Mamdani to NYC Jews: 'International Law' Trumps Your First Amendment — Even Inside a Synagogue

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 AM on November 21, 2025
AP Photo/Richard Drew

A couple of nights ago, protestors stood outside a Jewish synagogue shouting 'Globalize the Intifada' which is basically a rallying cry to kill Jewish people. Also, a call against Israel remaining a safe place for Jewish people to live in the Middle East. 

Um, violating international law? Someone should tell Mamdani Americans don't worry about that. 

The organization can promote whatever it wants. America has a First Amendment and 'international law' can stick it. 

For some reason, he hasn't made a peep about that 'violation of international law'.

Looks like the protestors are actually breaking American law which is an actual problem. 

Good!

It's almost like he is a hypocrite POS.

It's not shocking, just terrifying.

Can you blame them? 

He has to be stopped. 

