Chinese Spy Forged New York Governor’s Signature to Cozy Up to Beijing — And the Media Is Silent

So, hypothetically, if a Chinese Spy was working for a Governor of an American state and forging her signature, does that sound like a huge problem?
This should be the biggest story in America:— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 18, 2025
A Chinese spy was caught forging the signature of an American governor.
“Alleged Chinese mole Linda Sun brazenly forged then-Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul’s signature in glowing missives sent to dignitaries from the Henan province….” pic.twitter.com/0iZf5d2E6O
Alleged Chinese mole Linda Sun brazenly forged then-Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul’s signature in glowing missives sent to dignitaries from the Henan province, according to the feds and documents presented at her bombshell trial.
Jurors in Brooklyn federal court were shown copies of letters purportedly sent by Hochul on March 26, 2018, inviting a six-member delegation from the province in central China to a meeting with then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
But the letters bore clearly forged versions of Hochul’s signature — that featured “overly loopy” handwriting, her former chief of staff Jeff Lewis testified.
Isn't that convenient?
AND we have Chinese-owned 'farmland' near US Military bases:— 𝚓𝚎𝚑𝚝 (@jeht_studio) November 18, 2025
Im beginning to think China owns a big chunk of the left— Gmacarol2023 (@Carolyn26591696) November 18, 2025
It's almost like China is buying lots of American land and politicians and it's becoming a huge problem.
Is anybody keeping a tally of the number of Chinese spies that have worked for or slept with high ranking democrats recently?— Rebecca Tucker (@RebeccaTucker85) November 18, 2025
The number seems to grow daily.
It doesn’t matter, Hochul is in a blue state and there will be no accountability. She could be unaliving puppies in her front yard and they would still vote for her. That’s how stupid tribal politics has become.— Angela the skeptic 👀🦖 (@MassSkeptic) November 18, 2025
Jay Jones wanted the kids of Republicans to die in their mother's arms and he still was elected in Virginia. Democrats can get away with anything.
Yet you’ll see in absolutely nowhere on CBS NBC or ABC— Gracie (@Gracie77777) November 18, 2025
They won't make a peep! If it was a Republican Governor, it would be front page news and they'd cover it nonstop. That's Corporate Media these days.
Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.
Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member