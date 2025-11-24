Fareed Zakaria Accidentally Redpills CNN Viewers on Denmark’s Immigration Crackdown and Why They're Happy

Chaos 'Erupts' as Parents Rush Their Children Off School Bus as News of...
justmindy
justmindy | 8:30 PM on November 24, 2025
imgflip

There may be a reason Demark is one of the happiest places with plenty of money to help their own people when times are tough. That reason might be they just don't allow anyone to come in their country and immigrate. They have rules and they are strict and they follow them. 

For their continued happiness, they should probably make the immigration policies even more strict.

Isn't that always the case?

Shockingly, a country can support millions of migrants and also help their own people. It's not sustainable. 

This is apparently shocking news.

Basically, the people believe in the same values, they don't have tons of outsiders and they follow their laws and they have a happy society. What a concept.

