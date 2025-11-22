Dearborn Muslims Spill the Beans: 'We'd Fight for Iraq Over US' – Time to Rethink That Whole 'Ally' Thing

Well, that's certainly very disappointing.

🚨 I asked American-Muslim men in Dearborn who they would support if America went to war against an Islamic nation, their response:

“We would support our brothers in Iraq… we would not defend America”



A Christian American steps in and says, “anybody who supports another nation… pic.twitter.com/zQJgnkQ5z6 — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) November 21, 2025

Advertisement

America has opened up this country to millions of immigrants and to learn some of the youngest members of that group have no love for this country should make some of America's leaders rethink a few policies.

🚨 The green on this is Islam in the USA

When Muslim men were asked who they would support if America went to war against an Islamic nation, their response:

“We would support our brothers in Iraq… we would not defend America”



An American Christian responds, “anybody who… https://t.co/oB3Y7n2lgj pic.twitter.com/nUb2EVNVud — Tracy (@angelsfly_143) November 22, 2025

At least young Christian men would still defend America.

The Biden admin imported millions of people who hate our country and want to see it burn. Dearborn should be launched into the sun but is one of many fallen American cities overrun with these people. https://t.co/vLwJZWyehr — Anthony Caputo (@TonyTheTiger412) November 22, 2025

Dearborn is so far gone.

YES! We don’t have enemies at the gate, they’re INSIDE the walls. https://t.co/s6hu8IsljW pic.twitter.com/ZdhqQt3HvD — YourBassHertz (@YourBassHertz) November 22, 2025

There really should be an oath of citizenship that is required to remain a citizen, regardless of whether you were born in the US. https://t.co/VN4L4rUret — Myshkin (@ode_to_fyodor) November 21, 2025

Your legal immigration, Mr. Reagan Republican https://t.co/E5nKmM2QLH — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) November 21, 2025

Illegal immigration is not the only problem.

This is precisely why we can’t have birthright citizenship for the children of those who do not have (constitutionally required) allegiance to the United States, including illegal aliens and other foreign invaders.



Send. Them. Home. https://t.co/DrZVoUAv0i — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) November 21, 2025

And clearly, we need more loyalty tests before declaring someone is a permanent citizen.

There you go Americans. They’re very open about who they are and where their allegiance lies with. Obviously their American citizenship means nothing to them unless when it comes to leeching the system, but it stops as that. There is NOTHING American about them. They hate you! https://t.co/PIrERzRHfB — TypeB (@barbaraWriRes) November 21, 2025

When they tell you who they are, believe them.

Advertisement

The enemy has been inside for decades. The enemy is better organized. The enemy has legal protection. https://t.co/dQFWxntk2Q — BigDaddy (@TheAnimal117) November 21, 2025

Both my parents were teachers in inner city schools.



Whenever school breaks would occur, they’d ask what their students plans were.



Many would say “I’m going back to my country.”



Even if they were born in America, “their country” was not America, but where their families were… https://t.co/QCIsSRT4ed — Adam Johnston (@adamkjohnston) November 21, 2025

And their parents plan to retire in their country and send all their money back there. Americans are getting played.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.