Plumbers Got Rich Hiring Illegals and Stealing American Jobs – Finally Flushed

justmindy
justmindy | 10:15 PM on November 19, 2025
AP Photo

This is what needs to happen and is the only way this nonsense will stop. Start arresting employers for hiring illegals and they'll stop doing it. 

They are living the high life and robbing the American people of jobs. This is the opposite of patriotic. They know that plumbers are skilled workers and require decent wages and this was their way to keep all the profits. 

Labor unions ought to be leading the charge: demanding mass arrests of illegal immigrants who undercut wages and the employers who knowingly hire them. Yet they’re silent. Why? Because their political masters in the Democratic Party don’t want enforcement.  If unions actually cared about protecting their members’ jobs and living standards, cracking down on illegal labor would be priority number one. Their inaction proves where their true loyalties lie: not with American workers, but with the open-borders agenda.

And people wonder why young people are so discouraged. They try and do the right thing and still can't get a job.

Start giving out fat rewards if people turn them in and the bosses will start being too scared to carry on with this nonsense. 

Here's hoping the government makes an example of this couple. 

Tags:

BORDER SECURITY ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION JOBS LAW AND ORDER

