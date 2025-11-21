Mamdani to NYC Jews: 'International Law' Trumps Your First Amendment — Even Inside a Synagogue

A couple of nights ago, protestors stood outside a Jewish synagogue shouting 'Globalize the Intifada' which is basically a rallying cry to kill Jewish people. Also, a call against Israel remaining a safe place for Jewish people to live in the Middle East.

Mamdani spox Dora Pekec tells me the mayor-elect “has discouraged the language used at last night’s protest and will continue to do so,” in response to demonstrators outside Park East Synagogue who chanted “Death to the IDF” and “Globalize the intifada.”



Full statement: pic.twitter.com/YXllhvdQMv — Matthew Kassel (@matthewkassel) November 20, 2025

Um, violating international law? Someone should tell Mamdani Americans don't worry about that.

Asked to clarify the concluding caveat, Mamdani’s team says it “was specifically in reference to the organization’s promotion of settlement activity beyond the Green Line,” which “violates international law.” — Matthew Kassel (@matthewkassel) November 20, 2025

The organization can promote whatever it wants. America has a First Amendment and 'international law' can stick it.

Why is he even mentioning international law??? — TheRealJoeFL65 (@TheRealJoeFL65) November 20, 2025

I’m glad to hear the mayor condemns the persistent use of mosques to support Hamas and i hope he follows through on it. — Reince Niebuhr must have got this from K 🇺🇸 (@ReinceNiebuhr) November 20, 2025

For some reason, he hasn't made a peep about that 'violation of international law'.

It looks like they are blocking or harassing those entering a church

Which Is Illegal !https://t.co/euxmkLBrVb — Big Cat Tech (@PMaxiums) November 20, 2025

Looks like the protestors are actually breaking American law which is an actual problem.

I'm sorry, but the mayor-elect has to turn in his resignation today.



His statement is very problematic. Trump will have him arrested, denaturalized in a heartbeat, deported to Uganda, persona non grata.



His parents will be removed as well. — Mr. Zombie Reagan. The man, the myth, the legend. (@hawkeyex) November 20, 2025

Good!

So let me get it straight:



According to Zohran Mamdani, random migrants and criminals illegally entering the U.S. must be protected, but Jews immigrating to their ancestral land is a “violation of international law”? pic.twitter.com/KbhbKaTynH — The Uri (@uricohenisrael) November 21, 2025

It's almost like he is a hypocrite POS.

Wow. That “international law” line is quite disturbing. https://t.co/W6jxaMpVqK — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 20, 2025

The Democratic Socialist mayor of NYC using the term "violation of international law" in connection to synagogues before he's even been sworn in? This is my shocked face. — Joanne Mason (@JoanneMason11) November 21, 2025

It's not shocking, just terrifying.

Do they think this is clever? Telling Jews not to use synagogues to inform fellow Jews about how to move to Israel — which many Jews consider a commandment — because Jews living in Israel violates international law.



No wonder so many Jewish NYers are interested in such events. https://t.co/Ik1i6SQUGY — Tal Fortgang (@tal_fortgang) November 20, 2025

Can you blame them?

Completely revolting of Mamdani to insinuate that an event promoting immigration to Israel—for New Yorkers who don’t like their neighbors calling for “intifada”!—is a violation of international law.



He is going to be so much worse for New York’s Jews than people realize. https://t.co/Xh6xn8XEBs — Eylon Levy (@EylonALevy) November 20, 2025

He has to be stopped.

