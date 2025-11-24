Eric Adams Shades Rival Jumaane Williams Mid-Globetrotting Trip: 'Find Peace' After NYC Charter Taunt

Mamdani may be the Mayor elect of NYC, but Eric Adams plans to serve out the remainder of his term, and he also won't be allowing his other rival to step in.

Eric Adams shades rival while on overseas jaunt over threats he’ll take over as NYC mayor https://t.co/eLRK3FW9rO pic.twitter.com/BhpHp0c7fo — New York Post (@nypost) November 23, 2025

Mayor Eric Adams put Public Advocate Jumaane Williams in his place Sunday after a trolling social media post that hinted he would step in to lead the city if Hizzoner didn’t hurry home. Williams noted that the city charter says the public advocate will assume the top office if the mayor is absent from the Big Apple for nine days in a row — and Adams had been away for eight days as of Sunday, on a “globetrotting” trip that has taken him to Israel, Albania and Uzbekistan. “We’re ready at City Hall just in case he decides to add another globetrotting stop—or his flight gets delayed a few hours,” Williams captioned a post on X. The post included a video of the public advocate “waiting” to take over. Adams clapped back at Williams while still on his multi-stop excursion. “One has to feel a bit bad watching a four-year attempt to become Mayor by every means except winning over the voters finally crash and burn,” Adams responded in his own post. “I genuinely hope you find some peace and happiness moving forward.” It’s just the latest back-and-forth between the rivals, who trade insults regularly. After Adams was indicted this year, Williams attended a rally calling for him to resign.

To be fair, Adams wouldn't have been re-elected this time either and that is why he dropped out of the race early.

Imagine being a bigger loser than Eric Adams https://t.co/JDx1Gbuhsa — Joe Lozito (@joe_lozito) November 24, 2025

overseas while NYC burns, classic — Miau (@Just_talkwme) November 23, 2025

Mamdani won't be any better. New York City keeps making one bad choice after another.

so he's overseas but still throwing shade? real leadership vibes showing through rn — VICTOR_B 👑 || NOYA (@VICTOR_B0001) November 23, 2025

At the end of the day, Adams is still a Democrat and well, they are just lousy leaders.

Fabien Levy, a spokesman for Eric Adams, says the mayor is back from Uzbekistan: pic.twitter.com/BLyQqXtlqp — Emma G. Fitzsimmons (@emmagf) November 23, 2025

Apparently, Williams will be disappointed because Adams is back from his trip and ready to serve.

@Fabien_Levy Why was Adams in Uzbekistan anyways? Wanted to use up those free Turkish Airlines miles? — Eric (@ETTC19) November 23, 2025

He's only a VIP for a little longer so he's taking full advantage of it.

Really looking forward to a mayor whose comms team isn’t this petty https://t.co/D51zgb1x4F — Tony Melone (@tonymelone) November 23, 2025

Too bad New York City elected Mamdani and it's going to be even worse.

It’s not what in the tweets but what’s on the streets?



A barista can’t be 5 mins late for a shift and this is somehow our mayor. K. https://t.co/zNPvZLgKAW — Madeline Chandler (@FeminisMadeline) November 23, 2025

New York City's next Mayor has never had any job at all, so don't get those expectations too high. Nepo babies are not well known for being hard workers, after all.

