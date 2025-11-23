Bill Maher Roasts Jimmy Kimmel's Wife for Trump Voter Family Ultimatum

Bill Maher is calling out Jimmy Kimmel's wife for ostracizing her GOP loving friends and relatives.

“Real Time” host Bill Maher called out Jimmy Kimmel’s wife, Molly McNearney, on Friday for giving her Trump-voting family members what he described as an “ultimatum” on politics.

McNearney, executive producer for “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” appeared on the “We Can Do Hard Things” podcast on Nov. 6, where she revealed that before the 2024 election, she reached out to some of her conservative family members in a last-ditch effort to convince them not to vote for President Donald Trump. She told the hosts she had emailed her conservative relatives a list of “ten reasons not to vote for [Trump]” and said she’s lost relationships with some family members over their support for the current president.

While speaking about people cutting off their family members over differences in political views, Maher addressed McNearney’s comments, slamming her for ending relationships with family members who wouldn’t “obey” her plea to not vote for Trump.

“Molly McNerney, Jimmy Kimmel’s wife and head writer, went public on this topic recently, so I feel it’s fair to comment, respectfully, in public. She says she’s lost relationships with relatives because she wrote them an email before the election with ten reasons why they shouldn’t vote for Trump, and some still didn’t obey, so you know,” Maher said, clicking and gesturing a slicing motion across his neck.

“Ten reasons? I can think of 100. But I would never present it to someone as an ultimatum,” he continued. “Ultimatums don’t make people rethink their politics. They make them rethink you.”

The “Real Time” host remarked that somewhere along the way, “my values” became code for “I’m the only one with a moral compass,” before continuing to criticize what he saw as McNearney’s “ultimatum.”