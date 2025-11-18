Married a Girl at 18, Discovered He’s Gay at 19 ... Charlotte’s Top Immigration Grifter on City Council

A city councilman in Charlotte, North Carolina used to be an illegal alien. He married an American (likely to get citizenship). Then, they got divorced because they both discovered they were gay. This needs a flow chart.

🚨 #BREAKING : Juan Arias, who was a Colombian-born ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT, is now a CITY COUNCILMAN in Charlotte NC... ...says that Border Patrol is only there to terrorize and attack neighborhoods in Charlotte Unreal.

Not surprisingly, he is also big mad about ICE in Charlotte, North Carolina and railing against the Republicans.

Juan attended Queens University of Charlotte on a FULL RIDE SCHOLARSHIP because he was undocumented.



He got a FREE degree in Political Science and then went to work as a staffer for... get this... Alexandria Ocasio Cortez!!!!!!



Now is a city council member in Charlotte NC.

Apparently, there was no American kids who needed a free college education. Of course, he went to work for Commie Barbie.

He grew up in Charlotte, NC and later qualified as a recipient of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) during high school.



He became a naturalized U.S. citizen in June 2021, though how that happened is unknown.



He is the first openly gay, undocumented, Latino on city council.

He is suddenly out and proud now that his former marriage got him his citizenship. How special.

So just to recap:



- Came into the country illegally

- Got free elementary, middle school, high school, AND COLLEGE education

- Worked for AOC

- Worked at liberal think tank

- Became city council member



This is literally the entire strategy of the Left in a single human.

Admittedly, it is hard to keep up.

I have obtained footage of Juan Arias, a Columbian-born ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT, who is now a CITY COUNCILMAN in Charlotte NC...



...claiming that he obtained US citizenship by marrying his girlfriend at 18



Then getting DIVORCED after they BOTH discovered they were gay...



WHAAAT?!!!

It's easier to believe when you understand it was intentional fraud.

An anonymous source has sent me a video of Juan Arias claiming he came out as gay at the age of 13!!!!!



So if he was openly gay at 13, why did he marry a woman at 18 and claim he discovered he was gay after they were married?!



He clearly contradicts himself here @DHSgov!!!!

He knew he was gay all along, but he married a woman to subvert American immigration policy.

I'm no expert, but @DHSgov I would investigate this as potential citizenship / immigration fraud.



MAYBE this is true, but boy is it extremely suspicious.



Something ain't right here...

They should probably take a look particularly since this dude is encouraging illegals to break the law.

Cancel his citizenship and deport him.

Sounds like a plan!

