Chinese Spy Forged New York Governor’s Signature to Cozy Up to Beijing — And the Media Is Silent

So, hypothetically, if a Chinese Spy was working for a Governor of an American state and forging her signature, does that sound like a huge problem?

This should be the biggest story in America: A Chinese spy was caught forging the signature of an American governor. “Alleged Chinese mole Linda Sun brazenly forged then-Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul’s signature in glowing missives sent to dignitaries from the Henan province….” pic.twitter.com/0iZf5d2E6O

Alleged Chinese mole Linda Sun brazenly forged then-Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul’s signature in glowing missives sent to dignitaries from the Henan province, according to the feds and documents presented at her bombshell trial.

Jurors in Brooklyn federal court were shown copies of letters purportedly sent by Hochul on March 26, 2018, inviting a six-member delegation from the province in central China to a meeting with then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

But the letters bore clearly forged versions of Hochul’s signature — that featured “overly loopy” handwriting, her former chief of staff Jeff Lewis testified.