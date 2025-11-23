Bill Maher Roasts Jimmy Kimmel's Wife for Trump Voter Family Ultimatum

Bill Maher is calling out Jimmy Kimmel's wife for ostracizing her GOP loving friends and relatives.
Bill Maher calls out Jimmy Kimmel’s wife over her ‘ultimatum’ for Trump-voting relatives https://t.co/1wzyNtZxVA pic.twitter.com/0OLNrqu0ID— New York Post (@nypost) November 23, 2025
“Real Time” host Bill Maher called out Jimmy Kimmel’s wife, Molly McNearney, on Friday for giving her Trump-voting family members what he described as an “ultimatum” on politics.
McNearney, executive producer for “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” appeared on the “We Can Do Hard Things” podcast on Nov. 6, where she revealed that before the 2024 election, she reached out to some of her conservative family members in a last-ditch effort to convince them not to vote for President Donald Trump. She told the hosts she had emailed her conservative relatives a list of “ten reasons not to vote for [Trump]” and said she’s lost relationships with some family members over their support for the current president.
While speaking about people cutting off their family members over differences in political views, Maher addressed McNearney’s comments, slamming her for ending relationships with family members who wouldn’t “obey” her plea to not vote for Trump.
“Molly McNerney, Jimmy Kimmel’s wife and head writer, went public on this topic recently, so I feel it’s fair to comment, respectfully, in public. She says she’s lost relationships with relatives because she wrote them an email before the election with ten reasons why they shouldn’t vote for Trump, and some still didn’t obey, so you know,” Maher said, clicking and gesturing a slicing motion across his neck.
“Ten reasons? I can think of 100. But I would never present it to someone as an ultimatum,” he continued. “Ultimatums don’t make people rethink their politics. They make them rethink you.”
The “Real Time” host remarked that somewhere along the way, “my values” became code for “I’m the only one with a moral compass,” before continuing to criticize what he saw as McNearney’s “ultimatum.”
Cutting off your family and friends over politics is nasty work.
Douchebag on douchebag violence is the best violence. 🤷🏼♂️ https://t.co/QVhXE54yRJ— JK Schu (@jk_schu) November 23, 2025
It's really glorious!
I can’t imagine being so arrogant as to call family or anyone to lecture them on their political views. Then cut them out of your life when they don’t obey.— WhatsNewsHere (@WhatsNewsHere) November 23, 2025
She's clearly very self absorbed.
Eating their own. Love it— That's racist (@DrHydroxy) November 23, 2025
Is the same Kimmel who only became famous by exploiting women on the Man Show?😬— Joe San Diego (@KenPlatt45) November 23, 2025
That would be him.
Yeah she sounds completely rational. 😂— Rando Texan (@wooly_booly12) November 23, 2025
These chicks are the new stereotype. You see them walking towards you, cross the street. It’s safer.
It's for the best. Their crazy might be contagious, after all.
dem voters would love total power, they'd persecute anyone who disagreed with them. Same people claim to be the righteous ones.— D-Fens (@TheRealPest) November 23, 2025
They pretend to be the good guys. They are far from it.
