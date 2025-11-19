Rep. Cherfilus-McCormick indicted for $5M FEMA rip-off – Santos lost his seat for less, kick her out

A Florida Congresswoman has been indicted for financial crimes and shockingly, she's a Democrat. It's actually not that shocking because Democrats are crooks.

🚨 HOLY CRAP! Federal grand jury just criminally indicted FLORIDA CONGRESSWOMAN Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D) for STEALING $5 million dollars in FEMA funds and making illegal campaign contributions



This is INSANE. Democrats are corrupt to the core!



She must resign NOW!



They… pic.twitter.com/OEGa9o46BL — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 19, 2025

Yes, her and her brother allegedly stole millions of dollars. It was apparently a family affair. Some families play corn hole and bake cookies while others launder money.

Accountability is a must. She must be punished to the full extent possible 🤬🤬🤬 https://t.co/gxXUhkcR3Q — Gpass2 (@PasquierGe34593) November 20, 2025

She's a Democrat so don't hold your breath.

Republicans expelled George Santos for less and Dems all cheered for it. They need to keep that same energy and expel @CongresswomanSC. https://t.co/NlcyvAwz9I — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) November 20, 2025

Reminder that, George Santos was expelled for laundering like $50k, and he spent Campaign money on luxury goods. https://t.co/posldIWlLU — America First Insight (@AF_Insight) November 20, 2025

Santos was expelled for way less.

I don't know what to say anymore, what I suggest not leaving your wallet or children in the room with a Democrat politician. But they sure hate Trump and MAGA. https://t.co/T7cickAq40 — Warren W. (@warrenwhite123) November 20, 2025

Good advice.

What a disgusting POS !!

She needs to go to prison for several years and pay back this money. Bankrupt her.



Victims of disasters didn’t get this money.

Evil !!!! https://t.co/Pyt48wb5t8 — America First Annie 🇺🇸 MAGA (@AmFirstMAGA2) November 20, 2025

She MUST be expelled @SpeakerJohnson



Now. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 20, 2025

This seems to be what FEMA is, a slush fund for Democrat causes.



Remember when they gave so much of FEMA's emergency fund to illegal aliens that they didn't have enough for the hurricane relief efforts? pic.twitter.com/sEMoa3UK6O — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) November 19, 2025

No wonder all these Democrats got so mad when Trump cut a ton of funds from FEMA and added oversight.

We are under one week per new indictment of a corrupt Democrat, and the pace has only quickened as of late. A video came out today with leading Democrat Senators telling the military and intelligence community to defy orders of the President.



We live in very dangerous times!! — The Hegemony™ (@TheHegemony) November 19, 2025

Democrats are lawless and hate America.

