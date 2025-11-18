Scott Jennings Stops Abby Phillip COLD After She Claims Trump Called the Epstein...
Chinese Spy Forged New York Governor’s Signature to Cozy Up to Beijing — And the Media Is Silent

justmindy
justmindy | 3:10 PM on November 18, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

So, hypothetically, if a Chinese Spy was working for a Governor of an American state and forging her signature, does that sound like a huge problem?

Alleged Chinese mole Linda Sun brazenly forged then-Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul’s signature in glowing missives sent to dignitaries from the Henan province, according to the feds and documents presented at her bombshell trial.

Jurors in Brooklyn federal court were shown copies of letters purportedly sent by Hochul on March 26, 2018, inviting a six-member delegation from the province in central China to a meeting with then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

But the letters bore clearly forged versions of Hochul’s signature — that featured “overly loopy” handwriting, her former chief of staff Jeff Lewis testified.


“From my experience, this is not how she would sign her name,” Lewis told jurors last week.


“The ‘K’ is different than it typically would be,” he said. “I don’t have another word for it, but there seems to be an overly loopy or bubbled nature to the handwriting.” 

The letters suggested that members of the delegation could expect discussions about “promoting greater investment, trade cooperation and tourism opportunities” with the Empire State, court records show.

Prosecutors say that Sun, who served as Cuomo’s director of Asian-American affairs, forged the governor’s then-No. 2 Hochul’s signature several times that year in an attempt to curry favor with Chinese officials.

Over the same time span, Sun’s alleged handlers in Beijing showered her family with gaudy gifts and steered millions of dollars in contracts to her husband Chris Hu’s seafood exporting business, the feds claim.

Isn't that convenient?

It's almost like China is buying lots of American land and politicians and it's becoming a huge problem.

The number seems to grow daily. 

Jay Jones wanted the kids of Republicans to die in their mother's arms and he still was elected in Virginia. Democrats can get away  with anything.

They won't make a peep! If it was a Republican Governor, it would be front page news and they'd cover it nonstop. That's Corporate Media these days. 

