Finally! Trump Signs Order to Crush Muslim Brotherhood Terror Chapters Nationwide

justmindy
justmindy | 4:40 PM on November 24, 2025
Twitter

President Trump has taken the major step of designating all regional Muslim Brotherhood organizations as 'terrorist' organizations.

"This order sets in motion a process by which certain chapters or other subdivisions of the Muslim Brotherhood shall be considered for designation as Foreign Terrorist Organizations, consistent with section 219 of the INA (8 U.S.C. 1189) and specially designated global terrorists, consistent with IEEPA (50 U.S.C. 1702), and Executive Order 13224 of September 23, 2001 (Blocking Property and Prohibiting Transactions with Persons Who Commit, Threaten to Commit, or Support Terrorism), as amended."

Yes, please.

That would be a great next step.

It took way too long to happen, but at least it's happening now.

Attack this cancer from all fronts. That's the only way to get rid of it.

Fingers crossed.

Stay tuned! Congrats to President Trump for this excellent decision.

