terrorists, consistent with IEEPA (50 U.S.C. 1702), and Executive Order 13224 of September 23, 2001 (Blocking Property and Prohibiting Transactions with Persons Who Commit, Threaten to Commit, or Support Terrorism), as amended."

He should have included CAIR https://t.co/4er1QEuLIH — Liberty🗽Bella (@DreamWeaver61) November 24, 2025

Yes, please.

Bessent!!

Bankrupting the Brotherhood is now in play. https://t.co/hLw0rrUJCE — Harsh But Mostly Thoughtful John McGrath (@HarshThoughtful) November 24, 2025

That would be a great next step.

Egypt and UAE have been calling these guys terrorists for a decade while we let them fund mosques and PACs.

⁰Rubio’s got the list ready, hit the chapters hard, watch the money trail dry up overnight.

⁰Bipartisan bills were begging for this; finally, someone’s swinging. https://t.co/NcXyE9NPIk — Crushing Woke Culture (@CrushWokeAgenda) November 24, 2025

It took way too long to happen, but at least it's happening now.

I had a feeling that his 4pm executive order signing was to declare the Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist organisation pic.twitter.com/rwkpWxrlft — Marie Isabella (@MarieIsabellaB) November 24, 2025

It was overdue. I’m glad it is finally signed. — Jamie Madill (@JamieMadill005) November 24, 2025

Good and about time. Now, release the hounds to go after them. — LegioInvictus (@LegioInvictus24) November 24, 2025

Texas just paved the way last week by tagging them and CAIR as terror ops, banning land grabs and lawsuits flying.⁰Now feds are locking it in nationwide, assets frozen, no more “charity” fronts.⁰This guts their infiltration game from schools to DC lobbies. Who’s sweating most? — Crushing Woke Culture (@CrushWokeAgenda) November 24, 2025

Attack this cancer from all fronts. That's the only way to get rid of it.

I was wrong. I said it wouldnt happen so I will gladly take the L — NC (@NicholasChacon9) November 24, 2025

Check the memberships for names like Obama, Mamdani, Omar, Ellison, etc. — Mooseman169 (@mooseman169) November 24, 2025

Fingers crossed.

You’ll be hard pressed to ever find something Muslims made better.



These are destructive people we’re talking about… — CHRIS’WORLD (@CHRISsW0RLD) November 24, 2025

Nice!!! It will be interesting to see what this looks like in action. (And to see which judge overturns it first) https://t.co/dZXoVOEhGR — The Saltine Maga American 🇺🇲 (@MariaEileene) November 24, 2025

Stay tuned! Congrats to President Trump for this excellent decision.

