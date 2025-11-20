From ‘Hiding in Shadows’ to Campaigning in Broad Daylight: Illegals Helped Elect NYC’s...
Fly on the Wall Alert: Trump's Oval Meeting with Zohran Mamdani Scheduled for Friday—Popcorn Not Included

justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 AM on November 20, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Trump has agreed to meet with New York City's new commie Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Friday in the Oval Office. This should be very interesting.

Advertisement

President Trump revealed he will meet with New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani for an in-person meeting in the Oval Office on Friday.

“Communist Mayor of New York City, Zohran ‘Kwame’ Mamdani, has asked for a meeting. We have agreed that this meeting will take place at the Oval Office on Friday, November 21st. Further details to follow!” Trump posted on Truth Social on Wednesday evening. 

Mamdani plans to discuss his quest for greater affordability and public safety agenda with Trump during the meeting, according to his spokesperson.

“As is customary for an incoming mayoral administration, the Mayor-elect plans to meet with the President in Washington to discuss public safety, economic security and the affordability agenda that over one million New Yorkers voted for just two weeks ago,” a spokesperson for Mamdani told The Post.


Mamdani, who will be sworn in on Jan. 1, confirmed on Monday that he approached the president for a sit-down. 

Apparently, the sit down was Mamdani's idea. 

Recommended

Name Game: Dem Jasmine Crockett’s Two Epsteins Debacle Ends in a Dumb Double Down on CNN
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Count on it. Commies always need someone else's money.

Let him beg and then say no.

Wouldn't that be dreamy? Heh.

The writers of this season are going crazy with this plot.

Advertisement

If it's a power play or a PR stunt, Trump will win. 

Probably not, but he's too dumb to notice. 




COMMUNISM DONALD TRUMP NEW YORK WHITE HOUSE ZOHRAN MAMDANI

