Terror on the Highway: Illegal Uzbek Alleged Terrorist Gets CDL From Josh Shapiro's Pennsylvania

Well, this is terrifying.

NEW: DHS confirms to @FoxNews that ICE has arrested an Uzbeki illegal alien wanted alleged terrorist who was driving an 18-wheeler in Kansas and had been given a CDL by the state of Pennsylvania. 31-year-old Akhror Bozorov has had an arrest warrant in Uzbekistan since 2022 for… pic.twitter.com/OVmVqO3kMi — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) November 17, 2025

So, an alleged terrorist was driving a huge killing machine on the roads of America legally because he was given a CDL in the state of Pennsylvania.

Y'all remember when the Biden administration promised us hundreds upon hundreds of times that all the people entering the United States were being vetted? https://t.co/WdUX4BjVmt pic.twitter.com/IFyYcdIkMI — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) November 17, 2025

It appears they were lying.

“Not only was Akhror Bozorov—a wanted terrorist—RELEASED into the country by the Biden administration, but he was he was also given a commercial driver’s license by Governor Shapiro’s Pennsylvania" https://t.co/HzxhxPc86f — Tracy (@trfleager) November 17, 2025

Let that sink in.

As long as we allow urbanites to vote, we’re going to have illegal immigrant terrorists getting CDLs and 80,000 pound weapons https://t.co/EhT0qqmtEi — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) November 17, 2025

Our government is giving them licenses for new and improved ways to mow down Americans.

Biden was the worst president of my lifetime and it's not particularly close. https://t.co/WdUX4BjVmt — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) November 17, 2025

Actually, whomever was calling the shots during the Biden Administration was the worst President ever.

How many of you have the "circle star" in the right corner of your drivers license. That is the Real ID that you all bitched about having to find your birth certificate and other documents that show you are a US citizen. Go ahead and keep voting blue though nothing bad happens. https://t.co/hwR1wiCqd2 — Capehog (@capehog) November 17, 2025

Notice the ⭐️ in the upper right corner of the drivers license. Josh Shapiro gave a terrorist a REAL ID. I don’t even have one yet, too much time and paperwork required. Was this being done to create a false flag terrorism event? https://t.co/UEHfWxFtlK — Cernovich (@Cernovich) November 17, 2025

It's supposed to be really difficult to get a REAL ID. Apparently, all it takes is being a terrorist and illegal.

The feds need to crack down on any licenses to illegals. Congress is complicit in not outlawing this.

Democrats have made us exponentially unsafe in our own country. It's glaringly obvious they don't care for anyone but themselves. Anything for power and control. Even our demise. https://t.co/7QdGsR1oeD — MorningSun (@MourningWife) November 17, 2025

This has got to stop. Get every one of them off the road. That’s exactly what we need, a jihadist steering a 70k lb missile. https://t.co/61YUWLzZSF — WhskyRvr_Dad (@BraxtonB_Farms) November 17, 2025

Imagine being a terrorist in a foreign country and just fleeing to the United States where democrats license you to have one of the most dangerous jobs on the road



Truly this is the land of opportunity 🤣 https://t.co/Elf7oXsKQb — Ryan Duff (@ryancduff) November 17, 2025

Apparently, this is the new American dream.

