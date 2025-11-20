Zero and Counting: Trump's Renamed Gulf of America Dodges Hurricanes for First Time in a Decade

Since President Trump renamed the 'Gulf of Mexico' to the 'Gulf of America', there has been a very interesting phenomenon. The hurricanes are afraid of it.

Hurricane season has just 2 weeks remaining, but so far, for the first time in a decade:

ZERO hurricanes made US landfall

ZERO Gulf hurricanes pic.twitter.com/ljt5TGr7UO — Patrick De Haan (@GasBuddyGuy) November 18, 2025

Can’t help but notice that since it was renamed the Gulf of America, hurricanes have decided not to mess with it. https://t.co/FNvk4cuhXj — Legal Phil (@Legal_Fil) November 19, 2025

Even the hurricanes know not to mess with America when Trump is at the helm.

I didn't think about it that way but, he is so correct!!! No storms!!! https://t.co/2XmVGuhvPn — Thelma Bartlett (@ThelmaBartlet18) November 20, 2025

It's true though.

Did President Trump’s renaming the Gulf of America put a hex on hurricanes there? https://t.co/sJCrzWhMRu — Mark Bowes (@RTDMarkBowes) November 19, 2025

Fingers crossed.

Hurricanes in Gulf of Mexico: 425

Hurricans in Gulf of America: 0https://t.co/zgKKGawEr5 https://t.co/9f8qJ1BAyp — Julio Menendez (@Julio_Econ) November 20, 2025

Facts and numbers don't lie.

Can Trump control the weather?

😂



Trump wasn’t lying when he said the borders are closed. He just left off the “…and then some”.



Hurricanes wisely chose to not FA this year. Smart. https://t.co/SAhAc6psfb — DailyPatriot (@DailyPatriotOH) November 20, 2025

Did Trump get back control of the alien weather machine? https://t.co/of85Hw1RUf — Laura Wilson Gallery (@LauraWilsonGal) November 19, 2025

As it should be.

🤣



As the owner of property on the Gulf Coast we can only hope this is true. https://t.co/EYMJgA9BK4 — Hal Berenson #🟦 (@halberenson) November 19, 2025

Prayers up!

there's no global warming ! LOL https://t.co/6KVy7mLZEr — AvaArmstrong,🇺🇸 Author (@MsAvaArmstrong) November 20, 2025

Wow and they predicted at least 10 named Hurricanes to enter the GOA 🤣🤣 https://t.co/1yi5kq9BBe — 🇺🇸ColonelMAGAMark🇺🇸 (@ColonelMark4) November 19, 2025

I would make this claim, but I didn't want to jinx it https://t.co/k3lgGLpqfp — Robert (@robrrt) November 19, 2025

Fair point.

