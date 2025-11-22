An Elderly Man Stopped a Mugger and Saved His Own Life – New York Rewards Him with 4 Years in Prison

A New York man defended himself against a mugger with a gun. This is the right of every American. At least it should be. Apparently, that doesn't apply to New York.

New York City prosecutors are sending him to jail for 4 years for having an "unlicensed revolver." https://t.co/hn8SzcZ5B3 — David M. McIntosh (@DavidMMcintosh) November 21, 2025

A Queens senior citizen who shot dead a man who tried to rob him will spend four years in prison after admitting to toting an unlicensed revolver — as his lawyer ripped the city’s “draconian” gun laws. Charles Foehner, 67, pleaded guilty to one count of criminal weapons possession Thursday in a deal to end his case more than two years after he fatally shot would-be thief Cody Gonzalez, who charged at him near his Kew Gardens home. The Queens District Attorney’s Office chose not to prosecute Foehner, a retired doorman, for Gonzalez’s killing after he told cops that he’d defended himself from a mugger who lunged at him late at night holding what looked like a knife — but which turned out to be a pen. But prosecutors slapped Foehner with a slew of weapons raps for the unlicensed handgun and for an arsenal of illicit handguns, revolvers and rifles inside his home in the quiet neighborhood.

They couldn't get him on the murder charge since it was self defense, so they charged him for having guns 'illegally'. See, make it impossible to own guns legally, and then when people defend themselves, you can get them on gun charges. What a terrible place to live.

Senior citizen with no arrest history broke some unduly burdensome gun laws because he wanted to protect himself—a bet that paid off when he was put in a situation in which he needed to use deadly force. Rather than give him a permit for the gun he ended up needing (and never… https://t.co/DKmuLNl0aA — Rafael A. Mangual (@Rafa_Mangual) November 21, 2025

You're supposed to get mugged without complaint https://t.co/69n3xtff9K — Scott Greer 6’2” IQ 187 (@ScottMGreer) November 20, 2025

They want people to accept it and even like it.

The 2nd amendment is nullified if you cannot lawfully carry a gun to defend yourself. New York City is a Constitution-free zone. https://t.co/kr7P2ZDEtW — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) November 21, 2025

Finally caught up to this story. Absolutely insane.



Americans have a right to self-defense, but New York doesn’t seem to respect those rights at all. They couldn’t get him on the actual incident so invoking the state’s absurd gun laws as a workaround to punish him. https://t.co/rTVC8728jU — AG (@AGHamilton29) November 22, 2025

New Yorkers might be in America, but they don't have the same rights as other Americans.

Anarchotyranny is where the mugger will be released lots of times before you stop him, and then you face prison time for snuffing out that threat to civilized society https://t.co/0Izkgcam7J — Will Tanner (@Will_Tanner_1) November 21, 2025

This is heinous. A violent repeat offender with 15 prior arrests was shot while trying to rob an elderly man. The elderly man exercised his 2A right of self defense and will now spend 4 years in prison because New York didn't give him permission to own his revolver. https://t.co/sBZpoQBQXI — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 20, 2025

This is disgusting and against everything America is supposed to be about.

