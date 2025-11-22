This Week on Capitol Hill: The Saudis, Epstein, and Peace
Dearborn Muslims Spill the Beans: 'We'd Fight for Iraq Over US' – Time...
VIP
Put a Shirt On, Animals: Sec. Duffy Wants Americans to Stop Boarding Flights...
Trump Ends Somali 'All-You-Can-Fraud' Visa After Minnesota’s Billion-Dollar Terror Scheme...
Marjorie Taylor Greene has Announced Her Resignation From Congress
Ready or Not, Here I Come… to Prison: Fugees’ Pras Michel Gets Time...
GIF Giving: CNBC Anchor Battles Liar Hakeem Jeffries Over Obamacare and Delivers Perfect...
VIP
Nauseous Nightcap: Elizabeth Warren Pushes Socialism and Eric Swalwell Sells Himself on La...
Sen. Elissa Slotkin's Excitement Over Dems' Stunt Getting TMZ's Attention Gives Away the...
Dem Mark Kelly Uses Charlie Kirk’s Assassination to Attack Trump’s Response to His...
Here's the 'Latest Sign of Financial Distress' for the DNC (Maybe a Few...
Karma in 24 Hours: Trans HR Tweets 'Ready to Ruin Your Day,' Employer...
The Look on This Dem Rep's Face When a CNN Host Asked for...
VIP
Katie Couric Fears Bari Weiss Heading CBS News Is Compromising Independent Journalism (Yea...

An Elderly Man Stopped a Mugger and Saved His Own Life – New York Rewards Him with 4 Years in Prison

justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 AM on November 22, 2025
AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File

A New York man defended himself against a mugger with a gun. This is the right of every American. At least it should be. Apparently, that doesn't apply to New York.

Advertisement

A Queens senior citizen who shot dead a man who tried to rob him will spend four years in prison after admitting to toting an unlicensed revolver — as his lawyer ripped the city’s “draconian” gun laws.

Charles Foehner, 67, pleaded guilty to one count of criminal weapons possession Thursday in a deal to end his case more than two years after he fatally shot would-be thief Cody Gonzalez, who charged at him near his Kew Gardens home.

The Queens District Attorney’s Office chose not to prosecute Foehner, a retired doorman, for Gonzalez’s killing after he told cops that he’d defended himself from a mugger who lunged at him late at night holding what looked like a knife — but which turned out to be a pen. But prosecutors slapped Foehner with a slew of weapons raps for the unlicensed handgun and for an arsenal of illicit handguns, revolvers and rifles inside his home in the quiet neighborhood.

Recommended

Trump Ends Somali 'All-You-Can-Fraud' Visa After Minnesota’s Billion-Dollar Terror Scheme Gets Exposed
justmindy
Advertisement

They couldn't get him on the murder charge since it was self defense, so they charged him for having guns 'illegally'. See, make it impossible to own guns legally, and then when people defend themselves, you can get them on gun charges. What a terrible place to live.

They want people to accept it and even like it. 

Advertisement

New Yorkers might be in America, but they don't have the same rights as other Americans. 

This is disgusting and against everything America is supposed to be about.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

GUN CONTROL GUN RIGHTS NEW YORK SECOND AMENDMENT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Ends Somali 'All-You-Can-Fraud' Visa After Minnesota’s Billion-Dollar Terror Scheme Gets Exposed
justmindy
Dearborn Muslims Spill the Beans: 'We'd Fight for Iraq Over US' – Time to Rethink That Whole 'Ally' Thing
justmindy
Karma in 24 Hours: Trans HR Tweets 'Ready to Ruin Your Day,' Employer Obliges by Ruining His
justmindy
GIF Giving: CNBC Anchor Battles Liar Hakeem Jeffries Over Obamacare and Delivers Perfect Animated Meme
Warren Squire
Marjorie Taylor Greene has Announced Her Resignation From Congress
Eric V.
The Look on This Dem Rep's Face When a CNN Host Asked for 'Unlawful Order' Specifics Spoke Volumes
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Trump Ends Somali 'All-You-Can-Fraud' Visa After Minnesota’s Billion-Dollar Terror Scheme Gets Exposed justmindy
Advertisement