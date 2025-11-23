Radicals and Radials: MS NOW Panelist Giddy Over Pro-Illegal Alien ICE Vehicle Tire-Slashe...
Turkey Day! Jasmine Crockett Says She’ll Announce Her Senate Candidacy Decision by Thanksg...
Sowing Chaos: Democrats Use Fear of Future Prosecutions to Undermine ICE and U.S....
Somali Sheriff in Minnesota Just Called American Officers ‘Foreigners’ and Said He Serves...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Clarifies His Position on the Implementation of Term Limits
Sen. John Kennedy: 'Please Ignore the AI Generated Fake News ... About My...
Something's Fishy About That Turkey: Donations to AOC's Food Drive Go to Her...
GRRL, BYE: Elissa Slotkin Accuses Trump of Putting Words in Her Mouth and...
Her FACE! Scott Bessent Gets a Little TOO Honest for Kristen Welker About...
'Heats ON!' --> Mary Goodlander's Questionable Connections to Bad Actors Makes Dems' Video...
THIS! Scott Jennings Just Ended the Entire Democrat Party by Pointing Out Their...
'Needs to LAWYER UP': MSNOW's Ken Dilanian's Big DOJ BOMBSHELL Just BACKFIRED on...
As If Candace Owens Accusing the Macrons of Wanting Her Killed Wasn't Dumb...
VIP
Michael Fanone Busted In Massive Lie and I Am Here FOR IT

Bill Maher Roasts Jimmy Kimmel's Wife for Trump Voter Family Ultimatum

justmindy
justmindy | 5:30 PM on November 23, 2025
Townhall Media

Bill Maher is calling out Jimmy Kimmel's wife for ostracizing her GOP loving friends and relatives.

Advertisement

“Real Time” host Bill Maher called out Jimmy Kimmel’s wife, Molly McNearney, on Friday for giving her Trump-voting family members what he described as an “ultimatum” on politics.

McNearney, executive producer for “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” appeared on the “We Can Do Hard Things” podcast on Nov. 6, where she revealed that before the 2024 election, she reached out to some of her conservative family members in a last-ditch effort to convince them not to vote for President Donald Trump. She told the hosts she had emailed her conservative relatives a list of “ten reasons not to vote for [Trump]” and said she’s lost relationships with some family members over their support for the current president.

While speaking about people cutting off their family members over differences in political views, Maher addressed McNearney’s comments, slamming her for ending relationships with family members who wouldn’t “obey” her plea to not vote for Trump.

“Molly McNerney, Jimmy Kimmel’s wife and head writer, went public on this topic recently, so I feel it’s fair to comment, respectfully, in public. She says she’s lost relationships with relatives because she wrote them an email before the election with ten reasons why they shouldn’t vote for Trump, and some still didn’t obey, so you know,” Maher said, clicking and gesturing a slicing motion across his neck. 

“Ten reasons? I can think of 100. But I would never present it to someone as an ultimatum,” he continued. “Ultimatums don’t make people rethink their politics. They make them rethink you.”

The “Real Time” host remarked that somewhere along the way, “my values” became code for “I’m the only one with a moral compass,” before continuing to criticize what he saw as McNearney’s “ultimatum.”

Recommended

Somali Sheriff in Minnesota Just Called American Officers ‘Foreigners’ and Said He Serves Somalis First
justmindy
Advertisement

Cutting off your family and friends over politics is nasty work. 

It's really glorious!

She's clearly very self absorbed.

That would be him.

It's for the best. Their crazy might be contagious, after all. 

Advertisement

They pretend to be the good guys. They are far from it.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

BILL MAHER DONALD TRUMP GOP JIMMY KIMMEL REPUBLICAN PARTY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Somali Sheriff in Minnesota Just Called American Officers ‘Foreigners’ and Said He Serves Somalis First
justmindy
Radicals and Radials: MS NOW Panelist Giddy Over Pro-Illegal Alien ICE Vehicle Tire-Slashers in Charlotte
Warren Squire
GRRL, BYE: Elissa Slotkin Accuses Trump of Putting Words in Her Mouth and HOOBOY Was THAT Stupid (Watch)
Sam J.
'Needs to LAWYER UP': MSNOW's Ken Dilanian's Big DOJ BOMBSHELL Just BACKFIRED on Adam Schiff and HOOBOY
Sam J.
Sowing Chaos: Democrats Use Fear of Future Prosecutions to Undermine ICE and U.S. Military
Warren Squire
Her FACE! Scott Bessent Gets a Little TOO Honest for Kristen Welker About Inflation and Blue States (Vid)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Somali Sheriff in Minnesota Just Called American Officers ‘Foreigners’ and Said He Serves Somalis First justmindy
Advertisement