Plumbers Got Rich Hiring Illegals and Stealing American Jobs – Finally Flushed

This is what needs to happen and is the only way this nonsense will stop. Start arresting employers for hiring illegals and they'll stop doing it.

The owners of a Michigan-based plumbing company were just arrested for employing and harboring nearly 250 illegal immigrants across 4 states, generating $75M in revenue.



This is only the start. Millions of jobs that belong to Americans have been stolen from us. pic.twitter.com/dD3Jfz0RWm — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) November 20, 2025

They are living the high life and robbing the American people of jobs. This is the opposite of patriotic. They know that plumbers are skilled workers and require decent wages and this was their way to keep all the profits.

"If you're white, don't go to college, go into the trades!"



The trades: https://t.co/mlzDW85czr — James Kirkpatrick (@VDAREJamesK) November 20, 2025

Not just American union plumbers but non - union American plumbers. They exist and get treated horribly because of illegals. @ICE please take a look in Illinois. https://t.co/8zR4KTscWP — Tallblue (@Tallblue4444) November 20, 2025

Labor unions ought to be leading the charge: demanding mass arrests of illegal immigrants who undercut wages and the employers who knowingly hire them. Yet they’re silent. Why? Because their political masters in the Democratic Party don’t want enforcement. If unions actually cared about protecting their members’ jobs and living standards, cracking down on illegal labor would be priority number one. Their inaction proves where their true loyalties lie: not with American workers, but with the open-borders agenda.

So, did the I-9 form on immigration status just quietly stop being enforced? https://t.co/Ncj00FGfbn — Leigh (@sybilll) November 20, 2025

Foreigners taking advantage of other foreigners at the American taxpayers expense? pic.twitter.com/jfiDi6v0if — Brian (@pizzarespecter) November 20, 2025

So there's two potential outcomes for Americans today...



- Go to a trade school, unable to find a job because they're all taken up by illegal migrants from Central America

- Go to college, unable to find a job because they're all taken up by H-1Bs from India. — RationalDolphin (@RatDolphin95) November 20, 2025

And people wonder why young people are so discouraged. They try and do the right thing and still can't get a job.

Good go after the people hiring illegals. Make any business owner too afraid to hire them and you will see millions more self deport. — Based in Ohio (@BasedInOh) November 20, 2025

Start giving out fat rewards if people turn them in and the bosses will start being too scared to carry on with this nonsense.

THIS is how it's done.



We need to make it illegal to hire them.

We need to make it illegal to educate them.

We need to make it illegal to give them healthcare.

We need to make it illegal to give them licenses.

We need to shut off all assistance.



Then they'll leave. — TravelMore (@AnotherOne311) November 20, 2025

how does a plumbing company get so large?



ohhh, it pays below market wages and squeezes out companies that don't



happy to see companies that employ illegals get a bit of a comeuppance — J Mathews (@OldandUnpopular) November 20, 2025

Here's hoping the government makes an example of this couple.

