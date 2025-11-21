Ready or Not, Here I Come… to Prison: Fugees’ Pras Michel Gets Time for Funneling Cash to Obama 2012

A rapper is going to spend a long long time in jail for foreign contributions to Barack Obama's campaign. What a shame.

Rapper Prakazrel “Pras” Michel of the Fugees was sentenced to 14 years in prison for a case in which he was convicted of illegally funneling millions of dollars in foreign contributions to former President Obama’s 2012 reelection campaign.



Read more: https://t.co/QkFBsFVwde pic.twitter.com/JZ9Kjyw4k8 — ABC News (@ABC) November 21, 2025

Advertisement

WASHINGTON -- Grammy-winning rapper Prakazrel “Pras” Michel of the Fugees was sentenced on Thursday to 14 years in prison for a case in which he was convicted of illegally funneling millions of dollars in foreign contributions to former President Barack Obama’s 2012 reelection campaign. Michel, 52, declined to address the court before U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly sentenced him. In April 2023, a federal jury convicted Michel of 10 counts, including conspiracy and acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government. The trial in Washington, D.C., included testimony from actor Leonardo DiCaprio and former Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Justice Department prosecutors said federal sentencing guidelines recommended a life sentence for Michel, whom they said “betrayed his country for money” and “lied unapologetically and unrelentingly to carry out his schemes.” “His sentence should reflect the breadth and depth of his crimes, his indifference to the risks to his country, and the magnitude of his greed,” they wrote.

Defense attorney Peter Zeidenberg said his client's 14-year sentence is “completely disproportionate to the offense.” Michel will appeal his conviction and sentence, according to his lawyer.

In 2008 it was reported that ActBlue wasn’t verifying donor credit cards and that continued until recently. I suspect a lot of dirty money flowed into Obama’s campaigns. https://t.co/K0GNAELR1V — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) November 21, 2025

There was a whole lot of this going on.

Interesting. So the Obama administration, which started the entire hysteria over Trump benefiting from foreign interference our elections, was put in place in part by… Foreign interference in our elections.



It’s projection all the way down https://t.co/tX79btBbZO — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) November 21, 2025

It was all projection.

Always been incredible to me how donors get imprisoned for funneling dirty money to politicians but politicians don’t even lose their jobs for taking the dirty money.



Just a neat system we have. https://t.co/yqu2hpWxJh — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) November 21, 2025

So much for the Left's claim that illegal contributions to their party are a myth. https://t.co/4bCF2jUTzi — Joseph (@BOLDJOE) November 21, 2025

They know exactly what they are doing.

Advertisement

How does Obama get away with this corruption? What BS



"Low's motivation for giving Mr. Michel money to donate was not so that he could achieve some policy objective. Instead, Low simply wanted to obtain a photograph with himself and then-President Obama," Michel's lawyers wrote. https://t.co/GEDj0ivdnv — Chávez (Apostate Radio) (@NinoChavezX) November 21, 2025

That's a whole lot of years in prison just to get a picture with Obama. Oof.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.