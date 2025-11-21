GIF Giving: CNBC Anchor Battles Liar Hakeem Jeffries Over Obamacare and Delivers Perfect...
Ready or Not, Here I Come… to Prison: Fugees’ Pras Michel Gets Time for Funneling Cash to Obama 2012

justmindy
justmindy | 6:10 PM on November 21, 2025
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File

A rapper is going to spend a long long time in jail for foreign contributions to Barack Obama's campaign. What a shame. 

WASHINGTON -- Grammy-winning rapper Prakazrel “Pras” Michel of the Fugees was sentenced on Thursday to 14 years in prison for a case in which he was convicted of illegally funneling millions of dollars in foreign contributions to former President Barack Obama’s 2012 reelection campaign.

Michel, 52, declined to address the court before U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly sentenced him.

In April 2023, a federal jury convicted Michel of 10 counts, including conspiracy and acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government. The trial in Washington, D.C., included testimony from actor Leonardo DiCaprio and former Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Justice Department prosecutors said federal sentencing guidelines recommended a life sentence for Michel, whom they said “betrayed his country for money” and “lied unapologetically and unrelentingly to carry out his schemes.”

“His sentence should reflect the breadth and depth of his crimes, his indifference to the risks to his country, and the magnitude of his greed,” they wrote.


Defense attorney Peter Zeidenberg said his client's 14-year sentence is “completely disproportionate to the offense.” Michel will appeal his conviction and sentence, according to his lawyer.

There was a whole lot of this going on.

It was all projection.

They know exactly what they are doing.

That's a whole lot of years in prison just to get a picture with Obama. Oof. 

