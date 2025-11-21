Hypocrisy Level: Expert – Maddow Went from Smearing Cheney as Evil to Sitting Pretty at His Funeral

Listen, it's not a secret Rachel Maddow is a major hypocrite and a huge liar, but this has to take the cake.

Rachel Maddow once described Dick Cheney as the "maestro of terror."



Now, she sits proudly next to Anthony Fauci and James Carville at his funeral because he endorsed Kamala Harris.



It's an important reminder of what President Trump's meteoric political rise represented: A… pic.twitter.com/P5hEfXtS1t — Theo Wold (@RealTheoWold) November 20, 2025

So, she used to think Cheney was a 'war criminal' and would spend hours going off on him on her show, but now she posts up at his funeral like they were besties all because they both hated Trump. What a jerk.

Are we sure Rachel Maddow isn't the "Other Father" from Coraline? https://t.co/WbLdpPzhMr pic.twitter.com/OJz9OouFhv — Birdie the Early Bird (@monalisafmy) November 21, 2025

Or Chris Hayes?

This is very insightful. https://t.co/dhdBRG64Em — Tessa Lovejoy (@TessaLovejoy) November 21, 2025

@maddow has always been an actress for cash. A bad actress at that.@comcast are suckers paying her more than $100 https://t.co/lmgk6lKkgm — Cat’sDog (@t_donaldson101) November 21, 2025

They are all on the she team https://t.co/8LThyqnTs1 — Cigar Viking (@viking_cigar) November 21, 2025

It's a club and you're not in it.

If Dixie Chicks and/or Green Day preform it will be perfection https://t.co/fSVq21DqpP — Mark G 🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@MarkG313929) November 20, 2025

If you had told someone 15 or 20 years ago that Rachel Maddow would attend Dick Cheney's funeral, they would have said you're crazy. https://t.co/x70VV5b3k9 — Kevin Briggs (@KevinBriggs1776) November 21, 2025

It does prove those who were calling her a liar 15 years ago were right.

What a pair. Maddow and Fauci. https://t.co/0A27AP2a68 — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) November 20, 2025

Terrible people flock together.

Government is their religion https://t.co/RS2P6ZToiP — Phil Kennedy (@PhillipAKennedy) November 20, 2025

It's their only religion.

If you think about this you really have to question the last 25 years in this country. https://t.co/HwC7qPGH1C — HSI Ryan 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Shootingbogey) November 21, 2025

If President Trump had accomplished nothing else, the nation would still owe him a great debt of gratitude for this service: exposing the Uniparty for all to see. https://t.co/ilvN7sTOnc — Chanfron (@TheChanfron) November 21, 2025

The Swamp runs deep.

If not for 45/47, we would NEVER have known the truth about our govt & all the "alphabet" agencies - our govt, from top to bottom, is utterly corrupt. We The People have been thoroughly defrauded by con artists & criminals for decades. https://t.co/ovKiN7QIst — Anthony Bazzo (@Bazzomanifesto) November 21, 2025

Another reason to be thankful for President Trump.

