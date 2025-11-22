VIP
Dearborn Muslims Spill the Beans: 'We'd Fight for Iraq Over US' – Time to Rethink That Whole 'Ally' Thing

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 AM on November 22, 2025
imgflip

Well, that's certainly very disappointing.

America has opened up this country to millions of immigrants and to learn some of the youngest members of that group have no love for this country should make some of America's leaders rethink a few policies.

At least young Christian men would still defend America. 

Dearborn is so far gone.

Illegal immigration is not the only problem.

And clearly, we need more loyalty tests before declaring someone is a permanent citizen. 

When they tell you who they are, believe them. 

And their parents plan to retire in their country and send all their money back there. Americans are getting played. 

