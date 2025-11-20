Fly on the Wall Alert: Trump's Oval Meeting with Zohran Mamdani Scheduled for Friday—Popcorn Not Included

President Trump has agreed to meet with New York City's new commie Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Friday in the Oval Office. This should be very interesting.

Trump reveals when he will meet NYC Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani at White House

President Trump revealed he will meet with New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani for an in-person meeting in the Oval Office on Friday. “Communist Mayor of New York City, Zohran ‘Kwame’ Mamdani, has asked for a meeting. We have agreed that this meeting will take place at the Oval Office on Friday, November 21st. Further details to follow!” Trump posted on Truth Social on Wednesday evening. Mamdani plans to discuss his quest for greater affordability and public safety agenda with Trump during the meeting, according to his spokesperson. “As is customary for an incoming mayoral administration, the Mayor-elect plans to meet with the President in Washington to discuss public safety, economic security and the affordability agenda that over one million New Yorkers voted for just two weeks ago,” a spokesperson for Mamdani told The Post.

Mamdani, who will be sworn in on Jan. 1, confirmed on Monday that he approached the president for a sit-down.

Apparently, the sit down was Mamdani's idea.

Mamdani will change his tune…he needs federal funds — RubyTubee (@rubytubee) November 20, 2025

Count on it. Commies always need someone else's money.

@realDonaldTrump not one red cent! — Crabby Optimist (@rdb2110aolcom) November 20, 2025

Let him beg and then say no.

Oh to be a fly on the wall 🤗 Hey l heard but know if it is true Mamdani gave himself a raise 🤔 — Sarah Newkirk (@xTOPCAT71x) November 20, 2025

Stop inviting terrorists & communists to the white house. Give them zero funding. They don't deserve our tax dollars for defunding cops and terrorizing people with higher taxes simply for the color of their skin. How would they like it if we taxed islamists ten times higher? — 1776X Free the dick movement! (@X17766785) November 20, 2025

Zorhan might be in for a surprise pic.twitter.com/7VB7ZVDAiv — Canadian Republican 🇨🇦 🇺🇲 (@Cad_Republican) November 20, 2025

Wouldn't that be dreamy? Heh.

Communist mayor seeks help from capitalist billionaire president’ is a storyline even Netflix would reject. — mdtlion (@mdtlion) November 20, 2025

The writers of this season are going crazy with this plot.

This is like a boyfriend meeting his girlfriend’s dad for the first time and having the talk. — Lou Guida (@LouGuida) November 20, 2025

Trump meeting Mamdani in the Oval on Friday is gonna be pure chaos energy.

Either it’s a power play or a PR stunt but don’t expect anything real to come out of it besides headlines. — Selena Maris (@ItsSelenaMaris) November 20, 2025

If it's a power play or a PR stunt, Trump will win.

The President is bringing the Communist Mayor to the Oval Office to demand results for New Yorkers! He is confronting radical Leftists face-to-face and prioritizing the American people. The President always negotiates to win! — For God & Country🇺🇸 (@RhombusReport) November 20, 2025

Will Zohran be able to handle the heat? — Vitamvivere_1 (@Vitamvivere_1) November 20, 2025

Probably not, but he's too dumb to notice.











