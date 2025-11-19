VIP
NEVER Forget What They Stood For: The Left Enters the 'Feigned Ignorance' Phase...
Space Crime Continuum: Astronaut's Ex Faces Jail Time for False Accusations of Worlds...
Rep. Says Any School Teacher Has More Work Ethic in Their Pinky Than...
Sen. Mark Kelly Fires Back at Stephen Miller Over Video Telling Military to...
Gov. Greg Abbott Welcomes Threatened Lawsuit From CAIR Designating It a Terrorist Organiza...
Judge Blocks Trump From Power-Washing Office Building Near White House
CBS News Has Pearl-Clutching Story About an FBI Worker Fired Over a Pride...
Brandon Johnson Says the Trump Administration Can’t Accept That the North Won the...
Border Commander Greg Bovino Responds to Woman Who Says She'll Stab ICE Agents...
ABC News Hid This Epstein Interview For Years And Nicki Minaj STUNS The...
Martha MacCallum Challenges Dem Calling for Military to Defy 'Illegal' Trump Orders and...
Charlotte Teacher Says Only Four Students Showed Up for Homeroom During ICE Operations
Del. Stacey Plaskett Tells CNN ‘There Are a Lot of People Who Have...
Here's Our 'Headline vs. What's Buried in the Story' Legacy Media Anti-ICE Spin...

Rep. Cherfilus-McCormick indicted for $5M FEMA rip-off – Santos lost his seat for less, kick her out

justmindy
justmindy | 9:45 PM on November 19, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

A Florida Congresswoman has been indicted for financial crimes and shockingly, she's a Democrat. It's actually not that shocking because Democrats are crooks.

Advertisement

Yes, her and her brother allegedly stole millions of dollars. It was apparently a family affair. Some families play corn hole and bake cookies while others launder money. 

She's a Democrat so don't hold your breath.

Santos was expelled for way less. 

Good advice.

Recommended

Sen. Mark Kelly Fires Back at Stephen Miller Over Video Telling Military to 'Refuse Illegal Orders'
Brett T.
Advertisement

No wonder all these Democrats got so mad when Trump cut a ton of funds from FEMA and added oversight. 

Democrats are lawless and hate America.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CONGRESS CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY FLORIDA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Sen. Mark Kelly Fires Back at Stephen Miller Over Video Telling Military to 'Refuse Illegal Orders'
Brett T.
Judge Blocks Trump From Power-Washing Office Building Near White House
Brett T.
Rep. Says Any School Teacher Has More Work Ethic in Their Pinky Than Elon Musk
Brett T.
CBS News Has Pearl-Clutching Story About an FBI Worker Fired Over a Pride Flag (and People Have Thoughts)
Doug P.
Border Commander Greg Bovino Responds to Woman Who Says She'll Stab ICE Agents With a Screwdriver
Brett T.
Space Crime Continuum: Astronaut's Ex Faces Jail Time for False Accusations of Worlds First Space Crime
Eric V.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Sen. Mark Kelly Fires Back at Stephen Miller Over Video Telling Military to 'Refuse Illegal Orders' Brett T.
Advertisement