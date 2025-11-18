Stephen Miller Slams NYC's Housing Giveaway: 40% of Rent-Controlled Units Occupied by Migrants

Stephen Miller just shared a shocking statistic. Forty percent of rent controlled housing in New York City occupied by migrants. That affordable housing could be held by American citizens who desperately need a hand up, but too bad.

🚨 BREAKING: Stephen Miller ERUPTS on the revelation that 40% of rent-controlled NYC housing is occupied by MIGRANTS



"We bring in people from foreign countries, and then WE pay to lower the cost of THEIR housing? While people who were born here have to pay higher prices?"… pic.twitter.com/M2REGGfxmN — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 18, 2025

How about helping Americans support their families?

To be clear, some of these people are here 'legally'. That also needs to stop. If they are so brilliant America must have them in order to go on, they should be able to procure high paying employment and not need cheap housing.

I’m certain 90% of our problems are from immigration. https://t.co/xTgZJI0xrQ — Ryan Collins (@Resko727) November 18, 2025

I wish someone in the Canadian government cared as much about its own citizens as this man. Being a Canadian citizen feels second tier within our own borders. https://t.co/rn31l6lbir — Donny Kroening (@DKroening) November 18, 2025

It's not just the American government.

Stephen Miller is so on fire 🔥 and correct. Why is NYC doing this? To see how fast the city crashes and burns? https://t.co/eytGS15dx8 — clark c browne (@cbortho) November 18, 2025

No, that's why they elected Mamdani.

Unreal. NYC is going to fall for many reasons but the invasion has already happened. https://t.co/T2uYGycd4e — par4thecourse (@albytherein1) November 18, 2025

It's been happening.

This is a national disgrace. Deport! https://t.co/mOSNrltGUk — The Grateful Red (@gratefulred1) November 18, 2025

Our country is being stolen from us.



We mass import 3rd Worlders, put them on welfare, and they become a permanent part of the Democrat voterbase by default.



Native-botn New Yorkers rejected socialism. It's just the foreign-born population that voted for more free stuff. pic.twitter.com/FXK2usKVE2 — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) November 18, 2025

Something has to give and quickly.

Now add in the costs of education, snap, jobs, cars...it's no wonder Gen Z (and others) can't afford anything!! Send them ALLLLL back!!! — Texas Dogpack 🇺🇲✝️ (@TXDogpack) November 18, 2025

And they have every right to be angry about it. They need to understand the reasons behind it, however, and not keep voting for Commies and Socialists, though.

