Fareed Zakaria Accidentally Redpills CNN Viewers on Denmark’s Immigration Crackdown and Why They're Happy

There may be a reason Demark is one of the happiest places with plenty of money to help their own people when times are tough. That reason might be they just don't allow anyone to come in their country and immigrate. They have rules and they are strict and they follow them.

Advertisement

Denmark has long been a shining model as one of the world's happiest countries, with a generous welfare state. So why – and how – has it become a model of a very different kind: as a nation with some of the harshest immigration laws in Europe? I explained: pic.twitter.com/PDDTVDZeTX — Fareed Zakaria (@FareedZakaria) November 23, 2025

Immigration laws in Denmark are far from tough enough. It is vital that Denmark and the EU limit the power of these outdated activist human-rights courts, institutions from another era, that block further tightening and remigration policies. pic.twitter.com/6YBztyoqGk — DaneX (@Christi07780181) November 23, 2025

For their continued happiness, they should probably make the immigration policies even more strict.

Because multiculturalism promotes parallel cultures without assimilation, there is no shared history, which encourages tribalism and they want their home tribe to survive. Simple really. 🤔 — Bring The Light In (@AfKilo) November 23, 2025

Let me guess: The Danes are Islamophobic? — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) November 23, 2025

Isn't that always the case?

No third worlders, it's literally that easy. — Suffy 🦢 (@drsuffy) November 24, 2025

Because you can either have a generous welfare state, or mass immigration of thirdworlders. It's completely unsustainable to have both. — Mythical Ploughman (@mythPloughman) November 24, 2025

Shockingly, a country can support millions of migrants and also help their own people. It's not sustainable.

I’m honestly kind of shocked to CNN is allowing this to air. — WalkAway Mail 📩 (@WalkAwayMail) November 23, 2025

No explanation needed . You don’t import people who have no connection to your culture and who won’t assimilate whether because they don’t want or won’t because they are insulated from society because of their numbers — Guy Nohra (@GuyNohra) November 24, 2025

Wait, less immigration & diversity = more happiness?! People enjoy living among others who share their values and culture and can communicate with each other?! Humans aren’t simply cogs in a consumer Memeplex to be taken advantage by social engineers acting as a priestly caste?!… — KillicksKitchen (@premise75) November 24, 2025

Advertisement

This is apparently shocking news.

Yes: and a very high trust society.



And they don’t fool around when it comes to assimilation of immigrants. Any Muslim who refuses to shake a female official’s hand at his citizenship swearing in gets his citizenship revoked on the spot. — Zel (@Murmurs16477916) November 24, 2025

People rarely discuss the Scandinavian models, only in regard to the welfare state. Never about how free the economy is or the homogenous culture. It’s a high trust society. — RandomAtoms (@RandomlyAtoms) November 24, 2025

Basically, the people believe in the same values, they don't have tons of outsiders and they follow their laws and they have a happy society. What a concept.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.