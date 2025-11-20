Zero and Counting: Trump's Renamed Gulf of America Dodges Hurricanes for First Time in a Decade

Since President Trump renamed the 'Gulf of Mexico' to the 'Gulf of America', there has been a very interesting phenomenon. The hurricanes are afraid of it.
Hurricane season has just 2 weeks remaining, but so far, for the first time in a decade:— Patrick De Haan (@GasBuddyGuy) November 18, 2025
ZERO hurricanes made US landfall
ZERO Gulf hurricanes pic.twitter.com/ljt5TGr7UO
Can’t help but notice that since it was renamed the Gulf of America, hurricanes have decided not to mess with it. https://t.co/FNvk4cuhXj— Legal Phil (@Legal_Fil) November 19, 2025
Even the hurricanes know not to mess with America when Trump is at the helm.
https://t.co/4oZe5yE8lG pic.twitter.com/MwWqC0ym3M— Don't call me Shirley (@mrsosprose) November 19, 2025
I didn't think about it that way but, he is so correct!!! No storms!!! https://t.co/2XmVGuhvPn— Thelma Bartlett (@ThelmaBartlet18) November 20, 2025
https://t.co/Va0oK4FMjS pic.twitter.com/xjO4Wq6Cpe— Abril Salvaje (April Biscuits Not Plant Based 🤌🏽 (@AprilWild28) November 19, 2025
It's true though.
Did President Trump’s renaming the Gulf of America put a hex on hurricanes there? https://t.co/sJCrzWhMRu— Mark Bowes (@RTDMarkBowes) November 19, 2025
Fingers crossed.
Hurricanes in Gulf of Mexico: 425— Julio Menendez (@Julio_Econ) November 20, 2025
Hurricans in Gulf of America: 0https://t.co/zgKKGawEr5 https://t.co/9f8qJ1BAyp
Facts and numbers don't lie.
An effective deterrent... https://t.co/eRmFRJDXW3 pic.twitter.com/qj9Bh5lkxb— Terry Jim (@Terry_Jim) November 19, 2025
"Climate emergency" update: still fake https://t.co/fE78IGlXXy— 🔋Anthony DiSante🔋 (@antio) November 20, 2025
https://t.co/z74AbXbmR4 pic.twitter.com/5ZzVyqj172— America Has a Mental Health Crisis (@MarkDavis8919) November 20, 2025
Can Trump control the weather?
😂— DailyPatriot (@DailyPatriotOH) November 20, 2025
Trump wasn’t lying when he said the borders are closed. He just left off the “…and then some”.
Hurricanes wisely chose to not FA this year. Smart. https://t.co/SAhAc6psfb
Did Trump get back control of the alien weather machine? https://t.co/of85Hw1RUf— Laura Wilson Gallery (@LauraWilsonGal) November 19, 2025
Americas First 🙌 https://t.co/VKcV5vMwec— Mandy Gunasekara (@MississippiMG) November 19, 2025
As it should be.
🤣— Hal Berenson #🟦 (@halberenson) November 19, 2025
As the owner of property on the Gulf Coast we can only hope this is true. https://t.co/EYMJgA9BK4
Prayers up!
there's no global warming ! LOL https://t.co/6KVy7mLZEr— AvaArmstrong,🇺🇸 Author (@MsAvaArmstrong) November 20, 2025
Wow and they predicted at least 10 named Hurricanes to enter the GOA 🤣🤣 https://t.co/1yi5kq9BBe— 🇺🇸ColonelMAGAMark🇺🇸 (@ColonelMark4) November 19, 2025
I would make this claim, but I didn't want to jinx it https://t.co/k3lgGLpqfp— Robert (@robrrt) November 19, 2025
Fair point.
