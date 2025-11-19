Trump Just Put the Entire Federal Reserve on Notice Through Poor Secretary Scott Bessent

Today, President Trump and Treasury Secretary Bessent had a hilarious exchange on stage.

🚨 BREAKING: Hilarious moment as President Trump tells Scott Bessent he'll be FIRED if he doesn't rein in Jerome Powell 🤣



"Scott's blowing it on the FED. Because the Fed rates are too high, Scott, and if you don't get it fixed fast I'm gonna FIRE YOUR A*S!" 😭



"Scott: 'Sir,… pic.twitter.com/YobOCqRdf8 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 19, 2025

Trump might be serious about Powell. Snicker.

He really is the best.

How about we fire Jerome Powell? — Turning Point USA at UTK (@utktpusa) November 19, 2025

Trump will probably agree.

Trump roasting Powell and joking about firing Bessent is peak Trump, brutally honest, hilarious, and completely in command. And the crowd loves it because he’s saying what everyone else is afraid to say. Conservatives appreciate a leader who isn’t scared to call out incompetence. — The MAGA Beacon (@magabeacon) November 19, 2025

They love him for his realness.

Trump keeping it real as usual. Fed has been squeezing regular Americans for too long. Time to lower those rates and let the economy breathe! — rowdyamerican (@rowdyamerican69) November 19, 2025

Poor Scott. He’s been though a lot in a short amount of time. I believe in you @SecScottBessent 🫶🏼😄🙌 — Oddland66🇺🇸MAGA (@Oddland66) November 19, 2025

Secretary Bessent has been a trooper.

Looks like Scott's job is on the line! Get those rates down fast, or it might be time to polish up that resume! — ᶠᵃⁿ Karoline Leavitt (@KLeavittNews) November 19, 2025

He'll make it work!

Trump is calling it like it is. Whether you agree or not, he’s not holding back. — Crypto with Haris ₿ (@Crypto__Haris) November 19, 2025

It definitely *sounds* like Trump is threatening to fire Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent if rates don’t go down, but the longer Trump goes into the thread, the less clear it is he’s talking about Bessent vs Powell https://t.co/NHADJN4iZa — Brendan Pedersen (@BrendanPedersen) November 19, 2025

Trump is always thinking three steps ahead and he is sending a message. Everyone who was supposed to get the message, got it.

