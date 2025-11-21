Nice Backpedal: Democrat Aftyn Behn Now Claims That She Never Said She Hates...
Mamdani to NYC Jews: 'International Law' Trumps Your First Amendment — Even Inside...
Dem Sheldon Whitehouse Whines Taxpayers Didn’t Pay for His Brazilian Climate Change Vacati...
James Comer Reads Aloud Fundraising Letter to Epstein Offering Dinner with Hakeem Jeffries
VIP
Somalia Doesn’t Need a Government Budget – It Has Minnesota
VIP
Woman With Extremely Large Forehead Goes on a Tirade Against MAGA
Tis the Season: Gov. Tony Evers Excited to Decorate the ‘Learning Tree’
Ron Filipkowski Posts Montage of President Trump Insulting Female Reporters
Dem Candidate in Tennessee Says She Hates All the Things That Make Nashville...
Emma Vigeland Explains How the Epstein Files Are an 'Elizabethan Revenge Tragedy'
NC Dem Party Chair Agrees the South Has Seen Masked Kidnappers Before
School Principal and Brother Charged With Conspiracy to Harm ICE Agents and Law...
President Donald Trump Gives Each Freed Israel Hostage a Presidential Challenge Coin
Reuters via CBS News: Trump Does Not Want to Execute Members of Congress

Hypocrisy Level: Expert – Maddow Went from Smearing Cheney as Evil to Sitting Pretty at His Funeral

justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 AM on November 21, 2025
Twitchy

Listen, it's not a secret Rachel Maddow is a major hypocrite and a huge liar, but this has to take the cake.

Advertisement

So, she used to think Cheney was a 'war criminal' and would spend hours going off on him on her show, but now she posts up at his funeral like they were besties all because they both hated Trump. What a jerk.

Or Chris Hayes?

It's a club and you're not in it. 

It does prove those who were calling her a liar 15 years ago were right.

Terrible people flock together.

Recommended

Nice Backpedal: Democrat Aftyn Behn Now Claims That She Never Said She Hates Nashville (She Did)
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

It's their only religion.

The Swamp runs deep.

Another reason to be thankful for President Trump.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

 

Tags:

ANTHONY FAUCI DONALD TRUMP JAMES CARVILLE RACHEL MADDOW

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Nice Backpedal: Democrat Aftyn Behn Now Claims That She Never Said She Hates Nashville (She Did)
Grateful Calvin
Mamdani to NYC Jews: 'International Law' Trumps Your First Amendment — Even Inside a Synagogue
justmindy
Dem Sheldon Whitehouse Whines Taxpayers Didn’t Pay for His Brazilian Climate Change Vacation
Warren Squire
James Comer Reads Aloud Fundraising Letter to Epstein Offering Dinner with Hakeem Jeffries
Warren Squire
Oh DAMN: Mollie Hemingway DROPS Jake Tapper on His Head for Whining About Trump Calling Out SEDITION
Sam J.
School Principal and Brother Charged With Conspiracy to Harm ICE Agents and Law Enforcement
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Nice Backpedal: Democrat Aftyn Behn Now Claims That She Never Said She Hates Nashville (She Did) Grateful Calvin
Advertisement