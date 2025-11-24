Eric Adams Shades Rival Jumaane Williams Mid-Globetrotting Trip: 'Find Peace' After NYC Charter Taunt

Monday Morning Meme Madness
justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 AM on November 24, 2025
AP Photo/Brittainy Newman

Mamdani may be the Mayor elect of NYC, but Eric Adams plans to serve out the remainder of his term, and he also won't be allowing his other rival to step in. 

Mayor Eric Adams put Public Advocate Jumaane Williams in his place Sunday after a trolling social media post that hinted he would step in to lead the city if Hizzoner didn’t hurry home.

Williams noted that the city charter says the public advocate will assume the top office if the mayor is absent from the Big Apple for nine days in a row — and Adams had been away for eight days as of Sunday, on a “globetrotting” trip that has taken him to Israel, Albania and Uzbekistan.

“We’re ready at City Hall just in case he decides to add another globetrotting stop—or his flight gets delayed a few hours,” Williams captioned a post on X.

The post included a video of the public advocate “waiting” to take over.

Adams clapped back at Williams while still on his multi-stop excursion.

“One has to feel a bit bad watching a four-year attempt to become Mayor by every means except winning over the voters finally crash and burn,” Adams responded in his own post. “I genuinely hope you find some peace and happiness moving forward.”

It’s just the latest back-and-forth between the rivals, who trade insults regularly. After Adams was indicted this year, Williams attended a rally calling for him to resign.

To be fair, Adams wouldn't have been re-elected this time either and that is why he dropped out of the race early. 

Mamdani won't be any better. New York City keeps making one bad choice after another. 

At the end of the day, Adams is still a Democrat and well, they are just lousy leaders. 

Apparently, Williams will be disappointed because Adams is back from his trip and ready to serve. 

He's only a VIP for a little longer so he's taking full advantage of it.

Too bad New York City elected Mamdani and it's going to be even worse. 

New York City's next Mayor has never had any job at all, so don't get those expectations too high. Nepo babies are not well known for being hard workers, after all. 

