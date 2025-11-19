CNN Asks Hakeem Jeffries About Soliciting Money From Epstein AFTER He Was Convicted
Rep. Jim Jordan Goes Scorched Earth on Dems to Explain What Their Epstein...
Try Not to Get Whiplash During Jamie Raskin's FAST One-Eighty on Epstein When...
Department of Education Stripped of Power in a Continued Effort to Dismantle the...
Eric Swalwell Vows Dems Will Hold Noem and Homan Accountable for Crime of...
WOW: Check Out Just One of the Texts Between Stacey Plaskett and Her...
Riley Gaines LESS Than Impressed With Joy Reid's SUDDEN Change of Heart About...
Scott Jennings Makes the Most Scott Jennings Face EVER As CNN Panelist Makes...
'We Got Him THIS TIME!' Kara Swisher Predicts the Walls Are FINALLY Closing...
LOL-OOF! Jasmine Crockett Learns the (EMBARRASSING) Hard Way That Her Epstein Bombshells A...
Proof COVID Broke Some People Permanently: Exhibit Taylor Lorenz
When Jim Cramer Says the Stock Market is Miserable, That’s the Ultimate Buy...
Consider Praying for 'Nate the Lawyer' As He Faces Brain Surgery
VIP
Hot Take: The Founders Were Literally Immigrants

Trump Just Put the Entire Federal Reserve on Notice Through Poor Secretary Scott Bessent

justmindy
justmindy | 1:40 PM on November 19, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Today, President Trump and Treasury Secretary Bessent had a hilarious exchange on stage.

Advertisement

Trump might be serious about Powell. Snicker.

He really is the best.

Trump will probably agree.

They love him for his realness. 

Secretary Bessent has been a trooper.

Recommended

Rep. Jim Jordan Goes Scorched Earth on Dems to Explain What Their Epstein Obsession Is REALLY About
Doug P.
Advertisement

He'll make it work!

Trump is always thinking three steps ahead and he is sending a message. Everyone who was supposed to get the message, got it. 

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CONSERVATISM DONALD TRUMP ECONOMY JEROME POWELL SCOTT BESSENT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Rep. Jim Jordan Goes Scorched Earth on Dems to Explain What Their Epstein Obsession Is REALLY About
Doug P.
CNN Asks Hakeem Jeffries About Soliciting Money From Epstein AFTER He Was Convicted
Doug P.
'We Got Him THIS TIME!' Kara Swisher Predicts the Walls Are FINALLY Closing In on Trump Presidency
Grateful Calvin
Department of Education Stripped of Power in a Continued Effort to Dismantle the Failed Agency
Eric V.
Scott Jennings Makes the Most Scott Jennings Face EVER As CNN Panelist Makes Epstein Files About Racism
Sam J.
Try Not to Get Whiplash During Jamie Raskin's FAST One-Eighty on Epstein When Defending a Dem Colleague
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Rep. Jim Jordan Goes Scorched Earth on Dems to Explain What Their Epstein Obsession Is REALLY About Doug P.
Advertisement