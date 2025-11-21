Ready or Not, Here I Come… to Prison: Fugees’ Pras Michel Gets Time for Funneling Cash to Obama 2012

A rapper is going to spend a long long time in jail for foreign contributions to Barack Obama's campaign. What a shame.
Rapper Prakazrel “Pras” Michel of the Fugees was sentenced to 14 years in prison for a case in which he was convicted of illegally funneling millions of dollars in foreign contributions to former President Obama’s 2012 reelection campaign.— ABC News (@ABC) November 21, 2025
Read more: https://t.co/QkFBsFVwde pic.twitter.com/JZ9Kjyw4k8
WASHINGTON -- Grammy-winning rapper Prakazrel “Pras” Michel of the Fugees was sentenced on Thursday to 14 years in prison for a case in which he was convicted of illegally funneling millions of dollars in foreign contributions to former President Barack Obama’s 2012 reelection campaign.
Michel, 52, declined to address the court before U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly sentenced him.
In April 2023, a federal jury convicted Michel of 10 counts, including conspiracy and acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government. The trial in Washington, D.C., included testimony from actor Leonardo DiCaprio and former Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
Justice Department prosecutors said federal sentencing guidelines recommended a life sentence for Michel, whom they said “betrayed his country for money” and “lied unapologetically and unrelentingly to carry out his schemes.”
“His sentence should reflect the breadth and depth of his crimes, his indifference to the risks to his country, and the magnitude of his greed,” they wrote.
Defense attorney Peter Zeidenberg said his client's 14-year sentence is “completely disproportionate to the offense.” Michel will appeal his conviction and sentence, according to his lawyer.
In 2008 it was reported that ActBlue wasn’t verifying donor credit cards and that continued until recently. I suspect a lot of dirty money flowed into Obama’s campaigns. https://t.co/K0GNAELR1V— Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) November 21, 2025
There was a whole lot of this going on.
https://t.co/P4IkQoZ0Kz pic.twitter.com/YsVzsnQqNv— alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) November 21, 2025
Interesting. So the Obama administration, which started the entire hysteria over Trump benefiting from foreign interference our elections, was put in place in part by… Foreign interference in our elections.— (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) November 21, 2025
It’s projection all the way down https://t.co/tX79btBbZO
It was all projection.
Always been incredible to me how donors get imprisoned for funneling dirty money to politicians but politicians don’t even lose their jobs for taking the dirty money.— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) November 21, 2025
Just a neat system we have. https://t.co/yqu2hpWxJh
So much for the Left's claim that illegal contributions to their party are a myth. https://t.co/4bCF2jUTzi— Joseph (@BOLDJOE) November 21, 2025
They know exactly what they are doing.
https://t.co/a0tg3hue8k pic.twitter.com/n7foLjlikz— Rob Yarbrough (@RobertKYarbro) November 21, 2025
How does Obama get away with this corruption? What BS— Chávez (Apostate Radio) (@NinoChavezX) November 21, 2025
"Low's motivation for giving Mr. Michel money to donate was not so that he could achieve some policy objective. Instead, Low simply wanted to obtain a photograph with himself and then-President Obama," Michel's lawyers wrote. https://t.co/GEDj0ivdnv
That's a whole lot of years in prison just to get a picture with Obama. Oof.
