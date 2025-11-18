Bluesky Bubble Boy: Bill Maher Schools Patton Oswalt and His 'Sudden Amnesia' About...
Your Tax Dollars Are Funding the Education of Illegal Aliens While American Children...
Starry-Eyed NYT ‘Journalist’ Likens Marjorie Taylor Greene to ‘Great Unifier’ Joe Biden
Dearborn Mayor Disavows the Use of the Term 'Melting Pot'
Dem Cory Booker Says It’s Time for Chuck Schumer to Step Down From...
Charlotte Observer Advises Readers What to Do If Border Control Comes to Their...
Sunny Hostin Seems to Have Come Around on Releasing the Epstein Files
Stephen Miller Slams NYC's Housing Giveaway: 40% of Rent-Controlled Units Occupied by Migrants

justmindy
justmindy | 8:30 AM on November 18, 2025
AP Photo/Julie Jacobson

Stephen Miller just shared a shocking statistic. Forty percent of rent controlled housing in New York City occupied by migrants. That affordable housing could be held by American citizens who desperately need a hand up, but too bad.

How about helping Americans support their families?

To be clear, some of these people are here 'legally'. That also needs to stop. If they are so brilliant America must have them in order to go on, they should be able to procure high paying employment and not need cheap housing. 

It's not just the American government. 

No, that's why they elected Mamdani.

It's been happening.

Something has to give and quickly.

And they have every right to be angry about it. They need to understand the reasons behind it, however, and not keep voting for Commies and Socialists, though.

