Jill Filipovic: Do You Want to Pay $700 for Someone to Clean Your...
VIP
Batya Ungar-Sargon Nails It: There Are Only Two Kinds of Migrants — And...
WATCH as Democrat Congresscritters Call for the Military to Disobey Orders
Gov. Greg Abbott Designates Muslim Brotherhood, CAIR Terrorist Organizations
Letitia James: Mortgage Fraud Charges Should Be Dropped Because of ‘Outrageous Government...
Ted Lieu Says Photo of Flag on the Ground Behind Trump Is Symbolic...
Scott Jennings Stops Abby Phillip COLD After She Claims Trump Called the Epstein...
Chinese Spy Forged New York Governor’s Signature to Cozy Up to Beijing —...
Political Analyst 'Seen on MSNBC' and Self-Proclaimed Trump Expert Dragged for LAUGHABLE C...
Hakeem Jeffries Admits Obamacare FAILED...live on MSNBC. What this means for Americans, an...
Bombshell Report Uncovers Trump Assassin's Hidden Motivation
AFP’s Dean Clancy: Democrats Shut Down the Government to Bail Out Obamacare
This Is a Win? Amy Klobuchar Touts Highway Project That Took FIFTY YEARS...
VIP
Yup. Experts Are Still STUPID. That's It, That's the Headline

Married a Girl at 18, Discovered He’s Gay at 19 ... Charlotte’s Top Immigration Grifter on City Council

justmindy
justmindy | 6:00 PM on November 18, 2025
Twitchy

A city councilman in Charlotte, North Carolina used to be an illegal alien. He married an American (likely to get citizenship). Then, they got divorced because they both discovered they were gay. This needs a flow chart. 

Advertisement

Not surprisingly, he is also big mad about ICE in Charlotte, North Carolina and railing against the Republicans. 

Apparently, there was no American kids who needed a free college education. Of course, he went to work for Commie Barbie.

He is suddenly out and proud now that his former marriage got him his citizenship. How special.

Recommended

WATCH as Democrat Congresscritters Call for the Military to Disobey Orders
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

Admittedly, it is hard to keep up.

It's easier to believe when you understand it was intentional fraud.

He knew he was gay all along, but he married a woman to subvert American immigration policy.

They should probably take a look particularly since this dude is encouraging illegals to break the law.

Sounds like a plan!

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION NORTH CAROLINA LGBTQ+

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WATCH as Democrat Congresscritters Call for the Military to Disobey Orders
Aaron Walker
Jill Filipovic: Do You Want to Pay $700 for Someone to Clean Your One-Bedroom Apartment?
Brett T.
Scott Jennings Stops Abby Phillip COLD After She Claims Trump Called the Epstein Scandal a Hoax (Watch)
Sam J.
HA! Tiffany Fong's Takedown of Eric Swalwell and His 'Checkmate, Mr. President' Post the Stuff of LEGEND
Sam J.
Letitia James: Mortgage Fraud Charges Should Be Dropped Because of ‘Outrageous Government Conduct
Brett T.
Batya Ungar-Sargon Nails It: There Are Only Two Kinds of Migrants — And Both Are Screwing Americans
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

WATCH as Democrat Congresscritters Call for the Military to Disobey Orders Aaron Walker
Advertisement